Save The Dates: The Hunting Wives Season 2, Rhea Seehorn's Stick Debut, And More

Here's something to be thankful for: "The Hunting Wives" will return on Thanksgiving Day.

Netflix has announced that Season 2 of the popular soap — once again consisting of eight episodes — will be released Thursday, November 26. As for what's in store, the official logline reads: "Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Åkerman) are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

Additional series regulars include Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, and Hunter Emery. Season 2 guest stars include Branton Box, Dale Dickey, Kim Matula, Cam Gigandet, Alex FitzAlan, John Stamos, and Angel Reese.