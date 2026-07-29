2026 Fall TV Schedule: A Printable Calendar Highlighting Every Season And Series Premiere Across ABC, CBS, Fox, And NBC
The Fall TV season is upon us — and as is tradition, TVLine is happy to present its annual calendar highlighting every major season and series premiere across the Big 4 broadcast networks.
All told, viewers can look forward to more than five dozen premieres between mid-September and December — including six new series and 45 returning series.
Among the scripted series returning this fall are: ABC's "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Nashville," "Abbott Elementary," "Grey's Anatomy," "R.J. Decker," and "Scrubs"; CBS' "Boston Blue," "CIA," "Elsbeth," "FBI," "Fire Country," "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "Ghosts" (with two holiday specials ahead of Season 6), "Marshals," "NCIS," "NCIS: Origins," "Sheriff Country," and "Tracker"; Fox's "Animal Control," "Best Medicine," "Doc," "Grimsburg," "The Simpsons," and "Universal Basic Guys"; and NBC's "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," "Chicago P.D.," "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," "Happy's Place," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," and "St. Denis Medical."
Among the unscripted series returning this fall are: ABC's "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," "Dancing With the Stars," and "Shark Tank"; CBS' "The Amazing Race," "Harlan Coben's Final Twist," and "Survivor"; Fox's "99 to Beat," "Celebrity Name That Tune," "Celebrity Weakest Link," "The Floor," "Hell's Kitchen," and "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test"; and NBC's "The Voice."
Of the 32 returning scripted series, CBS will have a dozen, while NBC will have eight, and ABC and Fox will each have six. Of the 13 returning unscripted series, Fox will have six, ABC and CBS will each have three, and NBC will have one.
The printable calendar below also denotes roughly three dozen additional midseason premieres, many of which are still awaiting specific premiere dates.
SEPTEMBER 2026 PREMIERE DATES
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
8 p.m. "Dancing With the Stars" Season 35 (ABC, Night 1 of 2)
10 p.m. "R.J. Decker" Season 2 (ABC)
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
8 p.m. "Dancing With the Stars" Season 35 (ABC, Night 2 of 2)
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
8 p.m. "The Traitors: New Blood" (NBC, two hours)
Everyday Americans must work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves; Alan Cumming hosts.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
8 p.m. "Celebrity Name That Tune" Season 6 (Fox; featuring new bandleader Robin Thicke)
8 p.m. "The Voice" Season 30 (NBC, Night 1 of 3; featuring new coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green)
9 p.m. "Celebrity Weakest Link" Season 2 (Fox)
10 p.m. "Line of Fire" (NBC)
Peter Krause headlines this drama about a family of law enforcement agents bridging personal differences and crossing professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
8 p.m. "Best Medicine" Season 2 (Fox; get scoop)
8 p.m. "The Voice" Season 30 (NBC, Night 2 of 3)
9 p.m. "Doc" Season 3 (Fox; get scoop)
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
8 p.m. "The Floor" Season 6 (Fox)
8 p.m. "Survivor" Season 51 (CBS, two hours)
8 p.m. "The Voice" Season 30 (NBC, Night 3 of 3)
9 p.m. "99 to Beat" Season 2 (Fox)
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
8 p.m. "Hell's Kitchen" Season 25 (Fox)
9 p.m. "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" Season 5 (Fox; featuring Candace Cameron Bure, Ruby Rose, and George Santos)
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
11:30 p.m. "Saturday Night Live" Season 52 (NBC, minus Chloe Fineman)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
7 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" Season 37 (ABC, two episodes)
8 p.m. "The Simpsons" Season 38 (Fox)
8:30 p.m. "Animal Control" Season 5 (Fox)
9 p.m. "Universal Basic Guys" Season 3 (Fox)
9:30 p.m. "Grimsburg" Season 3 (Fox)
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
8 p.m. "Scrubs" Season 2 (ABC, two episodes)
9 p.m. "Shark Tank" Season 18 (ABC, two episodes)
9:30 p.m. "The Amazing Race" Season 39 (CBS, Night 1 of 2)
OCTOBER 2026 PREMIERE DATES
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1
9:30 p.m. "The Amazing Race" Season 39 (CBS, Night 2 of 2)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2
8 p.m. "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" Season 7 (ABC)
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4
8:30 p.m. "Marshals" Season 2 (CBS; watch teaser trailer)
9:30 p.m. "Tracker" Season 4 (CBS)
MONDAY, OCTOBER 5
8 p.m. "FBI" Season 9 (CBS)
9 p.m. "CIA" Season 2 (CBS)
10 p.m. "Harlan Coben's Final Twist" Season 2 (CBS)
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6
8 p.m. "NCIS" Season 24 (CBS, featuring Michael Weatherly)
9 p.m. "NCIS: New York" (CBS)
Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown and partners with a roguish special agent (Scott Caan).
10 p.m. "NCIS: Origins" Season 3 (CBS, featuring Mark Harmon)
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7
8 p.m. "Chicago Med" Season 12 (NBC)
8:30 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" Season 6 (ABC)
9 p.m. "Chicago Fire" Season 15 (NBC, minus Joe Miñoso)
10 p.m. "Chicago P.D." Season 14 (NBC, minus LaRoyce Hawkins)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8
8 p.m. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" Season 3 (CBS; get scoop)
8:30 p.m. "Eternally Yours" (CBS)
An eternal love story about two vampires who have been married for 500 years and their struggles to accept the human who is dating their daughter.
9 p.m. "Elsbeth" Season 4 (CBS; get scoop)
9 p.m. "Law & Order: SVU" Season 28 (NBC)
10 p.m. "Cupertino" (CBS)
A wronged lawyer (Mike Colter) partners with a promising young attorney (Rachel Keller) to stand up against the giants of Silicon Valley in a David vs. Goliath battle.
10 p.m. "Law & Order" Season 26 (NBC, minus Reid Scott)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9
8 p.m. "Sheriff Country" Season 2 (CBS)
9 p.m. "Fire Country" Season 5 (CBS, now co-starring Olivia Thirlby)
10 p.m. "Boston Blue" Season 2 (CBS)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15
8 p.m. "9-1-1" Season 10 (ABC, featuring Maddie's dramatic new look!)
9 p.m. "9-1-1: Nashville" Season 2 (ABC)
10 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" Season 23 (ABC)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23
8 p.m. "Happy's Place" Season 3 (NBC)
8:30 p.m. "Newlyweds" (NBC)
A free-spirited woman (Téa Leoni) and a buttoned-up professor (Tim Daly) marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship; executive producer Jamie Lee Curtis recurs.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29
9 p.m. "Ghosts" Halloween Special (CBS, two episodes)
NOVEMBER & DECEMBER 2026 PREMIERE DATES
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2
8 p.m. "St. Denis Medical" Season 3 (NBC)
8:30 p.m. "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" Season 2 (NBC)
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10
9 p.m. "Ghosts" Christmas Special (CBS, two episodes)
HELD FOR MIDSEASON
ABC
- "American Idol" Season 25
- "The Bachelor" Season 30
- "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 11
- "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Season 4
- Untitled "Grey's Anatomy" Spin-Off
- "High Potential" Season 3
- "The Rookie" Season 9
- "The Rookie: North"
- "Shifting Gears" Season 3
- "Will Trent" Season 5
CBS
- "Einstein"
- "Ghosts" Season 6
- "Matlock" Season 3
- "NCIS: Sydney" Season 4
Fox
- "American Dad!" Season 21
- "Baywatch"
- "Bob's Burgers" Season 17
- "Crime Scene Kitchen" Season 4
- "Don't Forget the Lyrics!" Season 4
- "Extracted" Season 3
- "Family Guy" Season 25
- "Fear Factor: House of Fear" Season 2
- "Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service" Season 2
- "The Interrogator"
- "Krapopolis" Season 4
- "LEGO Masters" Season 6
- "Marriage Market"
- "The Masked Singer" Season 15
- "Memory of a Killer" Season 2
- "Murder in a Small Town" Season 3
- "Next Level Chef" Season 6
- "Next Level Baker" Season 2
NBC
- "Destination X" Season 2
- "The Rockford Files"
- "Sunset P.I."
- "Wordle" (hosted by Savannah Guthrie)
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