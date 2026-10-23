YAGA Premiere Recap: Hudson Williams And Carrie-Anne Moss Get Weird And Witchy In New AMC+ Drama — Grade It!

Rapp and Carson question Henry's ex-girlfriend, Pam (Ezra Franky, "Untamed"). She says she broke up with him because, even though they had an open relationship, he was sleeping with too many others — including a professor he interviewed for his podcast. As Carson brings Rapp to his motel afterward, they're arguing when she accidentally hits a chicken that appears out of nowhere as they drive along a road through the forest. When they get out to look, the animal is screaming in pain, and Rapp twists its neck to put it out of its misery. Unbeknownst to the investigators, someone we (and they) can't see watches them from the woods.

The drive continues. Rapp is a shameless flirt, and he eventually succeeds in getting Carson to agree to have a drink with him in the spirit of collegial cooperation. At the bar, though, he's intrigued by a woman sitting by herself. He sends her a drink and then approaches, and that's when we meet Katherine (Carrie-Anne Moss), a college professor and author whose area of expertise is bones. They have a close conversation, during which Rapp notices that Katherine is wearing a watch from Henry's expensive collection. She tells him it was a gift. Carson notices Rapp, engrossed in his chat with the new woman, and decides to leave.

Later that night, back at the motel, Rapp is having sex with the pretty young desk clerk — this guy works quickly, no? — when there's a loud noise in the hallway outside his room. He opens the door to find a rooster, on fire (!), nailed to his door. He quickly puts out the flames, then rushes after a figure who's running away. Rapp thinks he's got the culprit cornered in the elevator, but when the car arrives in the lobby, there's no one inside.

Throughout the episode, Rapp has been texting Henry, with no reply. But as the stymied P.I. tries to figure out what the heck just happened, three messages come through on his phone in quick succession. All of them are from Henry, and they all read: "STOP LOOKING FOR ME."

The old woman's voice from the intro returns, reminding everyone that though a legend about her has been circulating since humanity began, "you say these things as if there's nothing more. You say these things... and now, it's time to listen."

Now it's your turn. What did you think of the premiere? Grade it via the poll below, then hit the comments with all of your thoughts!