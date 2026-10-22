Carrie Renewed For Season 2 At Prime Video
Bloody good news for fans of Mike Flanagan's "Carrie": The series adaptation has been renewed for Season 2, Prime Video announced Thursday.
The pickup comes just two weeks after "Carrie" debuted on the streamer, with all eight episodes releasing on October 7.
Flanagan will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2, as will book author Stephen King, who exec-produces. Per Prime Video's renewal announcement, "Carrie's story doesn't stop at prom," and the sophomore run will feature "new revelations, major character arcs, and plenty of shocking twists."
"For 50 years, audiences have known and gravitated to Carrie White's story," Flanagan said in a statement. "From the beginning, we imagined a story that goes far beyond the prom, and I'm incredibly grateful for Stephen's trust and support in exploring what comes next."
Added Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios: "'Carrie' is connecting with both longtime Stephen King fans and a new generation altogether — including young adults and international audiences, with particular strength among female viewers. It speaks to the enduring power of this story and signals that Mike Flanagan's reimagining of the iconic IP has real breadth. We're excited by where he and Stephen plan to take the story."
More about Mike Flanagan's Carrie adaptation
Based on Stephen King's 1974 debut novel, "Carrie" stars Summer H. Howell as misfit high schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life at home with her overprotective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan, who received kudos for her "Carrie" turn in TVLine's Performer of the Week column).
"After her father's sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school," the official logline reads, "Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social‑media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence."
And though we won't spoil exactly how Season 1 of the adaptation ends, we can confirm that the freshman finale includes the iconic, blood-soaked scene at Carrie's prom, which Mike Flanagan told TVLine was "the most difficult sequence of my career."
"We took a moment and said, 'Everybody, put your work down, just drop what you're doing and just stand still,'" Flanagan added. "'Take a breath, look around, and just for a second, can we all just acknowledge that we're at the prom with Carrie White?'"
TVLine readers gave the first season of "Carrie" an average grade of "A." Its Season 2 renewal has been added to our handy Renewal Scorecard.