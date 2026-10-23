What To Watch Friday: MLB World Series Begins, Happy's Place Returns, Newlyweds Premiere, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: The World Series begins, "Newlyweds" premieres on NBC, and new episodes of "Tulsa King" and "MobLand" stream.
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Showtimes for October 23, 2026
Battle of the Streaming Stars
In each hour-long special, three teams of four celebrities battle through several rounds in pursuit of a single prize: the Golden Roku Remote. Terry Crews hosts, with Kay Adams serving as sideline reporter and Yvette Nicole Brown as referee. Contestants include Akbar Gbajabiamila, Josh Richards, Lizzy Mathis, Kel Mitchell, Sonja Morgan, Loni Love, Ben Hollingsworth, Skylar Astin, Rachel Lindsay, Nikki Bella, Tituss Burgess, and Dorinda Medley.
Dark Matter
As unexpected reunions unfold, Agent MacNamara sees for himself what the box can do.
The Invite
When a couple (Seth Rogen and Olivia Wilde) invites their enigmatic upstairs neighbors (Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz) for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places.
Judy Justice
Series finale: Judge Judy hears her final cases.
Kill Jackie
Pressure mounts on The Demons to finish the job, while Jackie’s plans take a catastrophic turn.
Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars
In Stockholm, a duo sacrifices their star to build a new restaurant; a chef hunts new flavors in Lapland.
MobLand
Licking wounds and turning on each other after fleeing Frankie’s assault, Seraphina goes all in, pitching the Harrigans on a global power play, while Maeve and Harry square off over crossed lines.
Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story
Beloved for blurring performance and personal crisis, Bamford unpacks the mental health journey behind her fearless comedy.
Tulsa King
Reeling from a personal loss, Dwight leans on Bodhi’s unexpected honesty.
Yaga
Series premiere: A private investigator (Noah Reid) arrives in a small coastal town to investigate the disappearance of a powerful fishery's young heir (Hudson Williams), putting him at odds with a local detective (Clark Backo) and a charismatic university professor (Carrie-Anne Moss) as he encounters secret lives, enigmatic suspects, and ancient magic.
NBA on Prime
Season 2 premiere: The New York Knicks play the Boston Celtics; then at 9:30 p.m., the Houston Rockets play the San Antonio Spurs.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Dermot Mulroney, Richard Kind, and Jillian Bell spin the wheel for charity.
Happy's Place
Season 3 premiere: Bobbie surprises Isabella with her own office upstairs; Steve and Takoda try to convince Emmett to stop giving Bobbie so much space after their relationship moved into the friend zone.
MLB World Series
The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Milwaukee Brewers, live from American Family Field in Wisconsin.
Outlander: Blood of My Blood
Ellen finds herself a guest among unexpected company; Brian and Murtagh attempt a daring rescue; Henry makes an ally of a former enemy.
Sheriff Country
When a dangerous new drug begins spreading through Edgewater’s college community, Sheriff Mickey Fox races to stop a growing crisis before more lives are put at risk.
Winter Wonderlanes
A pop-up restaurateur (Ashley Newbrough) tries to save her late grandfather's beloved bowling alley by reviving its youth tournament, teaming up with a local reporter (Franco Lo Presti) who just happens to be her high school boyfriend.
Newlyweds
Series premiere: A free-spirited woman (Téa Leoni) and a buttoned-up professor (Tim Daly) marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship; executive producer Jamie Lee Curtis recurs.
Fire Country
As financial pressures continue to mount at Station 42, Bode fights to prove that Edgewater’s new volunteer firefighting program can make a difference; INK performs at Smokey’s Bar.
Scariest House in America
Season 3 finale: After a season-long search, the road trip comes to an end and Retta reveals the Scariest House in America.
Tip Toe
Leo and Clive go face to face for the ultimate confrontation, while George goes to the heart of Manchester to explore his secret life.
Boston Blue
When a subway station shootout leaves a detective critically injured, Danny and Lena race to determine what really happened before mounting public pressure and political fallout derail the investigation.
The Rainmaker
Rudy takes Victor's case to court, while Bruiser and Sarah face troubles of their own.
S.W.A.T.: Exiles
When a foreign dignitary is targeted in a hit hidden inside a protest scheme, the Exiles race to identify the real threat.