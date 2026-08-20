Yellowjackets Sets Final Season Premiere Date — Watch Teaser

Prepare a feast: The final season of "Yellowjackets" will get underway right before Thanksgiving.

Season 4 of the dual-timeline, cannibalistic drama will premiere on Friday, November 20, TVLine has learned. Episodes will be available to watch on the Premium Plan of Paramount+.

To mark the announcement, the streamer released a teaser trailer that featured footage from the past three seasons, which you can watch above. It ends with Nat's anguished cry into the radio from the Season 3 finale: "Can anyone hear me?!"

The Season 4 cast includes Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and Hilary Swank.

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson executive-produce alongside Drew Comins, Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Julia Bicknell. Lyle and Nickerson also serve as showrunners.