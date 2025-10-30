Every New Scripted TV Show In 2025
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
What follows is a look at the entire calendar year — a roundup of live-action, English-language scripted series debuting in 2025 across broadcast, cable and the eight major streaming services (Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock and Prime Video).
As additional titles and premiere dates are announced, we'll update this list — so be sure to bookmark the page and check back regularly for the latest additions.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
📺 "Missing You" (Netflix, five-episode binge)
A detective (Rosalind Eleazar) gets caught up in a dark conspiracy after unexpectedly encountering an old flame online.
THURSDAY, JAN. 2
📺 "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth" (Peacock, five-episode binge)
Colin Firth plays a grieving father whose daughter was killed in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103.
📺 9:30 pm "Going Dutch" (Fox)
Denis Leary is an arrogant, loudmouth colonel reassigned to the least important army base in the world.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
📺 9 pm "Doc" (Fox)
Molly Parker plays a brilliant doctor who suffers a brain injury and is left with no memories of the last eight years of her life.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
📺 8 pm "Shifting Gears" (ABC)
Tim Allen is the widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop who is reunited with his estranged daughter (Kat Dennings) and her two kids.
THURSDAY, JAN. 9
📺 "American Primeval" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin headline this dark and gritty retelling of the exploration and birth of the American West in 1857.
📺 "On Call" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
Troian Bellisario is veteran police officer who takes on a new trainee (Brandon Larracuente) and patrols the streets of Long Beach, Calif.
📺 9 pm "The Pitt" (HBO Max, two-episode premiere)
Noah Wyle scrubs in for a real-time examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in a run-down Pittsburgh ER.
FRIDAY, JAN. 17
📺 9 pm "The Couple Next Door" (Starz)
Sam Heughan is at the center of a complicated relationship between two suburban couples.
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
📺 7 pm "The Hunting Party" (NBC)
Melissa Roxburgh leads a team of investigators who track down and capture escapees from a top-secret prison.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
📺 "Prime Target" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
Leo Woodall plays a mathematician on the verge of a major breakthrough who discovers that an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea.
SUNDAY, JAN. 26
📺 "Paradise" (Hulu)
Sterling K. Brown is head of security for a former president residing in a serene, affluent community.
📺 10 pm "Watson" (CBS)
Morris Chestnut's Dr. John Watson resumes his medical career six months after Sherlock Holmes dies at the hands of Moriarty.
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
📺 "Apple Cider Vinegar" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
Kaitlyn Dever plays a wellness influencer who lies about having brain cancer.
📺 "Clean Slate" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
An old-school car wash owner (George Wallace) has a lot of soul searching to do when the child he once called "son" returns after 17 years as a proud trans woman (Laverne Cox).
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
📺 9 pm "Good Cop/Bad Cop" (The CW)
Leighton Meester and Luke Cook play sibling detectives who work together to solve crimes.
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
📺 "Zero Day" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
Robert De Niro is a former POTUS tasked with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack; Angela Bassett plays the sitting president.
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
📺 "A Thousand Blows" (Hulu, six-episode binge)
"Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight presents an epic tale set in the perilous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London.
SUNDAY, FEB. 23
📺 9 pm "Suits LA" (NBC)
Stephen Amell plays a former federal prosecutor who has reinvented himself, now representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.
📺 10 pm "Grosse Pointe Garden Society" (NBC)
Melissa Fumero is among the members of a gardening club whose lives are intertwined by scandal, mischief and murder.
MONDAY, FEB. 24
📺 2 pm "Beyond the Gates" (CBS)
Tamara Tunie and Clifton Davis lead this daytime soap about a powerful and prestigious family that is the very definition of Black royalty.
THURSDAY, FEB. 27
📺 "Running Point" (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
Kate Hudson plays the owner of a fictitious, Los Angeles-based basketball team.
SUNDAY, MARCH 2
📺 9 pm "Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue" (MGM+)
Eric McCormack stars in this mystery about plane crash victims whose bodies are recovered and placed in a morgue... but only one of them is actually dead.
TUESDAY, MARCH 4
📺 9 pm "Daredevil: Born Again" (Disney+, two-episode premiere)
Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) find themselves on an inevitable collision course.
THURSDAY, MARCH 6
📺 "Deli Boys" (Hulu, 10-episode binge)
When their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, pampered Pakistani American brothers must reckon with his secret life of crime.
THURSDAY, MARCH 13
📺 "Adolescence" (Netflix, four-episode binge)
A family's world is turned upside down when a teenager is arrested for the murder of a classmate.
📺 "Long Bright River" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
Amanda Seyfried plays a police officer investigating a recent string of murders in a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis.
FRIDAY, MARCH 14
📺 "Dope Thief" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura play delinquents whose small-time grift morphs into a life-and-death enterprise.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19
📺 "Good American Family" (Hulu, two-episode premiere)
Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass portray a midwestern couple who adopt a young Ukrainian girl with a rare form of dwarfism — or so they're led to believe.
THURSDAY, MARCH 20
📺 "Happy Face" (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
Annaleigh Ashford plays Melissa Moore, who was 15 when she discovered that her father (Dennis Quaid) is a serial killer.
📺 "The Residence" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
Uzo Aduba leads a star-studded, screwball whodunnit from Shondaland, set in the halls of the White House.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26
📺 "Side Quest" (Apple TV, four-episode binge)
The "Mythic Quest" spinoff explores the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game.
📺 "The Studio" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
Seth Rogen plays the newly appointed head of a fictitious Hollywood film studio.
FRIDAY, MARCH 28
📺 "Mid-Century Modern" (Hulu, 10-episode binge)
Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham play three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age — who decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs.
SUNDAY, MARCH 30
📺 "MobLand" (Paramount+)
Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren star in a global crime thriller about warring families and a fiercely loyal fixer.
THURSDAY, APRIL 3
📺 "The Bondsman" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
Kevin Bacon plays a murdered bounty hunter who is resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from Hell.
📺 "Pulse" (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell and Justina Machado star in this medical procedural set at Miami's busiest Level 1 Trauma Center.
FRIDAY, APRIL 4
📺 "Dying for Sex" (Hulu, eight-episode binge)
Michelle Williams plays a woman who leaves her husband of 15 years and begins to explore her sexuality after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
THURSDAY, APRIL 10
📺 "North of North" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
A young Inuk woman wants to build a new future for herself after a spontaneous — and extremely public — exit from her marriage.
FRIDAY, APRIL 11
📺 "Your Friends & Neighbors" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
Jon Hamm plays a disgraced hedge fund manager who resorts to stealing from the homes of his affluent neighbors.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16
📺 "Government Cheese" (Apple TV, four-episode premiere)
David Oyelowo stars in this surrealist, '60s-set comedy about a quirky family pursuing lofty (and seemingly impossible) dreams.
📺 9 pm "Sherlock & Daughter" (The CW)
David Thewlis' Sherlock Holmes works with a young American woman — who may or may not be his daughter — to solve a global conspiracy.
THURSDAY, APRIL 17
📺 "Ransom Canyon" (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly lead this contemporary western saga that charts the intersecting lives (and loves) of three ranching families.
THURSDAY, APRIL 24
📺 "Étoile" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
Set in both New York and Paris, the Amy Sherman-Palladino dramedy follows the dancers and artistic staff of two ballet companies as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions.
THURSDAY, MAY 1
📺 "The Four Seasons" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
Six old friends — including Tina Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo and Steve Carell — head for a relaxing weekend away, only to discover that one couple is about to split up.
SUNDAY, MAY 4
📺 9 pm "Miss Austen" (PBS)
Keeley Hawes and Rose Leslie lead this witty and heartbreaking reimagining of a literary mystery involving sisters Cassandra and Jane.
THURSDAY, MAY 8
📺 "Forever" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
The Judy Blume adaptation tells the story of two Black teens (played by Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr.) exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other's firsts.
TUESDAY, MAY 13
📺 "Bad Thoughts" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
The single-camera comedy offers a collection of disturbing stories that push the boundaries of decency in ways only Tom Segura could imagine.
THURSDAY, MAY 15
📺 "Bet" (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
The teen drama is set at a private school where gambling determines social status.
📺 "Overcompensating" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
A college-set comedy about a closeted former football player and homecoming king (played by series creator Benito Skinner) as he becomes fast friends with an outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs.
📺 9 pm "Duster" (HBO Max)
Josh Holloway is a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate who sees his life go from awful to... wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful.
FRIDAY, MAY 16
📺 "Murderbot" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
Based on Martha Wells' bestselling book series, the sci-fi thriller-comedy stars Alexander Skarsgård as a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients.
TUESDAY, MAY 20
📺 "Motorheads" (Prime Video, 10-episode binge)
Twin siblings (Michael Cimino and Melissa Collazo) and their mother (Nathalie Kelley) move in with their uncle (Ryan Phillippe), who is haunted by the disappearance of his younger brother.
THURSDAY, MAY 22
📺 "Tyler Perry's Miss Governor" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson (Terri J. Vaughn) runs a successful campaign and now must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they're all in the public eye.
📺 "Sirens" (Netflix, five-episode binge)
Devon (Meghann Fahy), who thinks her sister Simone (Milly Alcock) has a creepy relationship with her new boss Michaela (Julianne Moore), decides it's time for an intervention — but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be.
SUNDAY, MAY 25
📺 11:30 pm "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" (TNT)
The "Librarians" spinoff centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a Librarian from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 28
📺 9 pm "Adults" (FX, two-episode premiere)
A group of twenty-somethings in New York try to be good people, despite being neither "good" nor "people" yet.
THURSDAY, MAY 29
📺 "The Better Sister" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks star in this limited series about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together.
📺 "Dept. Q" (Netflix, nine-episode binge)
A brash but brilliant detective (Matthew Goode) leads a cold case unit in this Edinburgh-based drama.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4
📺 "Stick" (Apple TV, three-episode premiere)
Owen Wilson plays an ex-pro golfer who hedges his bets — and future — entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom.
FRIDAY, JUNE 6
📺 "The Survivors" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
Fifteen years ago, the loss of three young people tore this sleepy seaside town apart. Now, the mysterious death of a young woman dredges up the past.
TUESDAY, JUNE 10
📺 "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" (BET+)
Five close friends navigate life, love and the challenges that come with divorce, marriage and dating.
THURSDAY, JUNE 12
📺 10 pm "Revival" (Syfy)
Melanie Scrofano is among the recently deceased who come back to life in a rural Wisconsin town.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18
📺 "We Were Liars" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
A teenager (Emily Alyn Lind) and her tight-knit inner circle — nicknamed the Liars — spend the summer on her grandfather's private island.
THURSDAY, JUNE 19
📺 "The Waterfront" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
Melissa Benoist is featured in this Kevin Williamson drama about a family's efforts to retain control of their crumbling fishing empire.
TUESDAY, JUNE 24
📺 9 pm "Ironheart" (Disney+, three-episode premiere)
Inventor Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) gets wrapped up with the mysterious and charming Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos).
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25
📺 "Countdown" (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)
When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force to investigate.
FRIDAY, JUNE 27
📺 "Smoke" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
A troubled detective (Jurnee Smollett) and an enigmatic arson investigator (Taron Egerton) pursue the trails of two serial arsonists
SUNDAY, JUNE 29
📺 9 pm "Nautilus" (AMC, two-episode premiere)
Inspired by the Jules Verne novel "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea," Nautilus tells the origin story of the iconic Captain Nemo.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 9
📺 "Ballard" (Prime Video, 10-episode binge)
Maggie Q stars as Renée Ballard in this offshoot, which follows the events of third and final season of "Bosch: Legacy."
THURSDAY, JULY 10
📺 "Too Much" (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
From Lena Dunham comes the story of a New Yorker (Megan Stalter) who heads to London in the wake of a painful breakup.
FRIDAY, JULY 11
📺 "Dexter: Resurrection" (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
Michael C. Hall reprises his role in this follow-up to "Dexter: New Blood."
SUNDAY, JULY 13
📺 9 pm "The Institute" (MGM+)
Mary-Louise Parker and Ben Barnes lead the series adaptation of Stephen King's 2019 novel.
THURSDAY, JULY 17
📺 "Untamed" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
A special agent (Eric Bana) for the National Parks Service investigates a brutal death that sends him on a collision course with dark secrets from his past.
MONDAY, JULY 21
📺 "The Hunting Wives" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
An East Coast transplant (Brittany Snow) is charmed by an East Texas socialite (Malin Åkerman), and soon finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction and murder.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 23
📺 "Washington Black" (Hulu, eight-episode binge)
Sterling K. Brown and Tom Ellis have supporting roles in this 19th Century tale of an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny.
THURSDAY, JULY 31
📺 "Leanne" (Netflix, 16-episode binge)
Comedian Leanne Morgan headlines the Chuck Lorre multi-cam about a woman whose husband of 30+ years leaves her for another woman.
FRIDAY, AUG. 1
📺 "Chief of War" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
Jason Momoa plays a warrior who tries to unify the Hawaiian islands before Western colonization in the late 18th Century.
FRIDAY, AUG. 8
📺 8 pm "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" (Starz)
The prequel is set in two distinct timelines that tell the parallel love stories of Jamie and Claire's parents.
TUESDAY, AUG. 12
📺 8 pm "Alien: Earth" (FX)
The prequel is set roughly 70 years in the future, and 30 years prior to the events of the original Sigourney Weaver-led film.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 13
📺 "Butterfly" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)
A former U.S. intelligence operative (Daniel Dae Kim) finds himself pursued by a sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and the sinister spy organization she works for.
FRIDAY, AUG. 15
📺 10 pm "The Rainmaker" (USA Network)
Fresh out of law school, Rudy Baylor (Milo Callaghan) goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond (John Slattery).
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 20
📺 "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" (Hulu, two-episode premiere)
Grace Van Patten plays Amanda Knox, who was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher.
THURSDAY, AUG. 21
📺 "Hostage" (Netflix, five-episode binge)
Her husband has been taken hostage, leaving the British Prime Minister (Suranne Jones), forced to choose between her country and her family.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 27
📺 "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)
The prequel follows Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations.
MONDAY, SEPT. 1
📺 "The Runarounds" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
Friends come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 4
📺 "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" (Paramount+, three-episode premiere)
When Tony's security company is attacked, he and Ziva must flee across Europe, uncover who's after them, and possibly learn to trust each other for their unconventional happily ever after.
📺 "The Paper" (Peacock, 10-episode binge)
The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch on The Office finds a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 7
📺 9 pm "Task" (HBO)
Set in the working class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey).
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 10
📺 "The Girlfriend" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)
Laura's (Robin Wright) seemingly perfect life begins to unravel when her son brings home a girlfriend (Olivia Cooke) whose intentions spark a tense and sinister battle of trust and perspectives.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 18
📺 "Black Rabbit" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
The owner of a New York City hotspot (Jude Law) allows his turbulent brother (Jason Bateman) back into his life.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 23
📺 9 pm "The Lowdown" (FX, two-episode premiere)
Ethan Hawke plays a citizen journalist — a self-proclaimed Tulsa "truthstorian" whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24
📺 "Hotel Costiera" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)
Jesse Williams plays a half-Italian former U.S. Marine who returns to the land of his childhood as a "fixer" for one of the world's most luxurious hotels.
📺 8 pm "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" (The CW)
Detective Sergeants Henry Graff (Aden Young) and Frankie Bateman (Kathleen Munroe) investigate high-profile homicides in Canada's largest metropolis.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 25
📺 "House of Guinness" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
Trouble is brewing within the Guinness family in this drama created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and starring Anthony Boyle and Louis Partridge.
📺 "Wayward" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
After escaping an academy for "troubled teens," two students team up with a local police officer, uncovering the town's dark secrets; Mae Martin and Toni Collette star.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 30
📺 "Chad Powers" (Hulu, two-episode premiere)
Glen Powell plays a hotshot quarterback who nukes his Division I career, then joins a struggling Southern football team.
FRIDAY, OCT. 3
📺 "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" (Netflix; eight-episode binge)
Charlie Hunnam plays the infamous murderer and grave robber who inspired many of Hollywood's most iconic on-screen killers.
THURSDAY, OCT. 9
📺 "Boots" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
A closeted young man (Miles Heizer) and his straight best friend join a diverse group of recruits in the unpredictable world of the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1990s.
📺 9 pm "9-1-1: Nashville" (ABC)
Chris O'Donnell and Jessica Capshaw lead a high-octane spinoff about heroic first responders in Music City.
FRIDAY, OCT. 10
📺 "The Last Frontier" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
Jason Clarke plays the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska whose jurisdiction is upended when a prison transport plane crashes, freeing dozens of violent inmates.
SUNDAY, OCT. 12
📺 10 pm "The Chair Company" (HBO)
Tim Robinson plays a man who finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy following an embarrassing incident at work.
MONDAY, OCT. 13
📺 8:30 pm "DMV" (CBS)
Harriet Dyer leads the single-camera workplace comedy set at the place everyone dreads going most.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 15
📺 "Murdaugh: Death In the Family" (Hulu, three-episode premiere)
Jason Clarke and Patricia Arquette play Alex and Maggie Murdaugh in this true-crime drama based on the "Murdaugh Murders Podcast."
THURSDAY, OCT. 16
📺 "Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
The true-crime drama weaves in heartrending stories of Gacy's victims; Michael Chernus plays the titular serial killer.
FRIDAY, OCT. 17
📺 9 pm "Sheriff Country" (CBS)
Morena Baccarin's Sheriff Mickey Fox patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater.
📺 10 pm "Boston Blue" (CBS)
The Blue Bloods universe expansion sees Donnie Wahlberg's Detective Danny Reagan leaving New York City — and his family — to take a position with the Boston Police Department.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 22
📺 "Harlan Coben's Lazarus" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)
A man (Sam Claflin) returns home after his father's suicide and is drawn into disturbing experiences and a string of cold cases tied to his sister's long-unsolved death.
SUNDAY, OCT. 26
📺 9 pm "IT: Welcome to Derry" (HBO)
The prequel brings back Bill Skarsgård to reprise his film role as the terrifying clown Pennywise.
📺 9 pm "Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order" (AMC)
A secret organization is responsible for tracking and containing witches, vampires, werewolves and other creatures scattered around the globe.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 29
📺 "Down Cemetery Road" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, a neighbor (Ruth Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of a private investigator (Emma Thompson).
SUNDAY, NOV. 2
📺 9 pm "Robin Hood" (MGM+, two-episode premiere)
A modern take to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian.
📺 10:30 pm "I Love LA" (HBO)
Rachel Sennott created and stars in a comedy about an ambitious friend group navigating life and love in LA.
MONDAY, NOV. 3
📺 "Crutch" (Paramount+, eight-episode binge)
"The Neighborhood" spinoff casts Tracy Morgan as a Harlem widower whose highbrow son, free-spirited daughter and two grandchildren move back into the family home.
TUESDAY, NOV. 4
📺 "All's Fair" (Hulu, three-episode premiere)
A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice; Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close star.
THURSDAY, NOV. 6
📺 "All Her Fault" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
Sarah Snook headlines this missing-child thriller based on the best-selling novel by Andrea Mara; Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks and Jay Ellis co-star.
📺 "Death by Lightning" (Netflix, four-episode binge)
Michael Shannon plays President James Garfield in the stranger-than-fiction story about his greatest admirer (Matthew Macfadyen) — the man who would come to kill him.
FRIDAY, NOV. 7
📺 "Pluribus" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
Rhea Seehorn leads this genre-bending Vince Gilligan drama wherein the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.
📺 8:30 pm "Stumble" (NBC)
Jenn Lyon leads this mockumentary about the ridiculously high-stakes competitive world of junior college cheer; Taran Killam and Kristin Chenoweth co-star.
THURSDAY, NOV. 13
📺 "The Beast in Me" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
An author (Claire Danes) investigates her neighbor (Matthew Rhys), who is a prime suspect in his wife's murder.
FRIDAY, NOV. 14
📺 "Malice" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)
David Duchovny, Carice van Houten and Jack Whitehall lead a class-skewering revenge story set against the backdrop of Greece.
SATURDAY, NOV. 29
📺 7 pm "The Christmas Checklist" (UPtv)
A grieving daughter (Sarah Power) receives a Christmas checklist from her late mother with 12 tasks to complete before the holiday.
THURSDAY, DEC. 4
📺 "The Abandons" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
A group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon; Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson and Lucas Till star.
FRIDAY, DEC. 5
📺 "Spartacus: House of Ashur" (Starz; two-episode premiere)
What if Ashur had lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Nick E. Tarabay reprises his role as Ashur.
THURSDAY, DEC. 11
📺 "Little Disasters" (Paramount+, six-episode binge)
Diane Kruger anchors this psychological thriller adapted from the bestselling novel by Sarah Vaughan.
SATURDAY, DEC. 27
📺 "The Copenhagen Test" (Peacock)
This espionage thriller series follows a first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst (Simu Liu) who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears; Melissa Barrera co-stars.