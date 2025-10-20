Christmas Time Is Here! Your Complete 2025 Holiday TV Schedule — Hallmark, Netflix, Disney+, Lifetime And More
Prepare for yuletide overload.
Beginning Friday, Oct. 17 and running through Thursday, Dec. 25, your favorite cable networks and streaming services will unwrap dozens of original holiday movies — and TVLine is compiling a comprehensive list (don't worry, we're checking it twice) to help you keep track of them all.
What follows is an up-to-date guide to every new Christmas movie, series and special airing in 2025 across countless platforms — including CBS, Disney Channel (and Disney+), Great American Family, Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, Netflix, Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), Prime Video, The Roku Channel and UPtv — with more titles to be added as they're confirmed by TVLine.
CBS
📺 "A PAW Patrol Christmas"
Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 28 at 8 pm
When Santa comes down with a cold and can't deliver presents, Rubble and the PAW Patrol spring into action to stop Mayor Humdinger from stealing Christmas.
DISNEY+
🎥 "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie"
Release Date: Friday, Nov. 14
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.
DISNEY CHANNEL
📺 "Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol"
Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 27 at 7 pm
Lanny and Wayne's Christmas mission goes off the rails, leaving Wayne in hot water with Santa and exposing chaos back at the North Pole.
GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY
🎥 "A Wisconsin Christmas Pie"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 11 at 8 pm
A pastry chef (Katie Leclerc) returns home, where saving her family's orchard — and her heart — may hinge on the perfect pie and a second chance at love (Ryan Carnes).
🎥 "A Christmas Prayer"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 18 at 8 pm
A children's book illustrator (Shae Robins) rediscovers her creativity and faith while unknowingly answering a widowed father's (Christopher Russell) Christmas wish for love and healing.
🎥 "A Royal Icing Christmas"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 at 8 pm
A princess (Ellise Roth) escapes to a New England town, where a baking contest — and an unexpected romance (Callum Buckley) — show her that love may be life's true crowning achievement.
🎥 "Christmas of Giving"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 8 pm
A non-profit director (Ash Tsai) facing dwindling donations and job uncertainty reconnects with an old love (Marshall Williams).
🎥 "Christmas in Midnight Clear"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 8 pm
A real estate developer (Alicia Josipovic) visits a struggling town at Christmas and falls for a local pastor (Jon McLaren).
🎥 "Timeless Tidings of Joy"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 15 at 8 pm
When Ally (Candace Cameron Bure) returns home to sell the letterpress shop run by her late (Natasha Bure), she meets an old soul (Paul Greene) determined to preserve its legacy.
🎥 "Christmas On Every Page"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 8 pm
An advertising executive (Rose Reid) returns home to save her family's bookstore and falls for a local craftsman (Jake Allyn).
🎥 "A Christmas Pitch"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 pm
After losing her city job, a woman (Emily Alatalo) returns home to save her family's Christmas carnival and rekindles a romance with a childhood friend (Jonathan Stoddard).
🎥 "The Christmas Spark"
Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 28 at 8 pm
A corporate lawyer (Mario Lopez) joins his hometown fire department and falls for a widowed mom (Ali Cobrin).
🎥 "There's No Place Like Christmas"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 30 at 8 pm
A big-city realtor (Cindy Busby) returns home to run the local office and falls for a photographer (Sam Page).
🎥 "Cranberries and Carols"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 8 pm
A café owner (Jill Wagner) returns home to help with the town potluck and reunites with a military engineer (Trevor Donovan), her blind date from 20 years ago.
🎥 "Mistletoe at the Manor"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 7 at 8 pm
A cooking show influencer (Madeleine Coghlan) visits an English castle to honor a WWII nurse and falls for its charming proprietor (Lior Selve).
🎥 "Have We Met This Christmas?"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 13 at 8 pm
After an accident leaves her with amnesia, a real estate executive (Danica McKellar) falls for an innkeeper's son (Jesse Hutch) while helping save his family's lodge.
🎥 "A Royal Christmas Tail"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 at 8 pm
A prince (Jonathan Stoddard) sets out to find the woman (Brittany Underwood) — and her pup — who stole his heart.
🎥 "Mario Lopez Presents: Chasing Christmas"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 21 at 8 pm
A morning show host (Trevor Donovan) and an artist (Jillian Murray) race across Buffalo with their kids to find the season's hottest toy, discovering love and family along the way.
HALLMARK CHANNEL
📺 "Mistletoe Murders" Season 1 — Previously on Hallmark+
Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 17 at 8 pm (two episodes per week through Oct. 31)
A Christmas shop owner (Sarah Drew) secretly investigates murders with a local detective (Peter Mooney).
🎥 "A Royal Montana Christmas"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 18 at 8 pm
A princess (Fiona Gubelmann) escapes to a Montana ranch and falls for a rugged guide (Warren Christie).
🎥 "A Christmas Angel Match"
Premiere Date: Sunday, October 19 at 8 pm
Christmas angels (Meghan Ory and Benjamin Ayres) find love while working together on Earth.
🎥 "Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 at 8 pm
A weatherman (Robert Buckley) finds love with his former classmate (Kimberley Sustad) when he returns home for Christmas.
📺 "Finding Mr. Christmas" Season 2
Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 27 at 8 pm (weekly through Dec. 15)
Aspiring actors compete in holiday-themed challenges to win a Hallmark role, hosted by Jonathan Bennett with lead judge Melissa Peterman.
📺 "Baked With Love: Holiday"
Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 27 at 9 pm (weekly through Dec. 15)
Ten pairs of home bakers compete in a festive family-recipe bake-off, hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley with guest judges Anna Haugh and Vaughn Vreeland.
🎥 "Christmas On Duty"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 8 pm
Rival Marines (Janel Parrish and Parker Young) find love while stuck on Christmas duty.
🎥 "A Newport Christmas"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 2 at 8 pm
An early 20th-century socialite (Ginna Claire Mason) time-travels to present-day Newport and finds love with a sailor (Wes Brown).
📺 "Mistletoe Murders" Season 2
Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 7 at 8 pm (weekly through Nov. 21)
Emily (Sarah Drew) and Sam (Peter Mooney) investigate when a shadowy group resurfaces — along with secrets from Emily's past.
🎥 "Christmas Above the Clouds"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 8 pm
A workaholic (Erin Krakow) tries to skip Christmas but reconnects with her ex (Tyler Hynes) on a flight to Australia.
🎥 "A Keller Christmas Vacation"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 at 8 pm
Estranged siblings (Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher) reconnect during a Christmas river cruise through Europe.
🎥 "Three Wisest Men"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 15 at 8 pm
The Brenner brothers (Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker) face new challenges — twins, career choices and a wedding — as they celebrate one last Christmas in their family home.
🎥 "Tidings for the Season"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 16 at 8 pm
A local newscaster (B.J. Britt) falls for a single mom (Tamera Mowry-Housley) while learning to embrace feel-good stories at Christmas.
🎥 "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 8 pm
A pediatrician (Holland Roden) and a stadium executive (Matthew Daddario) discover love while uncovering a family Christmas mystery in Buffalo.
🎥 "Melt My Heart This Christmas"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 23 at 8 pm
A glassblower (Laura Vandervoort) secretly showcases her work at a Christmas fair and falls for the man (Stephen Huszar) overseeing the entries.
🎥 "We Met in December"
Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 27 at 8 pm
Strangers (Autumn Reeser and Niall Matter) share a magical night on a holiday layover and spend the season trying to find each other again.
🎥 "The Snow Must Go On"
Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 28 at 6 pm
A former Broadway actor (Corey Cott) directs a high school Christmas musical and falls for the guidance counselor (Heather Hemmens).
🎥 "The More the Merrier"
Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 28 at 8 pm
An ER doctor (Rachel Boston) snowed in at a rural hospital falls for a cardiologist (Brendan Penny) amid a Christmas Eve baby boom.
🎥 "An Alpine Holiday"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 at 6 pm
Estranged sisters (Ashley Williams and Laci Mailey) reunite in the French Alps at Christmas, where one finds love with a mountaineer (Julien Samani).
🎥 "A Grand Ole Opry Christmas"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 at 8 pm
A country star's daughter (Nikki Deloach) returns to the Grand Ole Opry and reconnects with a lifelong friend (Kristoffer Polaha).
🎥 "The Christmas Cup"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 30 at 6 pm
An injured Marine (Rhiannon Fish) leads her hometown team in a holiday tournament and falls for a fire captain (Ben Rosenbaum).
🎥 "Christmas at the Catnip Café"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 30 at 8 pm
A marketing executive (Erin Cahill) inherits half of a cat café at Christmas and clashes with the veterinarian (Paul Campbell) who owns the other half.
📺 "Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas"
Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 5 at 8 pm
A textile designer (Mae Whitman) joins a holiday matchmaking program with help from her best friends (Julian Morris and Lucy Eaton), while her divorced father (Nathaniel Parker) and mother (Mary McDonnell) navigate Dad's new romance with a local widow (Jane Seymour).
🎥 "She's Making a List"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 8 pm
A consultant (Lacey Chabert) who decides children's fates on the Naughty or Nice list falls for a widowed father (Andrew Walker).
🎥 "Single On the 25th"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 7 at 8 pm
A woman (Lyndsy Fonseca) dreading being single at Christmas connects with her neighbor — a happily unattached financial analyst (Daniel Lissing).
🎥 "A Suite Holiday Romance"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 13 at 8 pm
A struggling writer (Jessy Schram) hired to ghostwrite a memoir about a famed New York hotel falls for a British visitor (Dominic Sherwood).
🎥 "Oy to the World!"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 at 8 pm
A church choir director (Brooke D'Orsay) and a temple choir director (Jake Epstein), once high school rivals, put aside their differences to stage a joint holiday service.
🎥 "A Make or Break Holiday"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 20 at 8 pm
A couple (Hunter King and Evan Roderick) on the verge of breaking up pretends to be happy while hosting their families for Christmas.
🎥 "The Christmas Baby"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 21 at 8 pm
A couple (Ali Liebert and Katherine Barrell) caring for an abandoned baby at Christmas considers adoption while balancing new love and careers.
LIFETIME
🎥 "Christmas Everyday"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 at 8 pm
A woman (Brandy Norwood) juggling her sister's wedding and her mother's declining sight finds unexpected sparks with a contractor (Robert C. Riley).
🎥 "The Christmas Campaign"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 at 10 pm
Two advertising rivals (Chelsea Rose Brooks and Austen Jaye) compete to land a major holiday campaign and find themselves falling for each other; Vivica A. Fox and Jackée Harry also star.
🎥 "Jingle All the Way to Love"
Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 5 at 8 pm
A lawyer (Erin Agostino) wins a radio contest to track down the stranger (Romaine Waite) who once gave her a lucky sleigh bell.
🎥 "A Christmas Cookbook"
Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 5 at 10 pm
A newly single woman (Ashley Newbrough) joins a festive cooking club and sparks fly with its warm-hearted founder (Franco Lo Presti).
🎥 "Deck the Hallways"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 8 pm
A woman (Naika Toussaint) returns home to Chicago and teams with her grandmother (Loretta Devine) and a childhood friend (Jaime M. Callica) to revive a beloved holiday tradition.
🎥 "Merry Missed Connection"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 10 pm
A woman (Emily Alatalo) accidentally swaps diaries with a stranger (Andrew Bushell) at a speed-dating event and sets out to find him before Christmas.
🎥 "A Runaway Bride for Christmas"
Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 12 at 8 pm
A runaway bride (Nischelle Turner) returns to her hometown and falls for her former high school crush (Mark Ghanimé).
🎥 "Christmas in Alaska"
Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 12 at 10 pm
Rival journalists (Emma Johnson and Marcus Rosner) are stranded together in snowy Alaska and find an unexpected Christmas romance.
🎥 "Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 13 at 8 pm
An injured hockey player (Tyler Hilton) heads to Nashville for equine therapy and meets a single mom (Arielle Kebbel).
🎥 "Rodeo Christmas Romance"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 13 at 10 pm
An equestrian (Rebecca Dalton) caring for her injured horse clashes with a brooding veteran (Corey Sevier) while ranch-sitting over Christmas.
🎥 "Sweet Holiday Romance"
Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 19 at 8 pm
A pastry chef (Erin Karpluk) enters a Christmas cookie competition and teams up with a fudge shop owner (Christopher Russell) to create the perfect confection.
🎥 "A Pickleball Christmas"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 20 at 8 pm
A tennis star (James Lafferty) returns home for Christmas and teams up with a pickleball coach (Zibby Allen) to save his family's racquet club.
LIFETIME MOVIE NETWORK (LMN)
🎥 "Do You Fear What I Fear"
Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 4 at 8 pm
A woman (Ciara Hanna) starts a new life in the city, but her fresh start turns chilling when a dangerous Secret Santa (Josh Henderson) begins leaving haunting messages.
NETFLIX
🎥 "A Merry Little Ex-Mas"
Release Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12
A couple (Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson) wants an amicable divorce and one last holiday as a family, but new flames and old feelings complicate their plans.
🎥 "Champagne Problems"
Release Date: Wednesday, Nov. 19
A driven American exec (Minka Kelly) heads to Paris determined to acquire a champagne brand by Christmas — and accidentally falls for the heir (Tom Wozniczka) to the bubbly empire.
🎥 "Jingle Bell Heist"
Release Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26
Budding thieves (Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells) team up to rob a famed London department store on Christmas Eve but get caught up in more than just the heist when feelings emerge.
🎥 "My Secret Santa"
Release Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
A single mom (Alexandra Breckenridge) needs a job. A ski resort needs a Santa. Disguised as a St. Nick lookalike, can she fool a charming hotel heir (Ryan Eggold) into ho-ho-hiring her?
OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK (OWN)
🎥 "Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 at 9 pm
When a professor (Kiki Layne) pretends to be in a relationship with an unconscious stranger, she's swept into his family's holiday plans — complicated by her ex (Etienne Maurice), who happens to be his doctor.
🎥 "The Christmas Showdown"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 9 pm
Childhood besties (Amber Stevens West and Corbin Reid) reunite while competing for the same job on a Christmas Eve spectacular; Loretta Devine co-stars.
🎥 "Very Merry Mystery"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 13 at 9 pm
A beauty shop owner (Ashleigh Murray) attends a Christmas murder mystery party that turns real and teams up with her detective boyfriend (Tristan Mack Wilds) to solve the case.
PRIME VIDEO
🎥 "Oh. What. Fun."
Release Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
When her family accidentally leaves her behind during the holidays, a devoted mom (Michelle Pfeiffer) embarks on an impromptu adventure; Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman and Eva Longoria co-star.
🎥 "Merv"
Release Date: Wednesday, Dec. 10
Exes (Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox) try co-parenting their dog after a breakup — but when their pup grows depressed, a trip to Florida rekindles old feelings; Patricia Heaton co-stars.
THE ROKU CHANNEL
📺 "Honest Renovations: A Holiday Home Makeover"
Release Date: Monday, Nov. 10
Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis give firefighter William Basulto and his family a festive home makeover, transforming their house and backyard into a winter wonderland for an unforgettable Christmas.
UPtv
🎥 "The Great Christmas Snow-In"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 2 at 7 pm
After his engagement is called off, a man (Joey Lawrence) retreats to a secluded cabin meant for his honeymoon and gets snowed in with his ex-fiancée's cousin (Amanda Fuller).
🎥 "A Royal Christmas Manor"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm
A prince (Kirk Barker) escapes to a cozy inn for a traditional American Christmas and falls for the innkeeper (Brianna Cohen) who doesn't know his true identity.
🎥 "Saving the Christmas Ranch"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 16 at 7 pm
A woman (Brianna Cohen) has two days to save her family's Christmas lodge after their accountant steals their money, while a developer (Jonathan Stoddard) makes an offer she can hardly refuse.
🎥 "A Royal Christmas Hope"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 23 at 7 pm
When a widowed nonprofit founder (Jenna Michno) meets a visiting prince (Robert Adamson), their holiday connection helps them rediscover hope and love.
📺 "The Christmas Checklist"
Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7 pm
A grieving daughter (Sarah Power) receives a Christmas checklist from her late mother with 12 tasks to complete before the holiday.
🎥 "A Christmas in Amish Country"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 30 at 7 pm
A chef (Ella Cannon) returns to her Amish roots after a career setback and finds healing — and renewed friendship with a local farmer (Jason Tobias).
🎥 "A Christmas Murder Mystery"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 7 at 7 pm
A puzzle editor (Jamie Bernadette) spending the holidays with a wealthy family must solve a murder when one of them turns up dead; Vivica A. Fox co-stars.
🎥 "Christmas in Big Sky Country"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 at 7 pm
A woman (Rebecca Dalton) teams with an oil company PR agent (Olivier Renaud) to ensure her brother-in-law returns home safely for the holidays.
🎥 "Christmas With the Knightlys"
Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 21 at 7 pm
A teacher (Celeste Desjardins) agrees to pose as a billionaire's son's girlfriend (Joe Scarpellino) in exchange for a new community center for her students.