Carrie Renewed For Season 2 At Prime Video

Bloody good news for fans of Mike Flanagan's "Carrie": The series adaptation has been renewed for Season 2, Prime Video announced Thursday.

The pickup comes just two weeks after "Carrie" debuted on the streamer, with all eight episodes releasing on October 7.

Flanagan will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2, as will book author Stephen King, who exec-produces. Per Prime Video's renewal announcement, "Carrie's story doesn't stop at prom," and the sophomore run will feature "new revelations, major character arcs, and plenty of shocking twists."

"For 50 years, audiences have known and gravitated to Carrie White's story," Flanagan said in a statement. "From the beginning, we imagined a story that goes far beyond the prom, and I'm incredibly grateful for Stephen's trust and support in exploring what comes next."

Added Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios: "'Carrie' is connecting with both longtime Stephen King fans and a new generation altogether — including young adults and international audiences, with particular strength among female viewers. It speaks to the enduring power of this story and signals that Mike Flanagan's reimagining of the iconic IP has real breadth. We're excited by where he and Stephen plan to take the story."