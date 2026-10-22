What To Watch Thursday: Nobody Wants This Returns, David Tennant Does Time, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Nobody Wants This" moves in for Season 3, David Tennant joins the cast of "Time," and Jemima Kirke is a suspect on "Elsbeth."
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Showtimes for October 22, 2026
Cooper and Fry
Season 1 finale: The final investigation brings long-awaited answers as Cooper and Fry face their greatest challenge yet.
The Kardashians
While Khloé reflects on her patterns in relationships, Kourtney supports her stepkids through big events in their lives.
Nobody Wants This
Season 3 premiere: Joanne and Noah move in together — and enjoy all the “firsts” that come with a stable, fulfilling love.
Swipe Right on the Devil
When 24-year-old Sydney Loofe disappears after a Tinder date, what begins as a missing-person case quickly spirals into a haunting mystery.
Time
Season 3 premiere: David Tennant joins the cast as tensions rise with new arrivals to the young offender institution.
9-1-1
As lava takes over Los Angeles, the 118 works to evacuate scared and trapped citizens, Athena runs into a familiar face as she searches for a way out of a collapsed tunnel, and Maddie is forced to make an impossible decision.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Georgie and Mandy have a hard time coping with CeeCee starting preschool, and Jim struggles to boost Audrey's spirits.
Hell's Kitchen
After a high-speed Protein Relay challenge, one team revels in victory while the other pays the price, and a shaky dinner service costs one chef their spot in the competition.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
On their final day in Tokyo, the ladies splurge on vintage designer goods, and tensions flare as the group questions Gina’s finances.
Scrabble
Contestants take a gamble on their word skills as they compete for a chance to take home the $10,000 jackpot.
The Traitors: New Blood
An explosive mission gives one player a game-changing power with murder results still unresolved.
Thursday Night Football
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots take on Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.
Eternally Yours
The coven throws an initiation party for a new vampire and invites prominent members of their community, including Aldrict (Jeff Hiller), a troublemaker who has history with Liz.
9-1-1: Nashville
The 113 investigates cries in an apartment's walls and deadly beauty products.
American Horror Story
When a charming stranger draws close to the Coven, Madison discovers an unexpected side to him. Then Fiona confronts a family secret, while the Coven prepares for a foe worse than any they've faced.
Elsbeth
When a former pop star is murdered, Elsbeth probes the bitter sibling rivalry between the victim and her lifestyle mogul sister (Jemima Kirke).
Law & Order: SVU
As SVU races to dismantle a dark web network exploiting young children, a conflict with federal investigators threatens the case, and Bruno's determination to protect the victims pushes him to a breaking point.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
On day five, the recruits must work together and rappel down a 22-story building for an enemy extraction mission.
Trivial Pursuit
A newlywed looks to conquer the six iconic Trivial Pursuit categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
War
Nick's insecurities start to resurface during a critical arbitration hearing.
Cupertino
As part of the deal to fund the firm, Natalia asks Michael and Olivia to take over a case to represent a distraught mother who believes a companion chatbot is responsible for her son's patricide.
Grey's Anatomy
As Bailey adjusts to student life, she and Blue respond to a fraternity hazing mishap. Plus, Meredith juggles Boston and Seattle as she advocates for a young patient, and Amelia and Toni support Jo.
Law & Order
When a prominent newspaper editor is murdered, Shaw and Calvino uncover a web of newsroom secrets that obstructs their investigation. Price must weigh the public's right to know against a journalist's duty to protect a source.