Save The Dates: SNL Season 52, Michael Hits Streaming, And More

Live from New York, "Saturday Night Live" will be back on the air in less than two months.

Season 52 of the NBC sketch comedy staple will premiere Saturday, September 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET, TVLine has learned. (LateNighter first reported the news.) As LateNighter notes, that's the earliest premiere date for "SNL" in more than a decade, when it debuted Season 38 on September 15, 2012.

The "SNL" cast will look a little different when the show returns, too: Chloe Fineman announced her departure earlier this month after seven seasons. "After seven wonderful seasons at 'SNL,' I have decided it's time for my next chapter," Fineman wrote on Instagram. "It's cliche to say this but working at 'SNL' has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can't really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door." (She has since signed on to join the cast of the upcoming Netflix drama "Myron Bolitar.")