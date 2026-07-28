Save The Dates: SNL Season 52, Michael Hits Streaming, And More
Live from New York, "Saturday Night Live" will be back on the air in less than two months.
Season 52 of the NBC sketch comedy staple will premiere Saturday, September 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET, TVLine has learned. (LateNighter first reported the news.) As LateNighter notes, that's the earliest premiere date for "SNL" in more than a decade, when it debuted Season 38 on September 15, 2012.
The "SNL" cast will look a little different when the show returns, too: Chloe Fineman announced her departure earlier this month after seven seasons. "After seven wonderful seasons at 'SNL,' I have decided it's time for my next chapter," Fineman wrote on Instagram. "It's cliche to say this but working at 'SNL' has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can't really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door." (She has since signed on to join the cast of the upcoming Netflix drama "Myron Bolitar.")
In other scheduling news...
* The Michael Jackson biopic "Michael" will make its streaming debut Monday, August 10 on Starz. It will also make its linear cable debut that evening, airing at 7 p.m. ET. The film, starring Jaafar Jackson as the legendary King of Pop, has earned more than $1 billion at the global box office since debuting in theaters in April.
* Acorn TV has renewed the crime drama "Art Detectives," starring "True Blood" alum Stephen Moyer, for a second season, which will debut with a two-part special in December, followed by a six-episode season in 2027.
* Prime Video has released the official trailer for "The Last Sunrise," starring Maia Reficco and Eva Longoria, which premieres Wednesday, August 26 on the streamer. The movie follows college student Ry (Reficco), who takes a summer escape to Mallorca with her mother (Longoria) while suffering from a steadily worsening chronic illness.