Stuart Fails To Save The Universe: First Footage Reveals A Darker, Stranger Big Bang Theory Spinoff
It's official: "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" is coming to HBO Max in 2026.
On July 9, the streaming service handed a series order to the "Big Bang Theory" spinoff starring legacy cast member Kevin Sussman. The news came more than two years after it was first announced that Chuck Lorre was developing a new show "derived from" the CBS sitcom — a show that was later revealed to be a collaboration between Lorre, original series co-creator Bill Prady, and feature writer Zak Penn.
Two months later, on Sept. 22, Prady confirmed that production on Season 1 had begun:
"We're excited to be continuing the legacy of 'The Big Bang Theory,'" Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, said in a previous statement. "Much like the original series, this new chapter wouldn't be possible without the vision and storytelling brilliance of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, as well as Zak Penn, who has brought fresh insight and a distinctive voice to an already exceptional creative team."
Added Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD U.S. Networks: "Chuck and Bill have given us one of the most enduring comedies of our time with 'The Big Bang Theory,' and we can't wait to see the universe continue with this new series. With the help of Zak — a masterful storyteller — this next iteration promises to capture the essence of what fans loved about the original series, but with a completely fresh twist. We thank our partners HBO Max for joining us on this next adventure."
Who Is Returning for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe?
On Oct. 10, 2024, franchise vets Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom), Lauren Lapkus (Denise) and Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler) all inked deals to return for "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe."
On Feb. 11, 2025, John Ross Bowie (Barry Kripke) signed a holding deal of his own.
Who Is New to the Cast of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe?
On Aug. 13, it was reported that Ryan Cartwright ("Mom"), Josh Brener ("Silicon Valley") and Tommy Walker ("The Kominsky Method") had joined "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe."
Cartwright will be play Kyle, a daily patron of Stuart's comic book store; Brener will play Trevor; and Walker will play Gary, Denise's new boyfriend.
Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" will recognize Cartwright and Brener from their previous guest stints: Cartwright guest-starred in Season 6, Episode 8, as Penny's community college classmate, Cole, while Brener appeared in two episodes — Season 5, Episode 10, and Season 6, Episode 16 — as comic book store employee Dale.
What Is the Plot of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe?
The official logline for "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" reads as follows:
Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from "The Big Bang Theory." As the title implies, things don't go well.
Who Is Writing Stuart Fails to Save the Universe?
Feature writer Zak Penn ("The Avengers," "Ready Player One," "Free Guy") created "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" with original series masterminds Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady.
"I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone," Lorre said in a statement on July 9. "Something the characters on "The Big Bang Theory" would have loved, hated and argued about."
Added Prady: "The process of writing this show with Chuck and Zak has been damn fun, and I'm certain that joy will come through the screen. Putting characters we loved from 'The Big Bang Theory' into a complex science-fiction story with the kind of mythology that those characters love while maintaining the comedic elements is incredibly satisfying."
Penn, meanwhile, got creative with his statement, which reads as follows: "I was on a vision quest in the most remote parts of the Amazon Rainforest when a carrier pigeon arrived with a note from Chuck Lorre asking if I wanted to help make a show that the characters from 'Big Bang Theory' would watch. I couldn't resist that idea, so I packed up my yurt and hailed the next dirigible out. At the same time, Chuck sent an expedition to locate Bill Prady, who had been frozen with his shield across his chest in a block of arctic ice. The team assembled, we set out to make this insane show, which lives in a universe created by Chuck and Bill. I couldn't be more honored to be working with these amazing people."
Will the Original Cast of The Big Bang Theory Return?
Mayim Bialik, who previously reunited with Jim Parsons in the "Young Sheldon" series finale, told TVLine in January that she is game to reprise Amy Farrah Fowler on the forthcoming spinoff — should she get the call.
"I would 100% reprise Amy," she said. "I have no qualms about that. I think it would be fantastic, and I know people have such a special attachment to all these characters."
Prior to that, Kaley Cuoco told People that she would "absolutely" play Penny again, adding: "I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to Chuck Lorre.... I love that character, and I always will."
Meanwhile, Kunal Nayyar, who played Raj, told TVLine in February 2024 that it felt "a little too soon" to return to the role of Raj. But Parsons, as recently as October, said he "would never say never to anything."
In July, Lorre addressed the "Stuart Fails..." synopsis seen above, which mentions Sheldon and Leonard by name. When asked if that means we'll see Parsons and Johnny Galecki, at least in Episode 1, Lorre said, "I cannot speak to that," toeing the company line. "That is a closely guarded piece of information that, you know... I've taken a blood oath regarding."
The synopsis for "Stuart Fails..." also reveals that the multiverse will introduce "alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from 'The Big Bang Theory,'" and that triggered a follow-up question: Without saying which characters we'd see again, is it at least his hope that we'll see the entire legacy cast back, even if they no longer appear in their original form?
"Is that your hope?" Lorre asked.
"It would be my hope, and I think millions of—"
"You're going to love this show," he answered.
How Many TV Shows Are Set in the Big Bang Theory Universe?
"Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" (2026-) will be the fourth entry in the "Big Bang Theory" franchise, following "The Big Bang Theory" (2007-2019, streaming on HBO Max), prequel series "Young Sheldon" (2017-2024, streaming on HBO Max and Netflix), and sequel-to-the-prequel "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" (2024-, streaming on Paramount+).
Where Can I Watch Stuart Fails to Save the Universe?
"Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" does not yet have a premiere date or trailer, but all 10 episodes will stream exclusively on HBO Max upon the series' premiere.
On Dec. 12, HBO Max released a sizzle reel offering our first real look at the "Big Bang Theory" spinoff, hinting at a stranger, more ambitious series than expected (see above).
TVLine will keep you posted once there is further news to share, so be sure to bookmark this page. In the meantime, leave a comment and tell us if you're looking forward to the next chapter in the "Big Bang Theory" franchise.