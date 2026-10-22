Line Of Fire Gets Full Season Order At NBC

NBC is keeping itself in the "Line of Fire" for the foreseeable future.

The network has ordered a full season of the drama from Joshua Safran ("Quantico") and "Today" host Jenna Bush Hager, TVLine has learned.

The series' initial order was for 13 hour-long episodes. With the addition of five more, the Season 1 episode count will top out at 18. Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter reported that NBC had asked to see more scripts.

Per the network, the September 21 series premiere has an average cross-platform viewership of more than 14 million.

"Given the storytelling" in "Line of Fire," NBC and Peacock scripted content president Lisa Katz recently told Deadline, "18 feels the sweet spot, and also with what our Monday night schedule looks like and where the opportunities are."