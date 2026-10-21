Quote Of The Day By Steve Carell: 'People Say What's The Secret To A Marriage? There's...'

A marriage is an incredible thing to have in life, but it's not always easy or perfect, which is why the topic of a "secret to marriage" often comes up in conversation. Steve Carell's comments take a very realistic approach rather than an idealized take on romance. There is no one-size-fits-all answer to a great marriage; it takes work and effort from both people involved. However, being with the right person is all about being lucky in meeting them at the right time so that it leads to getting married.

Of course, some people might see luck as predetermined destiny or that we're meant to be with a specific person in life. Carell certainly feels like he was meant to be with Nancy Carell. In the same interview with The Guardian, he recalled what it was like seeing her standing at the altar.

"There was an ethereal sense of how right it all was and more than anything it was very empowering knowing that person was going to be my partner and have my back," he explained. He revealed something important to every marriage: Have each other's back. By supporting and helping each other, you'll be able to tackle any problem as a team.