Glee Revival: Lea Michele Reportedly Returning As Rachel Berry — Who Else Is Coming Back?

Less than 24 hours after news broke about "Glee" officially being revived by Disney+ and Hulu, we're already learning which original cast members may be returning for the new series.

We'll begin with Lea Michele, who played Broadway-bound Rachel Berry for all six seasons of Fox's hit musical comedy. Based on intel from multiple sources, Variety reports that Michele is eyeing a return to the role that made her a household name.

"She's in," a source tells the publication, while another adds, "It's still early-ish days, but it feels good, and we're happy to get the band back together."

We first met Rachel in the "Glee" pilot as a plucky — nay, the pluckiest — member of McKinley High School's struggling glee club. Rachel's relentless pursuit of her dreams remained at the center of the show for its duration; the series finale, which jumped ahead to 2020, saw Rachel win her first Tony Award while also serving as a surrogate for Kurt (Chris Colfer) and Blaine (Darren Criss). Who knows where she might be six years after that?

And Michele isn't the only original cast member who appears to be returning for the new "Glee."