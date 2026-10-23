Why Freddy Strain From The Terminal List Looks So Familiar

Prime Video's action thriller "The Terminal List" is back after a four-year hiatus. Season 2 — which dropped all at once on October 21 — is based on "True Believer," the second novel in Jack Carr's series, which continues the story of former Navy SEAL Commander James Reece (played by executive producer Chris Pratt). Joining Pratt for Season 2 is a crop of new faces, including Gabriel Luna, who steps into the boots of Freddy Strain, an elite sniper and former Navy SEAL turned CIA ground operative who is a fan favorite from the book.

Luna is no stranger to playing characters who wield awesome firepower. In fact, if you're someone who closely follows superheroes, video game adaptations, or sequels to iconic sci-fi film franchises, odds are, you've seen him on both the big screen and the small screen before. One of his first big roles was Ghost Rider on Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." — but not just any version of Ghost Rider. He played Robbie Reyes, another Marvel character who held the mantle of Ghost Rider.

This iteration of the fiery-skulled antihero wielded a flaming chain and drove a supernatural 1969 Dodge Charger. Landing the role of a Marvel character with Latino heritage was a milestone moment for Luna. "I'm beyond excited to be one of the first, if not the first ... Mexican-American superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in terms of the well-known titles," he told Den of Geek. "And I'm honored. I will not take it lightly."