What To Watch Wednesday: The Terminal List Returns, Slow Horses Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "The Terminal List" returns for another mission on Prime Video, "Slow Horses" wraps up Season 6, and ABC pays tribute to Dolly Parton.
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Showtimes for October 21, 2026
Brothers
Wyatt asks Kai to the school dance, and Matthew and Woody attempt to act cool while serving as chaperones.
The Challenge
Nine Finalists battle heat, puzzles, and miles for a Day 2 advantage.
Love Is Blind
The Boston-baked drama heats up as the new couples step out of the pods and into the real world.
Moana
The live-action version of the 2016 Disney animated hit, starring Catherine Laga’aia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, makes its streaming debut after hitting theaters in July.
The New Stanford Prison Experiment
In this modern reimagining of the infamous study, 30 people enter a real prison for two weeks and shifting power dynamics expose what they're capable of.
Sacrifice
A synopsis was unavailable at press time.
Slow Horses
Season 6 finale: The safe house becomes unsafe as Lamb and Taverner finally join forces.
Small Prophets
A delivery of horse manure pushes Clive to his limit as Kacey helps Michael bury the jars.
The Terminal List
Season 2 premiere: Navy SEAL Commander James Reece is on a journey of violent redemption, finding a new purpose after finishing his list.
Tyler Perry's All the Queen's Men
Season 5 fall premiere: The final episodes will continue the club wars as well as the search for the person responsible for shooting Madam.
Where's Wanda?
Season 2 premiere: Just as the Klatts thought their lives were finally returning to normal, their daughter, Wanda, is caught seemingly red-handed standing over a dead body.
Chicago Med
Frost and Charles try to protect a young burn victim. Ripley and Hannah get creative after treating an unhoused pregnant woman. Archer gets unwelcome news.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Mary steps out in an attempt to bring all the ladies together for resolution at a Boss Lady Brunch, but things don’t go quite as planned.
Scrubs
Turk is determined to have a fun birthday with J.D. and Elliot. Meanwhile, the interns are challenged during the night shift.
Survivor
This week's Immunity Challenge comes with double jeopardy when two tribes face tribal council.
WNBA Finals
The action moves to Atlanta's State Farm Arena for Game 3, with Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream hosting Gabby Williams and the Golden State Valkyries.
Abbott Elementary
The step team tries out for a major competition, and Melissa and Barbara take a special ed certification course, while Janine, Gregory, and Jacob welcome a new substitute.
CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton
Country music's biggest stars, from Reba McEntire and Brad Paisley to Carrie Underwood and Ella Langley, pay tribute to the late Dolly Parton with a two-hour live concert special benefitting Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Chicago Fire
A mistake in the field lands a firefighter in the hospital. Herrmann looks to get one of their own back on track.
The Lowdown
It's not a "Ren Fair."
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Andi vents to Dr. Vaughn about Cheyenne bringing strange men into her home, unknowingly setting off a series of messy shifts in trust, power, and control.
Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas
Season finale: With celebrity guests arriving in droves to celebrate the grand opening party, Lisa and her family are on top of the world — and on top of the Las Vegas Strip!
The Amazing Race
The "Race" travels to Albania for the first time in the show's history, where the "Driver's Seat" returns, twice, causing havoc and hurt feelings.
Chicago P.D.
A tip from a former CI leads Intelligence to a gruesome discovery. Voight becomes increasingly skeptical of Charlie Boyden's motives.
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head
Old Butt-Head makes Beavis drive to the next county for beer; Beavis and Butt-Head use a power washer to do their work at Burger World.