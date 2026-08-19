Sons Of Anarchy Rides Again! Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman, And More Join FX Reunion Series With 'Meta-Thriller' Twist

Make sure your helmet is strapped tight, because this "Sons of Anarchy" news will take you for a ride.

Several "Sons" cast members, including series star Charlie Hunnam, are reuniting by way of "Legends," a freshly ordered "meta-thriller" that will air on FX and Hulu.

Here's the limited series' logline: "When the cast of 'Sons of Anarchy' reunites at a fan convention after more than a decade, the line between life and art blurs as the fractured brotherhood finds itself up against a real-world threat more dangerous than anything they ever faced in their show."

In addition to Hunnam — who led "Sons" as biker Jax Teller for all seven seasons, and developed this pseudo-reboot — returning cast members include Ron Perlman (Clay), Katey Sagal (Gemma), Maggie Siff (Tara), Mark Boone Junior (Bobby), Tommy Flanagan (Chibs), Kim Coates (Tig), and Theo Rossi (Juice), all of whom will play themselves in the project. Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

"When Charlie brought us this inspired idea, we instantly sparked to his bold and entertaining vision," FX Entertainment President Nick Grad said in a statement. "Charlie's talents are on full display as a writer, performer, and executive producer, leading the real-life brotherhood on an adventure that is both a love letter to the series and a fun meta twist on what fans think they know."