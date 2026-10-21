What To Watch Wednesday: The Terminal List Returns, Slow Horses Finale, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "The Terminal List" returns for another mission on Prime Video, "Slow Horses" wraps up Season 6, and ABC pays tribute to Dolly Parton.

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