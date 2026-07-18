Star Trek's Original Transporter Effect Was Taken From Another '60s Sci-Fi Series

The transporter seen on "Star Trek" became one of the series' most iconic contributions to science fiction, but the visual effect used to bring it to life first appeared on "The Outer Limits."

The 1960s were a golden age for science fiction on television, with shows like "Star Trek," "The Prisoner," "Doctor Who," and "Lost in Space" all making their debuts. Similar in tone to "The Twilight Zone" with its tales of terror and suspense, "The Outer Limits" distinguished itself by leaning more heavily into science fiction, frequently featuring alien beings, other worlds, and strange scientific experiments or phenomena.

One episode, "The Mutant," took place on a planet ravaged by radioactive dust storms, referred to as "isotope rain" in "The Outer Limits: The Official Companion" by David J. Schow and Jeffrey Frentzen. According to the book, the effect was created "by sifting metallic dust through a high-intensity light." Schow and Frentzen note that the original "Star Trek" series later adopted the same technique to create the shifting particles seen as Enterprise crew members dematerialized in the transporter.