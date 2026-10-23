What To Watch In November: A Printable TV Calendar Highlighting Every Major Premiere And Finale
TVLine's monthly What to Watch guide spotlights a curated selection of English-language programming premiering or returning across broadcast, cable, and streaming — including new series, season finales, live events, major reality offerings, notable TV movies, and more. Organized below by premiere date and release platform, the guide is designed to help readers quickly see what's arriving, what's returning, and what's worth prioritizing.
For streaming releases, TVLine notes whether a series will roll out weekly or binge-style, along with how many episodes will be available at launch. Synopses are also provided for all new series and movies.
What to Watch focuses on the titles most likely to be on TVLine readers' radars — and in that spirit, TVLine is also offering a printable November 2026 TV Calendar featuring only the essentials (see below).
Additional listings, including holiday staples such as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the National Dog Show, will be added as broadcast details are confirmed, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back for updates. And for those looking specifically for new Christmas movies, our What to Watch: Holiday Edition offers a dedicated, comprehensive guide to this season's festive premieres.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1
📺 "O.J.'s Accomplice" (Peacock, two episodes)
Featuring new interviews with Kato Kaelin and Tanya Brown, the docuseries reexamines the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, presenting previously unreported evidence that challenges the assumption that O.J. Simpson acted alone.
📺 9 p.m. "American Hostage" Season 1 finale (MGM+)
📺 9 p.m. "The Gilded Age" Season 4 (HBO)
📺 10 p.m. "Youth" Season 1 finale (HBO)
🎥 8 p.m. "A Danish Christmas" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A hotel tech executive (Emilie Ullerup) helps out at her family's Copenhagen inn over Christmas, where a case of mistaken identity leads her to pull out all the stops for a guest (Corey Sevier) she believes is a travel writer.
🎥 8 p.m. "While She Was Sleeping" (Lifetime movie)
After waking from a sleepwalking episode to find her best friend murdered and a bloody knife in her hand, a small-town writer (Sara Canning) must prove her innocence despite having no memory of the night.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2
📺 8 p.m. "Holiday Baking Championship" Season 13 (Food Network)
📺 8 p.m. "St. Denis Medical" Season 3 (NBC)
📺 8:30 p.m. "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" Season 2 (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "Foul Play With Anthony Davis" Season 2 (TBS)
🎥 "The Holiday Spark" (Roku movie)
A perpetually single firefighter (Joey Graziadei) enlists a children's book illustrator (Jamie Chung) to help plan his firehouse's most unforgettable holiday party yet.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3
📺 "Bass x Machina" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
In a steampunk West overrun by outlaws, machines and supernatural forces, a father (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry) is forced to become judge, jury and executioner to protect his family.
📺 9:30 p.m. "Lot Patrol" returns (BET)
🤣 "Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4
📺 "All's Fair" Season 2 (Hulu, three-episode premiere)
📺 "Brothers" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "The Greatest" (Prime Video)
Jaalen Best stars as Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali in the first authorized scripted series about the life of the boxing champion, humanitarian, and global icon.
📺 "Love Is Blind" Season 11 finale (Netflix)
📺 "Small Prophets" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Stick" Season 2 (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
📺 "Taken: Natalee Holloway" (Netflix, three-episode binge)
The docuseries traces the decades-long search that led Holloway's mother face-to-face with the alleged killer.
📺 8 p.m. "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" Season 3 (Food Network)
🎥 "A Dog's Perfect Christmas" (Netflix movie)
A teenager, her grandfather, and his trusty basset hound struggle to hold their family together at Christmas; Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Jennifer Tilly, and Mary Steenburgen star.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5
📺 "Big John's Bosh! Family" (Paramount+, six-episode binge)
Follows internet sensation John "Big John" Fisher, his wife Charlotte, and their larger-than-life family as they navigate viral fame, family milestones, and everyday chaos
📺 "Black Doves" Season 2 (Netflix, six-episode binge)
📺 "North of North" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 "Time" Season 3 finale (BritBox)
📺 "The Walsh Sisters" (Howdy via Roku)
Five Irish sisters navigate addiction, relationships, family feuds, and the complicated bonds that hold them together; Louisa Harland, Caroline Menton, Danielle Galligan, Máiréad Tyers, Stefanie Preissner, Aidan Quinn, and Carrie Crowley star.
📺 8 p.m. "Mistletoe Murders" Season 3 (Hallmark Channel)
🎥 "Second Chance Holiday" (Roku movie)
A dating expert (Ayesha Curry) determined to break her streak of getting dumped during the holidays reunites with her high school sweetheart (Matthew Daddario), leaving her to wonder if fate is leading her back to her first love.
🎥 "Terrell & T.O." (Prime Video documentary)
This profile chronicles the rise of Terrell Owens, a third-round draft pick who became one of the NFL's most accomplished and polarizing wide receivers — from his physical dominance and theatrical flair to the locker room conflicts, media feuds, and controversial celebrations that defined his career.
🎥 8 p.m. "Snowbody Like You" (UPtv movie)
Years after a disastrous first date, a Christmas blizzard reunites two would-be lovers for a second chance at romance; Kelley Jakle, Colton Little, and Lana McKissack star.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6
📺 "Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook" (Apple TV)
Awkwafina embarks on a cross-country culinary road trip to sharpen her cooking skills and revive her family's beloved Chinese restaurant in Flushing, New York, with help from acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs.
📺 "It Gets Worse" (Paramount+, six-episode binge)
Three university best friends (Leo Reich, Emily Fairn, and Olive Gray) navigate dead-end jobs, nonexistent love lives, and the growing realization that adulthood might not get any better; Andrew Scott and Lena Dunham guest-star.
📺 "Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)
📺 9 p.m. "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" Season 44 (Food Network)
📺 9 p.m. "Salute to Service 2026: A Veterans Day Celebration" (PBS special)
Jason Kelce hosts a Veterans Day celebration honoring current and former military service members, featuring musical performances by Jon Batiste and the U.S. Army Field Band, plus a special appearance by Army veteran and former NFL player Alejandro Villanueva.
🎥 "Carolina Caroline" (Netflix)
🎥 "Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story" (Netflix)
🎥 "The Uprising: The Rise of Robin Hood" (Peacock)
🎥 8 p.m. "Chocolate for Christmas" (UPtv movie)
A woman returns home to save her family's chocolate shop, finding unexpected love and a renewed appreciation for tradition; Angela Cole and Joel Berg star.
🎥 8 p.m. "Merry Memories" (Hallmark Channel movie)
An accountant (Lindura) helps her nephew create a holiday scrapbook for his deployed mother, reluctantly teaming up with his free-spirited substitute teacher (Brendan Morgan) in the process.
🎥 8 p.m. "My Son's Sugar Momma" (LMN movie)
A protective mother (Jessica Morris) discovers that the wealthy older woman showering her college freshman son with gifts and money has a dangerous obsession with him.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7
🎥 "Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass" (Netflix)
🎥 8 p.m. "Holiday Unplugged" (Hallmark Channel movie)
An art teacher and widow (Nikki DeLoach) institutes a screen-free Christmas after treasured videos of her late husband go missing, enlisting a former colleague and new dating-app match (Juan Pablo Di Pace) to help track them down.
🎥 8 p.m. "Karen Kingsbury's The Christmas Ring" (Great American Family movie)
When a military widow's long search for her family's treasured Christmas ring leads her to a widowed antiques dealer, the heirloom becomes the key to reconnecting the past and opening both their hearts to a second chance at love; Jana Kramer, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Kelsey Grammer star.
🎥 8 p.m. "Terry McMillan Presents: Paradise With You" (Lifetime movie)
A retiring NFL superstar (Taye Diggs) and an interior decorator (Heather Hemmens) find romance on a Caribbean island, only to discover they're competing for the same coveted estate.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8
📺 8 p.m. "Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas" Season 2 (Food Network)
📺 9 p.m. "The Institute" Season 2 (MGM+)
🎥 8 p.m. "An Ozark Mountain Christmas" (Great American Family movie)
When a young designer reluctantly returns home to the Ozarks for Christmas, reconnecting with her family's legacy and a caring local man helps her rediscover the faith, purpose, and sense of home she left behind; Brianna Cohen and Jonathan Stoddard star.
🎥 8 p.m. "The Road Back to Us" (Lifetime movie)
A newly divorced couple (Mary Antonini and Shane Marriott) must drive cross-country together to deliver their daughter's belongings to college, retracing the milestones of their marriage along the way.
🎥 8 p.m. "A Season of Promises" (Hallmark Channel movie)
Estranged sisters (Brooke D'Orsay and Ali Liebert) set aside their differences to play Cupid for their widowed father (James Denton) at Christmas.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9
🎥 "Misty Green" (Netflix)
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10
📺 "Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death" (Hulu, three-episode binge)
The docuseries offers an unflinching portrait of masculinity in the influencer age, where extreme biohacking, online performance, and a series of suspicious deaths converge.
📺 8 p.m. "Bobby's Triple Threat" Season 5 finale (Food Network)
📺 8 p.m. "Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter" (VH1)
Featuring new interviews with cast members from all four cities — New York, Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami — alongside the producers, executives, journalists, and cultural commentators who witnessed its evolution, this six-week event examines the franchise's influence on entertainment, music, and popular culture.
📺 9 p.m. "Big Bargain Holiday Showdown" (HGTV)
In each episode, two teams of friends, family, and neighbors will battle to prove who has the most holiday spirit without blowing their shoestring budget; Tara Lipinski hosts.
📺 9 p.m. "Bobby Flay's The Line" Season 1 finale (Food Network)
📺 9 p.m. "VisionQuest" series finale (Disney+)
🤣 "Janelle James: How Romantic" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11
📺 "The Body" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
After a dance-team initiation gone wrong, a group of badly behaved Catholic school girls (Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, and Geena Meszaros) begin having prophetic visions that set off mass hysteria in their town.
📺 "Chris Harrison's The Vow" (Fox Nation, two-episode premiere)
The former host of "The Bachelor" returns to the dating genre, guiding a 30-year-old bachelor through relationships with 10 women in a search for lasting love built on shared values, faith, and commitment.
📺 "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3 (Prime Video, four-episode premiere)
📺 "Rivals" Season 2, Part 2 (Hulu, three-episode premiere)
📺 8 p.m. "Forged by War: The Navy SEALs" (History Channel special)
The two-hour event focuses on the pivotal moments that forged the U.S. Navy SEALs while reflecting on the courage, sacrifice, and camaraderie shared by veterans across every branch of service.
🎥 "Avedon" (Netflix documentary)
Director Ron Howard explores the life and legacy of influential photographer Richard Avedon, whose portraits of world leaders, pop culture icons, and supermodels helped shape the visual culture of the 20th Century.
🎥 "Tyler Perry's The Gospel of Christmas" (Netflix movie)
A struggling pastor must rediscover his faith to save his family's church and community in time for Christmas; Fantasia Barrino, Tank, Shirley Caesar, and Yolanda Adams star.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12
📺 "Blue Lights" Season 4 (BritBox)
📺 "The Good Daughter" (Peacock, six-episode binge)
After a violent night shattered their family 20 years earlier, estranged sisters (played by Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne) are forced to confront buried secrets when another attack rocks their small town.
📺 "The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder" (Paramount+, two episodes)
The docuseries follows Greater Manchester detectives investigating the discovery of a dismembered human torso in the woods near Salford, with few initial clues and more body parts turning up as the search for a killer intensifies.
📺 "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County" (Hulu, 10-episode binge)
A group of Orange County moms — Ashleigh Pease, Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, Jen Affleck, Jordan McClanahan, Madison Bontempo, McCall DaPron, and Salomé Andrea — clash over tradition, expose secrets, and build their own answer to #MomTok.
📺 8 p.m. "Mysteries Unearthed With Danny Trejo" Season 3 (History Channel)
📺 9 p.m. "Southern Charm" Season 12 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" Season 5 finale (Fox)
🎥 "Allen" (Netflix movie)
Twenty years after an encounter with an alien changed his life, a man (T.J. Power) is reunited with his extraterrestrial childhood friend, whose unexpected return brings new complications.
🎥 "PAW PATROL: The Dino Movie" (Paramount+)
🎥 8 p.m. "A Royal Stables Christmas" (UPtv movie)
A woman falls for a charming horseman at an equestrian training center, only to discover he's hiding a royal secret; Kathryn Davis and Franco Lo Presti star.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13
📺 "12 12 12" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star as a disgraced FBI agent and career criminal, respectively, locked in a cat-and-mouse game surrounding a daring bank heist in Zurich.
📺 "Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy" (Apple TV special)
Snoopy lands on Santa's naughty list and has just 12 days to prove he's a good beagle, discovering along the way that Christmas is about more than presents.
🎥 "Being Heumann" (Apple TV movie)
Disability rights activist Judy Heumann (Ruth Madeley) leads a coalition of protesters in the longest occupation of a federal building in American history, refusing to leave until a government bureaucrat (Mark Ruffalo) takes action.
🎥 "Heartland" (Netflix movie)
A former country superstar (Jessica Chastain) returns to Nashville to unravel the truth behind her niece's disappearance.
🎥 8 p.m. "My Christmas Cowboy" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A small-town news producer (Amy Acker) reconnects with her former college crush, now a celebrity host (Luke Macfarlane), when he returns to Texas and is enlisted to emcee her family's annual holiday event; Sara Canning co-stars.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14
📺 "A Proud Family Wizmas" (Disney+ special)
The song-filled, stop-motion holiday special follows Penny Proud after she inadvertently destroys Christmas as we know it, then reluctantly agrees to make things right.
🏆 8 p.m. Kids' Choice Awards (Nickelodeon & CBS, hosted by Alex Warren)
🎥 8 p.m. "The Christmas Yes List" (Great American Family movie)
When a chronic people-pleaser returns home for Christmas determined to finally say "yes" to herself, an unexpected romance helps her discover that life's greatest gifts often come when you stop fearing the answer; Danica McKellar and Sam Page star.
🎥 8 p.m. "The Nights Before Christmas" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A man stuck reliving Christmas Eve (Tyler Hynes) falls for an out-of-work journalist (Laci J Mailey) who forgets him every time the day starts over, leaving him to repeatedly win her over while figuring out how to finally reach Christmas Day.
🎥 8 p.m. "One Last Shot" (Lifetime movie)
When her teenage basketball-star son is diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor, a devoted single mother (Tisha Campbell) must reunite with her ex and confront how much of herself she's sacrificed for others.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15
📺 "The Chosen" Season 6 (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)
📺 "Cunk on Cinema" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
Diane Morgan reprises her role as Philomena Cunk, exploring the history of cinema, from the invention of the camera and the French New Wave to CGI and the future of AI.
📺 10 p.m. "Treasure Island" series finale (MGM+)
🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas at Moose Lake" (Great American Family movie)
After a breakup sends Alyssa home to Moose Lake for Christmas, a misplaced engagement ring and an unexpected connection with Sean help her rediscover love, family, and the courage to begin again; Britt Robertson, Ryan Paevey, Natasha Henstridge, and Kevin Dillon star.
🎥 8 p.m. "In Another Life" (Lifetime movie)
Two strangers (Samora Smallwood and Romaine Waite) find comfort and unexpected romance while waiting in a hospital ICU for their respective spouses to recover from life-threatening conditions.
🎥 8 p.m. "Mistletoe and Mimosas" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A business consultant (Tamera Mowry-Housley) inherits her late uncle's Christmas-themed bar and enters into a festive competition with the manager of a trendy rival club (Kristoffer Polaha), only for their rivalry to turn romantic; Jennifer Robertson co-stars.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16
📺 "The Mob" Season 1 finale (Hulu, last two episodes)
📺 "This Is Not a Murder Mystery" Season 1 finale (Acorn TV)
📺 8 p.m. "Crime and Punishment in America" (PBS, four-night event)
Directed by Lynn Novick, and executive-produced by Ken Burns and Sam Pollard, this eight-part docuseries explores the history of criminal justice in America — from the pre-colonial period to 21st Century mass incarceration.
📺 9 p.m. "America's Funniest People" (VH1, two-episode premiere)
Hosted by Ms. Pat, this comedy competition pits three content creators against one another for a cash prize, with outrageous pranks, wild stunts, savage jokes, and viral-worthy antics.
📺 9 p.m. "Sweet Deceit" Season 2 (Food Network, two-episode premiere)
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17
📺 "The Circle" (Hulu, new episodes Tuesday-Thursday)
Airing over five weeks, this "bold new iteration" of the former Netflix reality competition will bring together everyday players and celebrities to compete side by side; Christina Najjar (aka Tinx) hosts.
📺 "Death Valley" Season 2 (BritBox)
📺 "He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part" (Paramount+, three-episode binge)
The docuseries chronicles a bitter custody battle between two high-powered lawyers that spills beyond the courtroom and onto social media, where their troubled marriage becomes the subject of a viral public spectacle.
📺 "Ludwig" Season 2 finale (BritBox)
📺 8 p.m. "Beat Bobby Flat: Holiday Throwdown" Season 5 (Food Network)
🤣 "Mike Ward: Modest" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 9 p.m. "When a Witness Recants" (HBO documentary)
The film explores the wrongful convictions of three Baltimore teenagers sentenced to life in prison for a 1983 murder, and the decades-long fallout for the accused, their community, and the witnesses who later admitted they were pressured into giving false testimony.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18
📺 "Win the Mall" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
Part shopping spree, part social strategy, this high-gloss reality competition drops players into a living mall where they'll fight to outshop, outsmart, and outlast one another — and only one will walk away with the keys to the ultimate prize; Haley Baylee hosts.
🏆 8 p.m. CMA Awards (ABC & Disney+, hosted by Lainey Wilson)
📺 9 p.m. "Small Town Trouble: Texas" (Bravo)
Conservative values of small-town life collide with forbidden attraction, messy friendships, and shocking secrets in this newest reality offering spotlighting a group of wives, mothers, and social insiders, including Aaryn Williams, Alli McAnelly, Annari Uys, Gabby Hernandez Huffman, and Hailey Head.
🎥 "Guarding Stars" (Netflix movie)
Sparks fly when a bodyguard (Leighton Meester) is assigned to protect an action star (Jared Padalecki) over the holidays; Andie MacDowell co-stars.
🎥 "Madden" (Prime Video movie)
Nicolas Cage stars as legendary football coach and commentator John Madden, chronicling his Super Bowl-winning partnership with Raiders owner Al Davis (Christian Bale), broadcasting career, and creation of the Madden NFL video game franchise; Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney, and Shane Gillis co-star.
🎥 9 p.m. "The Hotline" (HBO documentary)
The film goes inside Never Use Alone, an overdose prevention helpline staffed by volunteers who provide compassionate support to people using opioids and summon emergency assistance when callers become unresponsive.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19
📺 "The Altruists" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner star as Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye... before they were accused of stealing $8 billion.
📺 "Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together" Season 2 (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "The Traitors" Season 5/"New Blood" finale (NBC, two episodes)
📺 9 p.m. "Next Level Baker" Season 2 (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "War" Season 1 finale (HBO)
🎥 "The Pursuit: F1 Academy" (Disney+ documentary)
This feature-length effort profiles Doriane Pin, Maya Weug, Chloe Chambers, and Alisha Palmowski throughout the 2025 F1 Academy season, and spotlights the challenges facing young women pursuing careers in motorsport.
🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas En Pointe" (UPtv movie)
A small-town dance teacher reunites with her ex-fiancé, now a senator, when he returns home for Christmas and helps save her struggling studio; Jonathan Stoddard and Lexie Contursi star.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20
📺 "Kill Jackie" series finale (AMC+)
📺 "MobLand" Season 2 finale (Paramount+)
📺 "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 3 (Disney+, two-episode premiere)
📺 "Yellowjackets" final season (Paramount+)
🎥 "Primetime Preacher$" (Netflix documentary)
In the 1980s, televangelists Jim Bakker, Jerry Falwell, and Jimmy Swaggart transformed American religion and politics, until greed, rivalry, and scandal ignited a holy war that threatened their empires.
🎥 "Steps" (Netflix movie)
In this animated twist on "Cinderella," misunderstood stepsister Lilith (voiced by Ali Wong) accidentally turns her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu) into a frog and must team up with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) to save the kingdom from a scheming villain (Nikki Glaser); Daniel Radcliffe, Peter Dinklage, and Bette Midler also lend their voices.
🎥 "Tony" (HBO Max)
🎥 8 p.m. "Our Holiday Playbook" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A woman (Taylor Cole) recruits a former football star-turned-teacher (Charles Michael Davis) to pose as her boyfriend so he can play in her family's annual Christmas flag football showdown, helping him with his own family bake-off in return.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21
📺 9 p.m. "Have I Got News for You" Season 5 finale (CNN)
🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas in Blue Dog Valley" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A Hollywood veterinarian (Erin Cahill) buys a family-run clinic in a tight-knit town, where she teams up with the former owner's black-sheep son (Andrew Walker) to win over the locals.
🎥 8 p.m. "Love on the Vineyard" (Lifetime movie)
A real estate executive (Paula Patton) returns to Martha's Vineyard, where she reconnects with a former summer love (Derek Luke) and fights to save a historic inn; Janet Hubert co-stars.
🎥 8 p.m. "Three Generations, One Christmas" (Great American Family movie)
When a family's beloved supper club faces an uncertain future, three generations come together at Christmas to decide what traditions, memories, and legacy are worth holding onto; Mario Lopez, Tony Danza, Taylor Kalupa, Dominic Lopez, and Courtney Lopez star.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22
📺 8 p.m. "Professor T" Season 5 finale (PBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Maigret" Season 2 finale (PBS)
📺 10 p.m. "The Gold" Season 2 finale (PBS)
📺 10 p.m. "Secret Service" (MGM+)
After overhearing Russian operatives discuss a mole at the highest levels of British politics, an MI6 spy (Gemma Arterton) races to uncover the traitor before the prime minister's resignation puts them in power.
🎥 8 p.m. "After the Last Goodbye" (Lifetime movie)
A grieving widow (Chantel Riley) secretly enters the life of the man (Chris Hong) who received her late husband's donated heart, only to develop unexpected feelings for him.
🎥 8 p.m. "Double Booked for the Holidays" (Hallmark Channel movie)
Identical twins (Rachael Leigh Cook in a dual role) spend Christmas running a bookshop in Wales, where one falls for a neighboring barista (Owain Yeoman) and the other for a dashing lord (Stephen Hagan), leading to mistaken identities and romantic mix-ups.
🎥 8 p.m. "Letters This Christmas" (Great American Family movie)
When a struggling Christmas novelist returns home searching for inspiration, reconnecting with family, cherished traditions, and her first love helps her rediscover the story she was meant to write; Ashley Newbrough and Jesse Hutch star.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23
📺 "Billy Bob Thornton Presents: The Mayflower" (Fox Nation, three-episode binge)
Thornton traces the Pilgrims' perilous Atlantic crossing aboard the Mayflower, the fragile alliance forged between the English settlers and the Wampanoag people, and the devastating conflict that ultimately transformed Britain's colonies into the earliest foundations of an American identity.
📺 "DIG" (Peacock, 10-episode binge)
A team of archaeologists (led by Amy Poehler) spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece and stumble upon a rare artifact that sends them on the adventure of a lifetime; Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza co-star.
📺 "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" Season 9 (Netflix, two episodes)
📺 "The Trials of Karen Read" (Netflix, three-episode binge)
The docuseries examines the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe, whose girlfriend, Karen Read, became the prime suspect, and the competing theories, contentious investigation, and courtroom battles that divided a Massachusetts community and captivated the nation.
📺 8 p.m. "Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic" (CBS special)
From cookies for a cookie exchange to Thanksgiving pies, each challenge encourages home bakers to create unforgettable recipes by putting innovative twists on beloved Pillsbury products; Drew Barrymore hosts.
📺 9 p.m. "New Wave" (MGM+)
The four-week docuseries event chronicles the history of New Wave music, and the decade from 1977 to 1987 that brought alternative culture into the mainstream; talking heads Billy Idol, Nick Rhodes, Kate Pierson, and Mark Mothersbaugh.
🎥 "Clashing Through the Snow" (Prime Video movie)
When a holiday snowstorm strands two rival publishing editors (Chris Briney and Michelle Randolph) at the airport, they're forced to share a rental car to New York, all while secretly competing for a career-saving deal that could determine which of them keeps their job.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24
📺 "Reasonable Doubt" Season 4 finale (Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. "Dancing With the Stars" Season 35 finale (ABC & Disney+)
🎥 "Rob Lowe: The Outsider" (Netflix documentary)
This definitive profile goes beyond the highlight reel to reveal what it really took for Lowe to survive Hollywood and become one of its most enduring stars.
🎥 9 p.m. "The Buffalo Miracle" (HBO documentary)
The film chronicles how a group of strangers found life-saving shelter, friendship, and an unexpected Christmas miracle inside a McDonald's during a devastating blizzard in Buffalo, New York.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25
📺 "Blade Runner 2099" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
Michelle Yeoh leads the dystopian sequel set decades after "Blade Runner 2049," exploring a future Los Angeles shaped by artificial humans known as replicants; Hunter Schafer co-stars.
📺 "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3 finale (Prime Video, two episodes)
📺 "Sacrifice" Season 2 finale (Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "The Lowdown" Season 2 finale (FX)
📺 10 p.m. "South Park" Season 29 finale (Comedy Central)
🎥 "The Mosquito Bowl" (Netflix movie)
In the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, four college football stars (Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis) enlist in the U.S. Marines, discovering the strength of brotherhood and the cost of war.
🎥 "Way of the Warrior Kid" (Apple TV movie)
A bullied middle schooler (Jude Hill) gets a crash course in courage and confidence when his uncle (Chris Pratt), a decorated Navy SEAL, moves in for the summer and puts him through a training program inspired by his military experience; Linda Cardellini co-stars.
🎥 9 p.m. "The Slightest Touch" (HBO documentary)
The film follows Emma Fogarty, who lives with a rare condition that causes her skin to blister and tear at the slightest touch, as she attempts to complete the Dublin Marathon alongside longtime friend Colin Farrell in celebration of her 40th birthday.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26
📺 "The Hunting Wives" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "The JLO Show: Live In Las Vegas" (CBS special)
Jennifer Lopez takes viewers inside her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, performing her biggest hits alongside a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers. (An extended cut streams exclusively on Paramount+.)
🎥 "Sidelined 3: End Game" (Tubi movie)
Two years after their breakup, rising college football star Drayton (Noah Beck) reunites with his high school sweetheart Dallas (Siena Agudong) during Heisman Trophy week in New York City, reigniting old feelings and raising questions about whether they were simply the right people at the wrong time.
🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas Delivered" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A tech-savvy woman (Autumn Reeser) helps a Christmas-tree farmer (Wes Brown) troubleshoot his struggling delivery app, growing closer to him as they deliver trees around town.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27
📺 "The Great British Baking Show" Collection 14 finale (Netflix)
📺 "Mickey's Home Alone" (Disney+ special)
When Mickey and Pluto are accidentally left behind as Minnie and the gang head off for a Christmas getaway, they must defend their home from a mischievous raccoon and weasel determined to steal their holiday dinner.
📺 "Yaga" Season 1 finale (AMC+, two episodes)
📺 8 p.m. "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" Season 2 finale (Starz)
🏆 8 p.m. Soul Train Awards (BET & CBS, hosted by Anthony Anderson)
📺 10 p.m. "S.W.A.T.: Exiles" Season 1 finale (Starz)
🎥 "The Magic Faraway Tree" (HBO Max)
🎥 6 p.m. "The Christmas Eve Feast" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A disillusioned New York chef (Daniella Monet) returns to Boston to prepare her Italian-American family's Feast of the Seven Fishes, where she grows closer to a photographer (Kevin McGarry) documenting local family traditions.
🎥 8 p.m. "Return to Santa" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A grown-up Christmas skeptic (Paul Campbell) sees his childhood wishes unexpectedly come true after Santa discovers his long-lost letter, leading him to join forces with his childhood best friend (Rachel Boston) to manage the increasingly chaotic consequences.
🎥 8 p.m. "A Sweet Christmas Anniversary" (Great American Family movie)
While celebrating their first anniversary in a storybook Christmas town, Sophie and Sam are swept into a royal mystery that tests their love and leads them to rediscover the true spirit of the season; Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star.
🎥 8 p.m. "Who Killed My Mother?" (LMN movie)
After her mother's suspicious death, a young woman uncovers family secrets and evidence implicating her stepfather as she searches for the killer.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28
🎥 6 p.m. "The Most Wonderful Secret" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A burned-out art teacher (Tammin Sursok) is chosen for a small town's Christmas scavenger hunt and enlists her electrician neighbor (Peter Porte) to help revive its holiday block party, sparking both her passion for teaching and feelings for him.
🎥 8 p.m. "A Christmas Rescue" (Great American Family movie)
When a devoted doctor and a visiting veterinarian team up for a Christmas pet adoption event, their shared mission to find homes for rescue animals may lead them to a home for their own hearts as well; Trevor Donovan and Stephanie Bennett star.
🎥 8 p.m. "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A woman (Lacey Chabert) spends Christmas at Walt Disney World with her family, only to discover that a disastrous recent first date (Travis Van Winkle) is staying next door; Richard Kind and Christy Carlson Romano co-star.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29
🎥 6 p.m. "Eight Nights for Love" (Hallmark Channel movie)
An auction-house employee (Hunter King) receives an antique menorah that transports her to different moments from her past each night of Hanukkah, helping her recognize long-buried feelings for her best friend (Dan Jeannotte).
🎥 8 p.m. "The Greatest Christmas Gift" (Great American Family movie)
When an unexpected setback threatens their Christmas wedding, Emma and Caleb discover that the greatest gifts are found in faith, selfless love, and a community that reminds them to keep believing; Danica McKellar and Matthew Marsden star.
🎥 8 p.m. "Miles to Christmas" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A stranded traveler (Ashley Williams) hitches a ride with a free-spirited trucker (Alison Sweeney), then continues the journey with the trucker's brother (Steve Lund) when another canceled flight leaves them driving home for Christmas.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30
📺 "The Boy Who Stole Billions?" (Prime Video, three-episode binge)
The docuseries delves into one of the biggest frauds in U.S. history with unprecedented access and exclusive firsthand accounts from Sam Bankman-Fried himself from prison.