Watch Hudson Williams And Carrie-Anne Moss In First Trailer For AMC+'s Scary, Seductive Yaga

Don't worry if you've never heard of the legend of Baba Yaga, because Carrie-Anne Moss does a good job of laying it all out in the just-released first trailer for AMC+'s "YAGA."

"There's versions of her all over the world," Moss' character, Katherine, says at the start of the video above, which the streamer released during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel today. "Sometimes she's an ugly old witch who lives in a disappearing hut on chicken feet. Sometimes she's a wise woman, an enchantress, a healer. Sometimes she helps a hero on his quest."

She continues: "Sometimes she tests him. Sometimes she kills him. Sometimes she eats him. Sometimes she f***s him. But she always has a name" — Baba Yaga.

The series takes place in a coastal hamlet, where a private investigator named Rapp (played by Noah Reid, "Schitt's Creek") looks into the disappearance of a young fishery heir. Hudson Williams ("Heated Rivalry") plays Henry, the scion in question. Moss' Katherine is a "charismatic university professor with a taste for young men," the official logline reads; Clark Backo ("Letterkenny"), plays a local detective named Carson.

Rapp's investigation encounters "a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives, and ancient magic," the synopsis adds.