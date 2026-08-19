Sons Of Anarchy Rides Again! Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman, And More Join FX Reunion Series With 'Meta-Thriller' Twist
Make sure your helmet is strapped tight, because this "Sons of Anarchy" news will take you for a ride.
Several "Sons" cast members, including series star Charlie Hunnam, are reuniting by way of "Legends," a freshly ordered "meta-thriller" that will air on FX and Hulu.
Here's the limited series' logline: "When the cast of 'Sons of Anarchy' reunites at a fan convention after more than a decade, the line between life and art blurs as the fractured brotherhood finds itself up against a real-world threat more dangerous than anything they ever faced in their show."
In addition to Hunnam — who led "Sons" as biker Jax Teller for all seven seasons, and developed this pseudo-reboot — returning cast members include Ron Perlman (Clay), Katey Sagal (Gemma), Maggie Siff (Tara), Mark Boone Junior (Bobby), Tommy Flanagan (Chibs), Kim Coates (Tig), and Theo Rossi (Juice), all of whom will play themselves in the project. Additional cast will be announced at a later date.
"When Charlie brought us this inspired idea, we instantly sparked to his bold and entertaining vision," FX Entertainment President Nick Grad said in a statement. "Charlie's talents are on full display as a writer, performer, and executive producer, leading the real-life brotherhood on an adventure that is both a love letter to the series and a fun meta twist on what fans think they know."
How did Sons of Anarchy end?
"Sons of Anarchy" ran on FX from 2008 to 2014, following the goings-on — many of them illegal — within the SAMCRO motorcycle club in Charming, California. Charlie Hunnam's Jax Teller started the series as SAMCRO's vice president (under his stepfather, Clay, as president), but later rose to become president and manage the club's criminal enterprise.
In the series finale, Jax — still reeling from killing his mother Gemma, who had previously murdered Jax's wife, Tara — was succeeded as SAMCRO president by Chibs. Jax then took one last bike ride on the California highway, where he was pursued by police officers for his many crimes... only to serenely drive himself head-on into a truck. (Read our full recap.)
The "Sons of Anarchy" spin-off "Mayans M.C.," starring J.D. Pardo, later aired on FX from 2018 to 2023. "Legends," meanwhile, does not yet have a premiere timetable.
"Sons of Anarchy" fans, what do you think of this "meta-thriller" reunion show? Will you be watching? Tell us below!