What Would Have Happened Next If Hannibal Hadn't Been Canceled

Welcome to What Would Have Happened Next, a recurring feature in which TVLine breaks down the plot twists, character developments, story arcs, and major moves that would've taken place... if only your favorite TV shows hadn't been canceled.

"Hannibal" served its last meal a decade ago, but fans are still hungry for more.

Bryan Fuller's gorgeously bloody crime drama — starring Hugh Dancy as FBI profiler Will Graham and Mads Mikkelsen as serial killer Hannibal Lecter — was axed in 2015 after a three-season run on NBC, ending with a grandly operatic finale that saw Will and Hannibal plunge off a cliff together, presumably to their deaths. We still have our fingers crossed they survived, though, because we'd still love to see a Season 4 someday... and Fuller has a few ideas in mind.

When discussing Will and Hannibal's psychosexual connection with TVLine in 2015 after the finale aired, Fuller hinted that "the idea for a [potential] Season 4 was an interesting continuation of that, as well as a subversion of it at the same time... Part of me believes that the most interesting chapter of Will Graham's story is yet to be told."

Fuller added that Season 4's story would be "something a little more unexpected" than simply Will and Hannibal on the run together, noting that "there is a plot point in the [Thomas Harris] novel 'Hannibal' that has not been in any of the [filmed] adaptations. And so, it's important for me to protect that and hopefully be able to tell it one day."