Imperfect Women Sets Premiere Date On Apple TV: See Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington And Kate Mara Celebrate In First Photo
Apple TV's "Imperfect Women" look like they're having a perfectly nice time in the first photo from the upcoming series.
On Thursday, the streamer offered up a first look at the psychological thriller based on Araminta Hall's novel of the same name. Stars Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Kerry Washington ("Scandal") and Kate Mara ("House of Cards") toast with some bubbly — an image that stands in stark contrast to the upcoming series' dark logline.
The thriller "explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem," Apple TV's synopsis reads.
The eight-episode drama from series creator/executive producer Annie Weisman ("Physical") will kick off with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, March 18, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through April 29.
Scroll down to find out everything we know so far about Imperfect Women. We'll make sure to update this post as soon as there's new intel, so come back often!
7. Who is in the cast of Imperfect Women?
In addition to Moss and Washington (both of whom also executive-produce) and Mara, the cast of "Imperfect Women" includes Corey Stoll ("House of Cards") and Joel Kinnaman ("For All Mankind"), Rome Flynn ("Godfather of Harlem"), Sherri Saum ("The Fosters"), Ana Ortiz ("Ugly Betty"), Wilson Bethel ("All Rise"), Keith Carradine ("Madam Secretary"), Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary"), Leslie Odom Jr. (Broadway's "Hamilton"), Jill Wagner ("Special Ops: Lioness"), Audrey Zahn ("Wildcat"), Violette Linnz ("Winning Time"), Indiana Elle ("The Housemaid"), and Jackson Kelly ("The Pitt").
6. What is Imperfect Women based on?
The series is based on Araminta Hall's 2020 novel, published by Picador.
5. What is Imperfect Women about?
According to the show's official logline, "After a murder shatters the lives of three friends, their decades-long bond is tested when an investigation reveals shocking truths."
4. Elisabeth Moss: 'This cast is insane!'
Elisabeth Moss told TVLine that the series is "a project that's been near and dear to my heart for five years now." She recalled optioning the book years ago through her production company, Love & Squalor. "Through various boring industry maneuvers, two strikes and a pandemic — and my own schedule, this day job of 'Handmaid's' that I had — it's taken a second to get here," the Emmy winner added. "But I'm very glad that it's arrived in this package that it's arrived in, because this cast is insane. It's crazy."
Moss, of course, referred to her work on Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," where she was star, executive producer and director. The dystopian drama ran six seasons and came to an end in 2025.
"I just feel like ['Imperfect Women'] came together the way that it was supposed to," Moss said. "And it's a fantastic palate-cleanser after 'Handmaid's.' It's super different. It's fun, it's sexy. It's obviously a drama, but it's got this thriller element to it."
She added: "It came around at the right time."
3. When will Imperfect Women be released?
The eight-episode series will kick off with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, March 18, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through April 29.
2. Where can I watch Imperfect Women?
Imperfect Women will stream exclusively on Apple TV.
1. Is there a trailer for Imperfect Women?
Apple TV has not yet released a trailer for "Imperfect Women," but we'll add the video to this post as soon as one is released.