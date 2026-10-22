Survivor 51's [Spoiler] Reacts To The 'Brutal' Streak Of Female Eliminations, And Praises Season's 'Brilliant, Strategic, Threatening Women'

TVLINE | We saw the new Savu tribe sharing their "whys," which brought up some very difficult and emotional life experiences for everyone involved. Can you speak about that moment a bit?

When you are out there, you really have no choice but to open up to other people. At home, you have your family. I have my husband who I come home to every day, who knows everything about me, and we can just be ourselves. And thank God for that. We all have that person or our people. Out there, you don't have your partner, you don't have your family, so you have no choice but to open up and make connections to people because I'm not a lone wolf-type of person. I do need a pack. Everybody does, I think. You also don't want to be the person who's closed off and nobody knows anything about. And from my perspective, I'm not a closed book about my addiction and recovery. I think it's something that should be talked about more. We've seen a lot of people who are addicts who end up dying because they are living in silence and shame and all of those things, and I'm grateful to be one who's still here, and so I will talk about it.

TVLINE | If the tribe swap never happened, what was your plan for the rest of the game?

Listen, Linnea and I would have destroyed! It's so funny because I was literally prepared to go to rocks for Ori. I really, truly was. And on the other tribe, Linnea just needed someone who would go to rocks for her. Maybe we are a match made in heaven or doomed, I don't know, but I think I had some opportunity. The Toka tribe was a mess. There was a lot of wiggle room there. So, between the connections I had made on the first tribe with Eric and Christian and Sharonda, and then opportunities on Toka, I think there was a lot to work with, but we'll never know.

TVLINE | What was your reunion with Linnea like when you both found out you were eliminated on the same night?

We were just screaming, and it wasn't a fun screaming. I wasn't happy to see her, she wasn't happy to see me. I was shocked.

TVLINE | What else should fans know that they didn't get to see on TV?

I think that a lot of what came off in the show was me doing crazy moves and really trying to finagle myself out of some sticky situations, especially towards the end, but with the Ana vote, I felt like maybe I looked a little shady or something. So I do want to clarify that Day 2 in the game, Ana came to me and said Sharonda's name and Linnea's name, and I did nothing but take that information and use it accordingly because I was friends with those people. I'm really proud of myself in this game because the truth about me is I'm very loyal and I'm a defender of people that I love. I'm literally a criminal defense attorney, but in my personal life too, I'm a ride or die, and I think that came off in the game. Other than just silly hijinks on the island, I really was there to build loyal relationships. I was hoping that would take me far, but it didn't.

TVLINE | A few weeks ago, Ana was telling me that you were the one throwing names left and right! What do you think about that?

I don't know. No comment. I have no idea!