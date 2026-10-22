SNL Confirms Druski To Host In November, Along With John Mulaney

"Saturday Night Live" is officially turning to social media for hosting ideas.

Comedian and content creator Druski will host the November 7 episode of the long-running sketch comedy institution, NBC has confirmed. He'll be joined by musical guests The Strokes, making their fifth appearance on "SNL." Druski rose to fame with his comedy videos on Instagram; he hosted this year's BET Awards in June. (Druski's hosting stint was first reported last week.)

Plus, John Mulaney will return to host the November 14 episode of "SNL," marking his seventh time as host. The musical guest that week will be Phoebe Bridgers, making her second "SNL" appearance.

As previously announced, "Obsession" breakout star Inde Navarrette will host the next new "SNL" episode on October 31, with musical guest Gracie Abrams. The current Season 52's hosts so far have included New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson (who hosted the September 26 premiere), actress Dakota Johnson, and comedian Shane Gillis. (Check out our list of the 30 best "SNL" cast members of all time.)