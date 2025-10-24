The Best TV Friendships Of 2025 (So Far)

You can't choose your family, but you can choose your friends, and these TV besties have struck gold.

As part of TVLine's Year in Review, we're rounding up more than 15 of TV's best friendships so far in 2025. We've got loyal pals and nurturing confidantes from shows such as The Pitt, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, FBI, The Rookie, Bob's Burgers and Severance.

These buddies lift one another up and stand by each other through life's ups and downs, from navigating medical school residency to tracking down deadly criminals. Plus, one duo even goes up against brain-severing science together! How's that for a bonding experience?

And because sometimes a friendship can't be contained to just two people, we've also singled out unbreakable trios from Grey's Anatomy and Sweet Magnolias. And remember: Our list only features shows that are still airing, so as much as we love them, perennial favorites like Broad City's Abbi and Ilana are not included.

Check out our picks below, then hit the comments to share your current fave BFFs that didn't make the cut!