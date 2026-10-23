Molly Ringwald Guest-Starred On A Modern Reboot Of A Classic Sci-Fi TV Series
In the 1980s, Molly Ringwald was a member of Hollywood's legendary "Brat Pack" and starred in iconic coming-of-age films like "The Breakfast Club" and "Pretty in Pink." But you may not know that in 2000, the star had a guest spot on the modern reboot of "The Outer Limits." The original "Outer Limits" was a '60s sci-fi anthology series that actually inspired the transporter effect in "Star Trek," and the modern version lasted seven seasons, compared to the original's two seasons.
Ringwald's episode foreshadowed a dark future for reality TV and was well before its time. Ringwald starred in the show's Season 6 premiere, called "Judgment Day." It centers on a reality TV show of the same name in which murder victims' family members are given the opportunity to hunt their loved one's killer, pursuing their own justice.
Ringwald plays Allison Channing, whose sister, former police officer Caitlin Channing, was killed by Declan McMahon (Ian Tracey). The premise of the fake show states that Allison will be pursuing Declan with a deadly taser while he runs for his life. If he eludes her for 24 hours, his sentence will be reduced to life in prison, but if she catches up to him, Allison can decide to kill him. As if those stakes aren't high enough, producers of the show are desperate for ratings.
The Outer Limits episode Judgment Day has a few twists
A concept like the one on "Judgement Day" is destined to go out of control, and it inevitably does. First of all, Declan adamantly denies that he killed Caitlin leading up to the chase. Once the clock starts, he's not focused as much on evading Allison as he is on gathering evidence with his brother Dooley (Vincent Gale) to prove that he's innocent. They have proof that security camera footage on the night of of the crime had been tampered with. Then, Declan removes the camera that acts as his tracking device from his eye and finds Allison at home to show her the evidence. They devise a plan to let producers know the new developments and eventually learn that someone at the network was well aware of Declan's innocence and would go to extreme lengths to keep it hidden in the name of ratings. The chase is undeniably deadly, but the victims change. So, inevitably, the person seeking justice and the motivations behind the chase change, too.
"Judgement Day" has a favorable 7.4 rating on IMDb. "It is a sharp, irony-filled critique of the consumption of this type of TV shows," a viewer wrote in a review of the episode.
Other projects that Molly Ringwald was involved in around that time include the David Schwimmer-directed TV movie "Since You've Been Gone," an animated "Saturday Night Live" skit, and the 2001 comedy film "Not Another Teen Movie."