Line Of Fire Gets Full Season Order At NBC
NBC is keeping itself in the "Line of Fire" for the foreseeable future.
The network has ordered a full season of the drama from Joshua Safran ("Quantico") and "Today" host Jenna Bush Hager, TVLine has learned.
The series' initial order was for 13 hour-long episodes. With the addition of five more, the Season 1 episode count will top out at 18. Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter reported that NBC had asked to see more scripts.
Per the network, the September 21 series premiere has an average cross-platform viewership of more than 14 million.
"Given the storytelling" in "Line of Fire," NBC and Peacock scripted content president Lisa Katz recently told Deadline, "18 feels the sweet spot, and also with what our Monday night schedule looks like and where the opportunities are."
The Hollingsworths' twisted family dynamics
The series centers on a family full of Washington, D.C.-based federal employees. Peter Krause ("Six Feet Under") plays Secret Service agent Mike Hollingsworth. Hope Davis ("Succession") plays Jane Hollingsworth, a United States marshal. Their three children are Clare (played by Kat Cunning, "The Deuce"), a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent; Russ (Taylor Bloom, "American Horror Story"), a Department of Justice employee; and Micah (Tommy O'Brien, "grown-ish"), a Secret Service agent.
Right from the series' premiere, it's clear that all of the Hollingsworths are hiding deep secrets. "They're prickly with each other," Joshua Safran told TVLine just before the season began. "They're not always looking like they're connected, but they always feel connected. I wanted that feeling... Mike and Jane may be separated, but they still are very connected. They're still sharing family meals with their kids. The kids still call on both of them... I was really just interested in those dynamics."
"Line of Fire" airs Mondays on NBC (10/9c) and streams the next day on Peacock.
Are you glad to hear there'll be more "Line of Fire"? Let us know in the comments!