Christmas Time Is Here! Your Complete 2025 Holiday TV Schedule — Hallmark, Netflix, Disney+, Lifetime And More

📺 "Mistletoe Murders" Season 1 — Previously on Hallmark+

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 17 at 8 pm (two episodes per week through Oct. 31)

A Christmas shop owner (Sarah Drew) secretly investigates murders with a local detective (Peter Mooney).

🎥 "A Royal Montana Christmas"

Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 18 at 8 pm

A princess (Fiona Gubelmann) escapes to a Montana ranch and falls for a rugged guide (Warren Christie).

🎥 "A Christmas Angel Match"

Premiere Date: Sunday, October 19 at 8 pm

Christmas angels (Meghan Ory and Benjamin Ayres) find love while working together on Earth.

🎥 "Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!"

Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 at 8 pm

A weatherman (Robert Buckley) finds love with his former classmate (Kimberley Sustad) when he returns home for Christmas.

📺 "Finding Mr. Christmas" Season 2

Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 27 at 8 pm (weekly through Dec. 15)

Aspiring actors compete in holiday-themed challenges to win a Hallmark role, hosted by Jonathan Bennett with lead judge Melissa Peterman.

📺 "Baked With Love: Holiday"

Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 27 at 9 pm (weekly through Dec. 15)

Ten pairs of home bakers compete in a festive family-recipe bake-off, hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley with guest judges Anna Haugh and Vaughn Vreeland.

🎥 "Christmas On Duty"

Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 8 pm

Rival Marines (Janel Parrish and Parker Young) find love while stuck on Christmas duty.

🎥 "A Newport Christmas"

Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 2 at 8 pm

An early 20th-century socialite (Ginna Claire Mason) time-travels to present-day Newport and finds love with a sailor (Wes Brown).

📺 "Mistletoe Murders" Season 2

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 7 at 8 pm (weekly through Nov. 21)

Emily (Sarah Drew) and Sam (Peter Mooney) investigate when a shadowy group resurfaces — along with secrets from Emily's past.

🎥 "Christmas Above the Clouds"

Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 8 pm

A workaholic (Erin Krakow) tries to skip Christmas but reconnects with her ex (Tyler Hynes) on a flight to Australia.

🎥 "A Keller Christmas Vacation"

Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 at 8 pm

Estranged siblings (Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher) reconnect during a Christmas river cruise through Europe.

🎥 "Three Wisest Men"

Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 15 at 8 pm

The Brenner brothers (Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker) face new challenges — twins, career choices and a wedding — as they celebrate one last Christmas in their family home.

🎥 "Tidings for the Season"

Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 16 at 8 pm

A local newscaster (B.J. Britt) falls for a single mom (Tamera Mowry-Housley) while learning to embrace feel-good stories at Christmas.

🎥 "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story"

Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 8 pm

A pediatrician (Holland Roden) and a stadium executive (Matthew Daddario) discover love while uncovering a family Christmas mystery in Buffalo.

🎥 "Melt My Heart This Christmas"

Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 23 at 8 pm

A glassblower (Laura Vandervoort) secretly showcases her work at a Christmas fair and falls for the man (Stephen Huszar) overseeing the entries.

🎥 "We Met in December"

Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 27 at 8 pm

Strangers (Autumn Reeser and Niall Matter) share a magical night on a holiday layover and spend the season trying to find each other again.

🎥 "The Snow Must Go On"

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 28 at 6 pm

A former Broadway actor (Corey Cott) directs a high school Christmas musical and falls for the guidance counselor (Heather Hemmens).

🎥 "The More the Merrier"

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 28 at 8 pm

An ER doctor (Rachel Boston) snowed in at a rural hospital falls for a cardiologist (Brendan Penny) amid a Christmas Eve baby boom.

🎥 "An Alpine Holiday"

Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 at 6 pm

Estranged sisters (Ashley Williams and Laci Mailey) reunite in the French Alps at Christmas, where one finds love with a mountaineer (Julien Samani).

🎥 "A Grand Ole Opry Christmas"

Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 at 8 pm

A country star's daughter (Nikki Deloach) returns to the Grand Ole Opry and reconnects with a lifelong friend (Kristoffer Polaha).

🎥 "The Christmas Cup"

Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 30 at 6 pm

An injured Marine (Rhiannon Fish) leads her hometown team in a holiday tournament and falls for a fire captain (Ben Rosenbaum).

🎥 "Christmas at the Catnip Café"

Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 30 at 8 pm

A marketing executive (Erin Cahill) inherits half of a cat café at Christmas and clashes with the veterinarian (Paul Campbell) who owns the other half.

📺 "Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas"

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 5 at 8 pm

A textile designer (Mae Whitman) joins a holiday matchmaking program with help from her best friends (Julian Morris and Lucy Eaton), while her divorced father (Nathaniel Parker) and mother (Mary McDonnell) navigate Dad's new romance with a local widow (Jane Seymour).

🎥 "She's Making a List"

Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 8 pm

A consultant (Lacey Chabert) who decides children's fates on the Naughty or Nice list falls for a widowed father (Andrew Walker).

🎥 "Single On the 25th"

Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 7 at 8 pm

A woman (Lyndsy Fonseca) dreading being single at Christmas connects with her neighbor — a happily unattached financial analyst (Daniel Lissing).

🎥 "A Suite Holiday Romance"

Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 13 at 8 pm

A struggling writer (Jessy Schram) hired to ghostwrite a memoir about a famed New York hotel falls for a British visitor (Dominic Sherwood).

🎥 "Oy to the World!"

Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 at 8 pm

A church choir director (Brooke D'Orsay) and a temple choir director (Jake Epstein), once high school rivals, put aside their differences to stage a joint holiday service.

🎥 "A Make or Break Holiday"

Premiere Date: Saturday, Dec. 20 at 8 pm

A couple (Hunter King and Evan Roderick) on the verge of breaking up pretends to be happy while hosting their families for Christmas.

🎥 "The Christmas Baby"

Premiere Date: Sunday, Dec. 21 at 8 pm

A couple (Ali Liebert and Katherine Barrell) caring for an abandoned baby at Christmas considers adoption while balancing new love and careers.