Lucky Finale Recap: A High-Stakes Showdown Goes Sideways — But Who Fell Victim To The Series' Final Twist?
It all comes down to this. Lucky vs. Wayne and Priscilla. A final confrontation that will forever change the trajectory of Lucky's life.
No pressure.
The "Lucky" finale starts with another insightful flashback. We see a young Lucky worrying about her dad's next ploy. While he assures that he knows exactly how things will pan out, she doesn't believe he can keep her safe. The scene once again reiterates how Lucky 1) never had any choice whether she wanted to be a part of this lifestyle or not, and 2) that aside from all of the grifting skills her father imbued her with, as she grew older, she never stopped worrying about the potential for failure, capture, or worse.
Cut to: Lucky riding in a car with Rand in the present. "Do not f**k with me. Not today. It's not worth the risk," Rand tells her. In actuality, Lucky is only thinking of getting out of this clusterf**k alive, but she doesn't trust Rand. Why should she? After all, Rand reneged on a deal years ago that put John in jail after she promised immunity for them both. Lucky knows better. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice...
The meet-up with Wayne and Priscilla is going down at an industrial plant in the middle of nowhere. The loose plan: Lucky's going to attempt to return the cash to Wayne (wearing a wire, of course), while Rand hides out with a gun and a clear line of sight. Freedom in exchange for Wayne's incrimination and capture. Will Lucky do as she's been instructed, or will she double-cross her way out of there?
Before we get to the guts of this finale, there's an interesting exchange between Priscilla and Wayne that's worth noting. Priscilla says she never thanked him for getting her out of jail, while Wayne admits having regret over not properly giving his condolences for Cary. He says sentiment is hard for him because his father beat it all out of him before he reached puberty. That's why he never wanted to have kids. Priscilla reminds him that he did have a kid, but Wayne retorts, "That was your choice, not mine. You knew where I stood on that." It's a brief look inside the making of a monster. His abuse as a child is unfathomable, yet still, a tiger never changes its stripes. And trauma begets even more trauma. Brutal stuff.
Showtime
Lucky finally comes face to face with Wayne, and she lets him have it. She bashes how he treats women in his employ. She comments on how Cary worried that "whatever that broken thing that was in his father would be in him too." She's hurling daggers at this man who has all the power in the world to shoot her dead on the spot. (Bold, Lucky! BOLD.) She then tells him that stealing the money was Cary's way of saying, "F**k you, Wayne." She's really poking the bear, huh?
Wayne responds with threats of violence, as expected, before he demands his money. Lucky shows him her phone, revealing that the money had been converted to crypto. Oh, and the seed phrase? It's her safety net. She walks away from the exchange, he gets his money. But Wayne already knew about the cash conversion... because Agent Kershaw is dirty and filled him in on everything! Once those words escape Lucky's lips, Rand, up in her hiding spot, pulls a gun on her colleague.
Lucky's insightfulness once again puts her in the lead position, that is, until Wayne pulls out the ace in his sleeve. His goon turns a corner with a gun pointed at a bloody and very beaten John. As John continues getting his face bashed in, Kershaw and Rand get physical, with Rand taking a bit of a beating of her own. (She delivers a pretty rockin' head-butt though. Go Rand!)
Wayne says something that hurts. "You have never been anything more than a pawn in his game," referring to John's manipulation of his own daughter. As we've seen in flashbacks, there is a bit of truth there, right? Lucky never had the agency to reject the life that John forced upon her. Wayne then hands Priscilla the gun and tells her to clean up her own mess. But Priscilla doesn't look too keen on killing John and Lucky. She points the firearm directly at Lucky's head, but she turns around and shoots Wayne dead instead, just as Rand finishes off Kershaw.
Oh, and Dutch kills a guy by drowning him in boiling hot oil. Gross!
After a big shootout, just four remain: Dutch, Priscilla, John, and Lucky. Priscilla wonders what she's gonna do with her feisty daughter-in-law. In a moment of compassion, she lets Lucky and her dad walk away... with the money. "I think he'd want you to have it," she says, "he" meaning Cary. But Priscilla tells them she never wants to see either one of them ever again.
One last con
Later, Rand visits Priscilla. It seems that bagging a mole and taking down Wayne isn't enough for her. She promises Priscilla: "I'm gonna f**king get you." Rand's a woman who's at the end of her rope, and honestly? I'd watch a spin-off that pits Rand and Priscilla against each other one last time. Anything to keep Annette Bening on our screens.
Lucky tells John that she wants nothing to do with the money. She wants to move on with her life. She's done. And when she wakes up the next morning at a motel, John has (almost predictably) split. He took the car and the teddy bear with the seed phrase, and left his daughter behind. Only Lucky re-recorded over the seed phrase. In the new recording, she recounts the story from the earlier flashback. John had forced Lucky to pretend to be drowning, so they could get their hotel rooms comped, only Lucky didn't know how to swim at the time. She really was drowning. "The truth is you were willing to risk my life for the con, and I'm not anymore," Lucky says.
The scene cuts to Rand's office where a FedEx package sits on her desk. It's a laptop with a sticky note inside, seed phrase included. With that, Lucky washes her hands clean of this entire mess.
"I love you dad, but you won't see me again," Lucky concludes the recording. "Goodbye." And in the show's last scene, our titular heroine wades through water at a beach, a warm smile slowly spreading across her face. Freedom at last.
So, what'd you think of this final chapter of "Lucky"? Was it a satisfying conclusion? Vote in our polls below, then drop some comments!