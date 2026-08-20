Save The Dates: The Hunting Wives Season 2, Rhea Seehorn's Stick Debut, And More
Here's something to be thankful for: "The Hunting Wives" will return on Thanksgiving Day.
Netflix has announced that Season 2 of the popular soap — once again consisting of eight episodes — will be released Thursday, November 26. As for what's in store, the official logline reads: "Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Åkerman) are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?"
Additional series regulars include Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, and Hunter Emery. Season 2 guest stars include Branton Box, Dale Dickey, Kim Matula, Cam Gigandet, Alex FitzAlan, John Stamos, and Angel Reese.
In other scheduling news...
- The Paramount+ animated series "Golden Axe," an "homage" to the SEGA video game franchise, will premiere Wednesday, September 16 — with all 10 episodes dropping at once. The voice cast includes Matthew Rhys ("Widow's Bay") as Gilius Thunderhead, Danny Pudi ("Community") as Hampton Squib, Lisa Gilroy ("Scrubs") as Tyris Flare, Liam McIntyre ("Spartacus") as Ax Battler, and Carl Tart ("Grand Crew") as Chronos "Evil" Lait. Watch a trailer:
- NBC has released a full-length trailer for Peter Krause's family law enforcement drama "Line of Fire," premiering Monday, September 21 at 10 p.m.
- Prime Video has released a teaser trailer for Season 2 of Chris Pratt's "The Terminal List," arriving with all eight episodes on Wednesday, October 21 — four years and three months after the release of Season 1:
- The Owen Wilson golf comedy "Stick" has set a Season 2 premiere date at Apple TV: The first two episodes will land on November 4, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through December 30. New additions to the cast include Rhea Seehorn ("Pluribus," pictured below) as golf coach Amanda, as well as John Higgins ("Saturday Night Live"), Billy Zane ("MacGruber"), Rex Linn ("Happy's Place"), Sasha Alexander ("Rizzoli & Isles"), and Missi Pyle ("Sterling Point").