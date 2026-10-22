What To Watch Thursday: Nobody Wants This Returns, David Tennant Does Time, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: "Nobody Wants This" moves in for Season 3, David Tennant joins the cast of "Time," and Jemima Kirke is a suspect on "Elsbeth."

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