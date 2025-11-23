House Of The Dragon Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
House of the Dragon fans, we know you're eagerly awaiting the Battle of the Gullet and the Invasion of King's Landing. And while we now have a rough premiere date — HBO boss Casey Bloys said earlier this week that the prequel will return in Summer 2026 — that's still quite a ways off. So, in the meantime, may we pique your interest with a rundown of all things Season 3?
The Game of Thrones prequel was renewed for a third season in June, just before the show's Season 2 return. The second season focused on the Greens (Alicent, Aegon, Aemond & Co.) and the Blacks (Rhaenyra, Jacaerys, Rhaenys) separately readying for battles to come, with Daemon off on a side quest, drumming up an army at Harrenhal for a bunch of episodes.
Season 2 drew to a close as the Triarchy agreed to help the Greens break up Corlys' blockade, Rhaeynra gained three new dragonriders, Larys and a maimed Aegon slunk away from King's Landing, Daemon pledged his loyalty (and troops) to Rhaenyra's cause, and Rhaeynra and Alicent plotted for the Blacks to take over King's Landing. (Read a full recap of the season finale.)
As production on Season 3 gets underway, consider the information below to be your handy guide to all things House of the Dragon. Intel, photos, trailers, key art — if you want it, it'll be here. And we'll update the list as soon new information becomes available, to make sure that you have the latest and best Dragon knowledge possible.
7. WHAT IS THE PLOT OF HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3?
While HBO hasn't yet released the official Season 3 synopsis, Season 2 ended with the lead-up to one of Fire & Blood's biggest battles, and showrunner Ryan Condal has said that the event will happen "very shortly" after the series returns.
"When you're trying to mount this show, which requires a tremendous amount of resources — construction, armor, costumes, visual effects — we were trying to give the Gullet, which is arguably the most anticipated — well, maybe the second most anticipated action event of Fire & Blood — trying to give it the time and the space that it deserves," he told reporters in August 2024.
"We are building to that event," he added. "That event will happen very shortly, in terms of the storytelling of House of the Dragon. And it should be, I mean, based on what we know now, it should be the biggest thing to date that we've pulled off. And we just wanted to have the time and the space to do that at a level that is going to excite and satisfy the fans in a way that's deserved."
Know who doesn't agree with that view? Fire & Blood author/House of the Dragon executive producer George R.R. Martin, who in September publicly criticized story choices that Condal & Co. had made regarding the "Blood and Cheese" storyline at the top of Season 2. Martin feels that the exclusion of Maelor, a character in the book who has not (yet) been introduced in the TV series, really messed things up for the story, moving forward. Get all the details here.
6. WHICH CAST MEMBERS WILL RETURN FOR HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3?
There is no formal cast list for Season 3, but the show's core cast members are likely to return. They include: Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Tom Glynn-Carney Ewan Mitchell, Phia Saban, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Matthew Needham, Bethany Antonia, Harry Collett, Steve Toussaint.
However, given Rhaenys' death in Season 2, it is unlikely that her portrayer, Eve Best, will return in any significant capacity. (We know. We're bummed, too.)
5. WHO ELSE WILL JOIN THE CAST OF HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3?
There's no word yet on who'll join the cast for Season 3, but we'll update this post ASAP when there is.
4. WHEN WILL HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3 BE RELEASED?
House of the Dragon Season 3 does not yet have a release date. We'll make sure to update this post as soon as that information is available. Season 1 premiered in August 2022, and Season 2 got underway in June 2024. Production on Season 3 took place in 2025.
3. HOW MANY EPISODES WILL HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3 HAVE?
Season 3's episode count is not yet known. Season 1 consisted of 10 episodes, and Season 2 had eight. There's a very good chance that Season 3 will be eight episodes, too; "I haven't had discussions with HBO about it, I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from Season 2 on," Condal said in August 2024.
2. IS THERE A TRAILER FOR HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3?
There isn't a trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3; we'll update this space when there is. Until then, check out all of TVLine's videos about the show here.
1. WHERE CAN I WATCH HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASONS 1 AND 2?
House of the Dragon Season 1 and 2 are streaming on Max.