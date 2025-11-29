Dancing With The Stars: The 34 Mirrorball Trophy Winners, Ranked!

The coveted "Dancing With the Stars" Mirrorball trophy will be in wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin's custody for the next year. And now that Season 34 is over, Irwin joins a long list of deserving champions — well, mostly deserving.

During its 20-year run, "Dancing With the Stars" has crowned plenty of worthy winners, from those who had previous dance experience to those who hadn't even executed a box step before setting foot in the ballroom. Many an athlete, singer and TV personality has taken home that trophy after months of impressive performances... but in other cases, we would have picked someone else to stand in that season finale confetti shower.

In the list below, we've ranked all 34 winners to date, a list that includes memorable victors like Olympian Meryl Davis, "Fresh Prince" alum (and current "DWTS" co-host) Alfonso Ribeiro, model Nyle DiMarco, and more. It also features champions whose wins ranged from forgettable to downright unjust, including a finale result that was so controversial, it prompted a rule change for the following year. The drama!

Scroll through the photos below to see our pick for the show's all-around best winner, then drop a comment with your own rankings!