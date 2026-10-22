Survivor 51's [Spoiler] Reacts To The 'Brutal' Streak Of Female Eliminations, And Praises Season's 'Brilliant, Strategic, Threatening Women'
Spoilers ahead for Wednesday's episode of "Survivor"!
The helicopter alliance strikes again.
In Wednesday's episode of "Survivor," Jeff Probst sent both losing tribes to Tribal Council, forcing Dina and Savu to scramble to save themselves. While Alexis thought she was locked in with her fellow original Savu member Ori, she was unaware of his previous Day 1 ties to Jelly and Devin. Despite making moves to try and get Jelly to join her and Ori on the vote, Alexis was blindsided and sent to Ponderosa by a vote of 3-1. (Read our full recap here.)
Below, Alexis talks to TVLine about her relationships with her tribe members, that emotional moment we saw at camp, the six-in-a-row eliminations of women this season, and more.
TVLINE | How shocked were you when those three parchments had your name on them?
ALEXIS LEVINE | I was shocked. And it's funny, in "Survivor," Jeff says "permanent uncertainty." You realize anything can happen at any moment, yet still things shock you. When the tribe swap happens, you're like, "Oh my God, the tribe swap's happened?!" I was just singing a song about it the day before. Why am I shocked? I don't know, but things shock you still. That's just "Survivor."
TVLINE | Did you have any idea about the helicopter alliance? When I talked with Jenna, she didn't have a clue.
Zero knowledge whatsoever, and I say that with nothing but respect and credit to them for pulling it off, really to Ori, because from my perspective, Ori was my No. 1 at that point in the game. We had been together from Day 1, and I thought we were in it together. I was going to go to rocks for him and I would have done it. But I had truly no idea that he had a very tight alliance with other people. In fact, I was hoping that Ori would help in the effort to bring in Jelly. Now, obviously I had laid my own inroads with Jelly. We had our own relationship, but I was hoping the joint effort would have worked there, but there wasn't a joint effort.
On the season's 'brilliant, strategic, threatening women'
TVLINE | Devin is quite a polarizing character for viewers and even Jelly seemed to question whether he's good for her game. What was your take on Devin?
I think I had an easier time connecting with Jelly. I think we are just more similar. Some of the things that Devin does are just different than how I express myself. I'm not as gregarious or external, and dominated by emotion, so there were moments where I was like, "OK, he's doing a lot right now." But there are also a lot of really sweet sides to Dev, and I think we saw some of that in the episode last night. You can't deny that he was crying. They were real tears. Maybe at other times he's doing fake tears. I don't know, he's very much an actor and a good one at that, but it was hard for me to decipher, I think, when he was being real or not. But in some moments, I really did see his sweet side, and I appreciated that, and we had a good time out there.
TVLINE | Was there any part of your conversations with Jelly that we didn't see?
I think Jelly is a very smart young woman, and like me, I think she believes in feminism. I just assumed that like me, she would not want her game tied to a man, a man who, from both of our perspectives, was playing very fast and loose, and very differently than what I personally would want in a No. 1 ally. So I did assume that she would feel the same way that I would feel if I was in her position, which was, this guy's kind of making me nervous to hitch my wagon to his. But Dev said in Tribal, "I will never write Jelly's name down." Who's going to get rid of that guy, right? Versus me who, the tribal right before it, was like, "Jenna, I'll vote out either one of them." I don't blame her at all, and I think she really made the right decision strategically for her game.
TVLINE | Aside from quitter Rob, six women have been voted out in a row! What are your thoughts on that?
I hate to see it. It is absolutely brutal. I do think it should be noted, I don't think this is the result of just everybody on our cast hating women. I actually think this is the result of us having a cast full of amazing, fierce, brilliant, strategic, threatening women, and really not as many amazing, fierce, threatening strategic men, right? I think this cast is just stacked with badass women, and I played a part in voting out some women, and I did so not because I just didn't like them, but because I thought Ana was threatening and she was very strategic socially. And I don't regret that because she would have gone far in the game, and I wasn't as threatened by any of the men.
'I'm not a closed book about my addiction and recovery'
TVLINE | We saw the new Savu tribe sharing their "whys," which brought up some very difficult and emotional life experiences for everyone involved. Can you speak about that moment a bit?
When you are out there, you really have no choice but to open up to other people. At home, you have your family. I have my husband who I come home to every day, who knows everything about me, and we can just be ourselves. And thank God for that. We all have that person or our people. Out there, you don't have your partner, you don't have your family, so you have no choice but to open up and make connections to people because I'm not a lone wolf-type of person. I do need a pack. Everybody does, I think. You also don't want to be the person who's closed off and nobody knows anything about. And from my perspective, I'm not a closed book about my addiction and recovery. I think it's something that should be talked about more. We've seen a lot of people who are addicts who end up dying because they are living in silence and shame and all of those things, and I'm grateful to be one who's still here, and so I will talk about it.
TVLINE | If the tribe swap never happened, what was your plan for the rest of the game?
Listen, Linnea and I would have destroyed! It's so funny because I was literally prepared to go to rocks for Ori. I really, truly was. And on the other tribe, Linnea just needed someone who would go to rocks for her. Maybe we are a match made in heaven or doomed, I don't know, but I think I had some opportunity. The Toka tribe was a mess. There was a lot of wiggle room there. So, between the connections I had made on the first tribe with Eric and Christian and Sharonda, and then opportunities on Toka, I think there was a lot to work with, but we'll never know.
TVLINE | What was your reunion with Linnea like when you both found out you were eliminated on the same night?
We were just screaming, and it wasn't a fun screaming. I wasn't happy to see her, she wasn't happy to see me. I was shocked.
TVLINE | What else should fans know that they didn't get to see on TV?
I think that a lot of what came off in the show was me doing crazy moves and really trying to finagle myself out of some sticky situations, especially towards the end, but with the Ana vote, I felt like maybe I looked a little shady or something. So I do want to clarify that Day 2 in the game, Ana came to me and said Sharonda's name and Linnea's name, and I did nothing but take that information and use it accordingly because I was friends with those people. I'm really proud of myself in this game because the truth about me is I'm very loyal and I'm a defender of people that I love. I'm literally a criminal defense attorney, but in my personal life too, I'm a ride or die, and I think that came off in the game. Other than just silly hijinks on the island, I really was there to build loyal relationships. I was hoping that would take me far, but it didn't.
TVLINE | A few weeks ago, Ana was telling me that you were the one throwing names left and right! What do you think about that?
I don't know. No comment. I have no idea!