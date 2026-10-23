Molly Ringwald Guest-Starred On A Modern Reboot Of A Classic Sci-Fi TV Series

In the 1980s, Molly Ringwald was a member of Hollywood's legendary "Brat Pack" and starred in iconic coming-of-age films like "The Breakfast Club" and "Pretty in Pink." But you may not know that in 2000, the star had a guest spot on the modern reboot of "The Outer Limits." The original "Outer Limits" was a '60s sci-fi anthology series that actually inspired the transporter effect in "Star Trek," and the modern version lasted seven seasons, compared to the original's two seasons.

Ringwald's episode foreshadowed a dark future for reality TV and was well before its time. Ringwald starred in the show's Season 6 premiere, called "Judgment Day." It centers on a reality TV show of the same name in which murder victims' family members are given the opportunity to hunt their loved one's killer, pursuing their own justice.

Ringwald plays Allison Channing, whose sister, former police officer Caitlin Channing, was killed by Declan McMahon (Ian Tracey). The premise of the fake show states that Allison will be pursuing Declan with a deadly taser while he runs for his life. If he eludes her for 24 hours, his sentence will be reduced to life in prison, but if she catches up to him, Allison can decide to kill him. As if those stakes aren't high enough, producers of the show are desperate for ratings.