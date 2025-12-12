Stuart Fails To Save The Universe: First Footage Reveals A Darker, Stranger Big Bang Theory Spinoff

It's official: "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" is coming to HBO Max in 2026.

On July 9, the streaming service handed a series order to the "Big Bang Theory" spinoff starring legacy cast member Kevin Sussman. The news came more than two years after it was first announced that Chuck Lorre was developing a new show "derived from" the CBS sitcom — a show that was later revealed to be a collaboration between Lorre, original series co-creator Bill Prady, and feature writer Zak Penn.

Two months later, on Sept. 22, Prady confirmed that production on Season 1 had begun:

"We're excited to be continuing the legacy of 'The Big Bang Theory,'" Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, said in a previous statement. "Much like the original series, this new chapter wouldn't be possible without the vision and storytelling brilliance of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, as well as Zak Penn, who has brought fresh insight and a distinctive voice to an already exceptional creative team."

Added Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD U.S. Networks: "Chuck and Bill have given us one of the most enduring comedies of our time with 'The Big Bang Theory,' and we can't wait to see the universe continue with this new series. With the help of Zak — a masterful storyteller — this next iteration promises to capture the essence of what fans loved about the original series, but with a completely fresh twist. We thank our partners HBO Max for joining us on this next adventure."