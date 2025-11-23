House Of The Dragon Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

House of the Dragon fans, we know you're eagerly awaiting the Battle of the Gullet and the Invasion of King's Landing. And while we now have a rough premiere date — HBO boss Casey Bloys said earlier this week that the prequel will return in Summer 2026 — that's still quite a ways off. So, in the meantime, may we pique your interest with a rundown of all things Season 3?

The Game of Thrones prequel was renewed for a third season in June, just before the show's Season 2 return. The second season focused on the Greens (Alicent, Aegon, Aemond & Co.) and the Blacks (Rhaenyra, Jacaerys, Rhaenys) separately readying for battles to come, with Daemon off on a side quest, drumming up an army at Harrenhal for a bunch of episodes.

Season 2 drew to a close as the Triarchy agreed to help the Greens break up Corlys' blockade, Rhaeynra gained three new dragonriders, Larys and a maimed Aegon slunk away from King's Landing, Daemon pledged his loyalty (and troops) to Rhaenyra's cause, and Rhaeynra and Alicent plotted for the Blacks to take over King's Landing. (Read a full recap of the season finale.)

As production on Season 3 gets underway, consider the information below to be your handy guide to all things House of the Dragon. Intel, photos, trailers, key art — if you want it, it'll be here. And we'll update the list as soon new information becomes available, to make sure that you have the latest and best Dragon knowledge possible.