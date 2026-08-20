Yellowjackets Sets Final Season Premiere Date — Watch Teaser
Prepare a feast: The final season of "Yellowjackets" will get underway right before Thanksgiving.
Season 4 of the dual-timeline, cannibalistic drama will premiere on Friday, November 20, TVLine has learned. Episodes will be available to watch on the Premium Plan of Paramount+.
To mark the announcement, the streamer released a teaser trailer that featured footage from the past three seasons, which you can watch above. It ends with Nat's anguished cry into the radio from the Season 3 finale: "Can anyone hear me?!"
The Season 4 cast includes Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and Hilary Swank.
Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson executive-produce alongside Drew Comins, Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Julia Bicknell. Lyle and Nickerson also serve as showrunners.
How did Yellowjackets Season 3 end?
The drama's Season 3 finale, which aired in April 2025, brought the story around to the point first seen in the series premiere. In the episode's 1990s storyline, the remaining plane-crash survivors chased Mari through the woods; she ultimately tripped, fell into a pit lined with stakes, and died. That night, as the girls dined on the remains of their dead teammate, the Antler Queen took off her mask and we learned it was Shauna, who'd cemented her position as group leader. Meanwhile, Natalie stole away with the newly fixed radio and climbed to the highest point she could reach. As she cried and wondered if anyone was receiving her transmission, a man's voice on the other end replied, "I can hear you."
In the present-day storyline, Callie confessed to killing Lottie, leading Jeff to take the teen somewhere without notifying Shauna. Shauna raged that she "was a warrior" and "I let it all slip away from me. It's time to start taking it back." Elsewhere, Tai and Misty met up to talk about how to stop Shauna from being the last of their group to survive.
Are you looking forward to the final season of "Yellowjackets"? Press PLAY on the teaser trailer above, then let us know in the comments!