Hulu's Good American Family Renewed For Season 2, Focusing On Lorena Bobbitt Case

Hulu's limited series "Good American Family" won't be limited, after all: The show has landed a Season 2 renewal at the streamer and will officially go the anthology route, Deadline reports.

Season 2 will reportedly hail from the same creative team as the show's freshman run — series creator Katie Robbins and executive producer Ellen Pompeo — and will focus on the infamous case of Lorena Bobbitt. Pompeo, though, is not expected to star in the new episodes as she did in Season 1.

TVLine has reached out to Hulu for confirmation.

Lorena Bobbitt was at the center of media attention in 1993, when she severed her husband John Bobbitt's penis while he was asleep. (It was later surgically reattached.) During her trial, Lorena alleged that John had abused and sexually assaulted her throughout their marriage; she was acquitted by reason of insanity, and John was separately acquitted of marital sexual assault.

The Bobbitt case was previously the subject of the 2019 Prime Video docuseries "Lorena," which was executive-produced by Jordan Peele and featured interviews with both Lorena and John. On the scripted side, Lifetime adapted the case for its 2020 TV movie "I Was Lorena Bobbitt," starring Dani Montalvo and Luke Humphrey as Lorena and John, respectively.