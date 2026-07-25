Watch Hudson Williams And Carrie-Anne Moss In First Trailer For AMC+'s Scary, Seductive Yaga
Don't worry if you've never heard of the legend of Baba Yaga, because Carrie-Anne Moss does a good job of laying it all out in the just-released first trailer for AMC+'s "YAGA."
"There's versions of her all over the world," Moss' character, Katherine, says at the start of the video above, which the streamer released during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel today. "Sometimes she's an ugly old witch who lives in a disappearing hut on chicken feet. Sometimes she's a wise woman, an enchantress, a healer. Sometimes she helps a hero on his quest."
She continues: "Sometimes she tests him. Sometimes she kills him. Sometimes she eats him. Sometimes she f***s him. But she always has a name" — Baba Yaga.
The series takes place in a coastal hamlet, where a private investigator named Rapp (played by Noah Reid, "Schitt's Creek") looks into the disappearance of a young fishery heir. Hudson Williams ("Heated Rivalry") plays Henry, the scion in question. Moss' Katherine is a "charismatic university professor with a taste for young men," the official logline reads; Clark Backo ("Letterkenny"), plays a local detective named Carson.
Rapp's investigation encounters "a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives, and ancient magic," the synopsis adds.
When will Yaga premiere?
"Yaga" is based on a play by Kat Sandler ("Kim's Convenience"), who serves as showrunner. Moss executive-produces alongside Mackenzie Donaldson and Andrew Miller. The cast also includes Megan Follows ("Anne of Green Gables"), Hiro Kanagawa ("iZombie"), Sheila McCarthy ("The Umbrella Academy"), Ezra Franky ("Untamed"), Patrick McCarthy ("School Spirits"), and Katharine Isabelle ("Hannibal").
The series is a Crave original (like "Heated Rivalry") that will stream exclusively on AMC+ in the United States.
"Yaga" will consist of eight half-hour episodes that will begin streaming in October. An exact premiere date is not yet available.
Are you planning to watch "Yaga"? Press PLAY on the video at the top of the post, then hit the comments and let us know!