What To Watch In November: A Printable TV Calendar Highlighting Every Major Premiere And Finale

📺 8 p.m. "Professor T" Season 5 finale (PBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Maigret" Season 2 finale (PBS)

📺 10 p.m. "The Gold" Season 2 finale (PBS)

📺 10 p.m. "Secret Service" (MGM+)

After overhearing Russian operatives discuss a mole at the highest levels of British politics, an MI6 spy (Gemma Arterton) races to uncover the traitor before the prime minister's resignation puts them in power.

🎥 8 p.m. "After the Last Goodbye" (Lifetime movie)

A grieving widow (Chantel Riley) secretly enters the life of the man (Chris Hong) who received her late husband's donated heart, only to develop unexpected feelings for him.

🎥 8 p.m. "Double Booked for the Holidays" (Hallmark Channel movie)

Identical twins (Rachael Leigh Cook in a dual role) spend Christmas running a bookshop in Wales, where one falls for a neighboring barista (Owain Yeoman) and the other for a dashing lord (Stephen Hagan), leading to mistaken identities and romantic mix-ups.

🎥 8 p.m. "Letters This Christmas" (Great American Family movie)

When a struggling Christmas novelist returns home searching for inspiration, reconnecting with family, cherished traditions, and her first love helps her rediscover the story she was meant to write; Ashley Newbrough and Jesse Hutch star.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

📺 "Billy Bob Thornton Presents: The Mayflower" (Fox Nation, three-episode binge)

Thornton traces the Pilgrims' perilous Atlantic crossing aboard the Mayflower, the fragile alliance forged between the English settlers and the Wampanoag people, and the devastating conflict that ultimately transformed Britain's colonies into the earliest foundations of an American identity.

📺 "DIG" (Peacock, 10-episode binge)

A team of archaeologists (led by Amy Poehler) spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece and stumble upon a rare artifact that sends them on the adventure of a lifetime; Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza co-star.

📺 "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" Season 9 (Netflix, two episodes)

📺 "The Trials of Karen Read" (Netflix, three-episode binge)

The docuseries examines the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe, whose girlfriend, Karen Read, became the prime suspect, and the competing theories, contentious investigation, and courtroom battles that divided a Massachusetts community and captivated the nation.

📺 8 p.m. "Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic" (CBS special)

From cookies for a cookie exchange to Thanksgiving pies, each challenge encourages home bakers to create unforgettable recipes by putting innovative twists on beloved Pillsbury products; Drew Barrymore hosts.

📺 9 p.m. "New Wave" (MGM+)

The four-week docuseries event chronicles the history of New Wave music, and the decade from 1977 to 1987 that brought alternative culture into the mainstream; talking heads Billy Idol, Nick Rhodes, Kate Pierson, and Mark Mothersbaugh.

🎥 "Clashing Through the Snow" (Prime Video movie)

When a holiday snowstorm strands two rival publishing editors (Chris Briney and Michelle Randolph) at the airport, they're forced to share a rental car to New York, all while secretly competing for a career-saving deal that could determine which of them keeps their job.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

📺 "Reasonable Doubt" Season 4 finale (Hulu)

📺 8 p.m. "Dancing With the Stars" Season 35 finale (ABC & Disney+)

🎥 "Rob Lowe: The Outsider" (Netflix documentary)

This definitive profile goes beyond the highlight reel to reveal what it really took for Lowe to survive Hollywood and become one of its most enduring stars.

🎥 9 p.m. "The Buffalo Miracle" (HBO documentary)

The film chronicles how a group of strangers found life-saving shelter, friendship, and an unexpected Christmas miracle inside a McDonald's during a devastating blizzard in Buffalo, New York.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

📺 "Blade Runner 2099" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)

Michelle Yeoh leads the dystopian sequel set decades after "Blade Runner 2049," exploring a future Los Angeles shaped by artificial humans known as replicants; Hunter Schafer co-stars.

📺 "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3 finale (Prime Video, two episodes)

📺 "Sacrifice" Season 2 finale (Paramount+)

📺 9 p.m. "The Lowdown" Season 2 finale (FX)

📺 10 p.m. "South Park" Season 29 finale (Comedy Central)

🎥 "The Mosquito Bowl" (Netflix movie)

In the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, four college football stars (Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis) enlist in the U.S. Marines, discovering the strength of brotherhood and the cost of war.

🎥 "Way of the Warrior Kid" (Apple TV movie)

A bullied middle schooler (Jude Hill) gets a crash course in courage and confidence when his uncle (Chris Pratt), a decorated Navy SEAL, moves in for the summer and puts him through a training program inspired by his military experience; Linda Cardellini co-stars.

🎥 9 p.m. "The Slightest Touch" (HBO documentary)

The film follows Emma Fogarty, who lives with a rare condition that causes her skin to blister and tear at the slightest touch, as she attempts to complete the Dublin Marathon alongside longtime friend Colin Farrell in celebration of her 40th birthday.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26

📺 "The Hunting Wives" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

📺 8 p.m. "The JLO Show: Live In Las Vegas" (CBS special)

Jennifer Lopez takes viewers inside her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, performing her biggest hits alongside a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers. (An extended cut streams exclusively on Paramount+.)

🎥 "Sidelined 3: End Game" (Tubi movie)

Two years after their breakup, rising college football star Drayton (Noah Beck) reunites with his high school sweetheart Dallas (Siena Agudong) during Heisman Trophy week in New York City, reigniting old feelings and raising questions about whether they were simply the right people at the wrong time.

🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas Delivered" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A tech-savvy woman (Autumn Reeser) helps a Christmas-tree farmer (Wes Brown) troubleshoot his struggling delivery app, growing closer to him as they deliver trees around town.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27

📺 "The Great British Baking Show" Collection 14 finale (Netflix)

📺 "Mickey's Home Alone" (Disney+ special)

When Mickey and Pluto are accidentally left behind as Minnie and the gang head off for a Christmas getaway, they must defend their home from a mischievous raccoon and weasel determined to steal their holiday dinner.

📺 "Yaga" Season 1 finale (AMC+, two episodes)

📺 8 p.m. "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" Season 2 finale (Starz)

🏆 8 p.m. Soul Train Awards (BET & CBS, hosted by Anthony Anderson)

📺 10 p.m. "S.W.A.T.: Exiles" Season 1 finale (Starz)

🎥 "The Magic Faraway Tree" (HBO Max)

🎥 6 p.m. "The Christmas Eve Feast" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A disillusioned New York chef (Daniella Monet) returns to Boston to prepare her Italian-American family's Feast of the Seven Fishes, where she grows closer to a photographer (Kevin McGarry) documenting local family traditions.

🎥 8 p.m. "Return to Santa" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A grown-up Christmas skeptic (Paul Campbell) sees his childhood wishes unexpectedly come true after Santa discovers his long-lost letter, leading him to join forces with his childhood best friend (Rachel Boston) to manage the increasingly chaotic consequences.

🎥 8 p.m. "A Sweet Christmas Anniversary" (Great American Family movie)

While celebrating their first anniversary in a storybook Christmas town, Sophie and Sam are swept into a royal mystery that tests their love and leads them to rediscover the true spirit of the season; Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star.

🎥 8 p.m. "Who Killed My Mother?" (LMN movie)

After her mother's suspicious death, a young woman uncovers family secrets and evidence implicating her stepfather as she searches for the killer.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28

🎥 6 p.m. "The Most Wonderful Secret" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A burned-out art teacher (Tammin Sursok) is chosen for a small town's Christmas scavenger hunt and enlists her electrician neighbor (Peter Porte) to help revive its holiday block party, sparking both her passion for teaching and feelings for him.

🎥 8 p.m. "A Christmas Rescue" (Great American Family movie)

When a devoted doctor and a visiting veterinarian team up for a Christmas pet adoption event, their shared mission to find homes for rescue animals may lead them to a home for their own hearts as well; Trevor Donovan and Stephanie Bennett star.

🎥 8 p.m. "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A woman (Lacey Chabert) spends Christmas at Walt Disney World with her family, only to discover that a disastrous recent first date (Travis Van Winkle) is staying next door; Richard Kind and Christy Carlson Romano co-star.