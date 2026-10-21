Glee Revival: Lea Michele Reportedly Returning As Rachel Berry — Who Else Is Coming Back?
Less than 24 hours after news broke about "Glee" officially being revived by Disney+ and Hulu, we're already learning which original cast members may be returning for the new series.
We'll begin with Lea Michele, who played Broadway-bound Rachel Berry for all six seasons of Fox's hit musical comedy. Based on intel from multiple sources, Variety reports that Michele is eyeing a return to the role that made her a household name.
"She's in," a source tells the publication, while another adds, "It's still early-ish days, but it feels good, and we're happy to get the band back together."
We first met Rachel in the "Glee" pilot as a plucky — nay, the pluckiest — member of McKinley High School's struggling glee club. Rachel's relentless pursuit of her dreams remained at the center of the show for its duration; the series finale, which jumped ahead to 2020, saw Rachel win her first Tony Award while also serving as a surrogate for Kurt (Chris Colfer) and Blaine (Darren Criss). Who knows where she might be six years after that?
And Michele isn't the only original cast member who appears to be returning for the new "Glee."
Heather Morris says Brittany S. Pierce will also be 'back for more Glee'
This next one has us craving fondue... for two. Original "Glee" cast member Heather Morris shared a throwback photo of her character, the legendary Brittany S. Pierce, on Instagram shortly after news of the revival broke. But there was nothing throwback about her caption, which all but confirms that we'll be seeing Brittany again in the new series.
"Yes ladies and gentle men of women, rumors are true," Morris writes, channeling her inner Brittany. "Brittany S Pierce was in fact lost in the sewers for all these years. But I'm here to inform you that she is alive and well...And back for more #Glee."
In addition to being a cheerleader, hosting a web show, and having the perfect name, Brittany was also one half of a key relationship on the show. Brittany and Santana (played by the late, great Naya Rivera) gave us #Brittana, a romance that culminated with their wedding in the final season.
"Glee" co-creator Ryan Murphy recently revealed that he's "been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members" about reprising their roles, so Michele and Morris are likely just the beginning. Which familiar faces are you hoping to see when "Glee" returns for new episodes? Drop a comment with your pick(s) below.