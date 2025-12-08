The 25 Best TV Shows Streaming On Apple TV

One of those breakout hits that felt like it came out of nowhere, "Severance" premiered in 2022 to widespread critical acclaim. The show stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, a white-collar employee for the mysterious Lumon Industries. Mark is one of the Lumon employees who has undergone a "severance" procedure, splitting his brain into an at-work persona and outside-of-work persona (better known as Innie Mark and Outie Mark) that are entirely unaware of how the other personality spends his time.

Simply put, there is nothing else like "Severance" currently on television, or at least nothing else like it in years. It's hard to divulge too much about the show without giving away its full scope and complex mysteries, which only escalate after its first season. But even aesthetically, the design and cinematography behind the series elevate it visually while hinting at its themes of sinister monotony and the loss of individuality. A show that only gets deeper and twistier as it progresses, "Severance" is an engrossing mystery that raises more intriguing questions as viewers get sucked in.