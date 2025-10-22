Robert And Michelle King Legal Drama Cupertino, Starring Mike Colter, Ordered To Series At CBS

Mike Colter will officially reunite with some of his "Evil" colleagues on CBS.

The network has given a series order to "Cupertino," a legal drama based in Silicon Valley, Deadline reports. "Cupertino" hails from "Evil" creators Robert and Michelle King.

In May, CBS ordered 12 episode scripts for the potential series; it later commissioned a writers' room that opened in the fall. Titled after the city that houses Apple's headquarters, "Cupertino" is described as a "David vs. Goliath legal show" set in the San Francisco Bay Area's high-tech hub.

Colter will play a lawyer fired by a Silicon Valley start-up intending to cheat him out of his stock options. "Refusing to back down," the official character description reads, "he joins forces with another recently fired attorney to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite, and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley."

Fans of the Kings will remember that they also created legal dramas "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight"; Colter appeared on both as Chicago drug lord Lemond Bishop.

The Kings will direct the pilot and serve as showrunners of "Cupertino," executive-producing alongside Liz Glotzer. The series is currently slated to make its debut on CBS during the 2026-27 TV season, along with the delayed "Einstein."

In addition to playing beleaguered priest David for four seasons of "Evil," Colter's TV work includes roles on "Luke Cage," "Jessica Jones," "The Defenders," "The Following," "American Horror Story" and "Ringer."

Has "Cupertino" piqued your interest? Let us know in the comments.