Imperfect Women Sets Premiere Date On Apple TV: See Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington And Kate Mara Celebrate In First Photo

Apple TV's "Imperfect Women" look like they're having a perfectly nice time in the first photo from the upcoming series.

On Thursday, the streamer offered up a first look at the psychological thriller based on Araminta Hall's novel of the same name. Stars Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Kerry Washington ("Scandal") and Kate Mara ("House of Cards") toast with some bubbly — an image that stands in stark contrast to the upcoming series' dark logline.

The thriller "explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem," Apple TV's synopsis reads.

The eight-episode drama from series creator/executive producer Annie Weisman ("Physical") will kick off with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, March 18, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through April 29.

