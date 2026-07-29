2026 Fall TV Schedule: A Printable Calendar Highlighting Every Season And Series Premiere Across ABC, CBS, Fox, And NBC

The Fall TV season is upon us — and as is tradition, TVLine is happy to present its annual calendar highlighting every major season and series premiere across the Big 4 broadcast networks.

All told, viewers can look forward to more than five dozen premieres between mid-September and December — including six new series and 45 returning series.

Among the scripted series returning this fall are: ABC's "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Nashville," "Abbott Elementary," "Grey's Anatomy," "R.J. Decker," and "Scrubs"; CBS' "Boston Blue," "CIA," "Elsbeth," "FBI," "Fire Country," "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "Ghosts" (with two holiday specials ahead of Season 6), "Marshals," "NCIS," "NCIS: Origins," "Sheriff Country," and "Tracker"; Fox's "Animal Control," "Best Medicine," "Doc," "Grimsburg," "The Simpsons," and "Universal Basic Guys"; and NBC's "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," "Chicago P.D.," "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," "Happy's Place," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," and "St. Denis Medical."

Among the unscripted series returning this fall are: ABC's "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," "Dancing With the Stars," and "Shark Tank"; CBS' "The Amazing Race," "Harlan Coben's Final Twist," and "Survivor"; Fox's "99 to Beat," "Celebrity Name That Tune," "Celebrity Weakest Link," "The Floor," "Hell's Kitchen," and "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test"; and NBC's "The Voice."

Of the 32 returning scripted series, CBS will have a dozen, while NBC will have eight, and ABC and Fox will each have six. Of the 13 returning unscripted series, Fox will have six, ABC and CBS will each have three, and NBC will have one.

The printable calendar below also denotes roughly three dozen additional midseason premieres, many of which are still awaiting specific premiere dates.