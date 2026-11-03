What To Watch Tuesday: VisionQuest Looks Back, Mike Tyson Netflix Special, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: "VisionQuest" hurtles towards the finish line with a blast from the past, Mike Tyson takes the stage on Netflix, and Martin tangles again with a homeopath on "Best Medicine." (Note: ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS will be preempting their usual programming tonight for live news coverage of the 2026 midterm elections.)

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