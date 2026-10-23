Outlander: Blood Of My Blood's Ellen Suffers Tragedy At Simon's Hand, And A Fraser Foe Makes His Debut — Read Recap

Almost as soon as it began, Ellen and Brian's dream of having a family was snuffed out — at least for now — in this week's "Outlander: Blood of My Blood."

You'll recall that Ellen revealed she was pregnant earlier this season, first to her dying sister, Janet, then to Brian as he prepared for battle. This week, that pregnancy comes to an end. The loss would have been difficult to bear had it happened naturally. But it's all the more tragic when we learn that Brian's own father is the direct cause.

But wait, there's more (heartache)! During Brian and Murtagh's heroic storming of Fort William, they encounter a young British officer whom Dougal wants dead. The man who eventually decides that they shouldn't kill the soldier? Brian. The Redcoat in question? A teenage Jonathan Wolverton "Black Jack" Randall, aka the "Outlander" villain who will go on to play a pivotal, painful role in the life of Brian's future son, Jamie.

At least Henry and Julia have a moment of happy togetherness?

Read on for the highlights of "Small Mercies."

Grace returns to Castle Leoch, where Colum is angry that she can't give any clear detail about the man who kidnapped Ellen, aside from the fact that he wasn't a MacKenzie. After she leaves, Colum spirals, in large part because the estate is still in his missing sister's name. Ned is aghast: After all, Colum's insistence on putting the good of the clan over the good of his sibling is what drove her away in the first place. But Colum is resolute. "There is a price to be paid for the love I bear for my sister," he says gravely, "but I can no longer afford it."

Over at Castle Leathers, Julia and Davina bury Seema. We learn that Mistress Porter had taken little William to the faeries' well to wash the evil off him after she found the ill-wish in his cradle, which is why she'd escaped the unhinged servant's wrath. "This death, I will carry forever," Julia says, crying. And Davina understands, but she matter-of-factly points out that Julia was only acting in self-defense, so say yer sorries to God and keep it moving.