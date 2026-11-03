What To Watch Tuesday: VisionQuest Looks Back, Mike Tyson Netflix Special, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "VisionQuest" hurtles towards the finish line with a blast from the past, Mike Tyson takes the stage on Netflix, and Martin tangles again with a homeopath on "Best Medicine." (Note: ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS will be preempting their usual programming tonight for live news coverage of the 2026 midterm elections.)
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Showtimes for November 3, 2026
Bass x Machina
Series premiere: In a steampunk West overrun by outlaws, machines, and supernatural forces, a father (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry) is forced to become judge, jury, and executioner to protect his family.
High Country
Season 2 premiere: Detective Andie Whitford is drawn into a case far more dangerous and personal than she ever imagined.
Ludwig
John is snookered by Cambridge’s latest murder, and an unexpected phone call tests his patience even further.
Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike
Boxing icon Mike Tyson lets loose like never before with outrageous stories, wild reflections and zero filter in this ferociously funny one-man show.
Phony
Sonny goes to a party to find Shovel, who might have details about his “real” mom’s fate.
Reasonable Doubt
A birthday party erupts into chaos. Regina chases distraction — until reality catches up. An unchecked Eric takes matters into his own hands.
Best Medicine
Martin works to debunk the sudden miraculous cures for the people of Port Wenn when self-proclaimed homeopath Savannah (Helene Yorké) returns to town.
The Real Housewives of New York City
As Jessel reveals trouble at home, Daisy is surprised to learn she wasn’t invited to Erika’s birthday party.
Doc
Amy and Jake work together to treat a patient whose secret past puts her life in danger.
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
A synopsis was unavailable at press time.
VisionQuest
In the penultimate episode, Vision must take a deep dive into his past in order to move forward.
Lot Patrol
Season 1 fall premiere: A mismatched squad of eccentric security guards patrols the chaotic backlot of a major Hollywood studio.
The Golden Life
Luann enters the final stretch of her cabaret tour, while Dorinda tries to find her footing in Palm Beach.