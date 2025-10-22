Love Is Blind Season 9: Who Said 'I Do'? And Who Broke Things Off At The Altar?
Warning: The following contains spoilers from "Love Is Blind" Season 9, Episode 12.
"Love Is Blind" Season 9 introduced us to yet another cast of singles, but this time around the experiment fell short in doing what it sets out to do: creating successful marriages. (Or even unsuccessful ones, for that matter!) Despite our contestants' lack of commitment, we vowed to see this thing through, so let's discuss how it all ended.
Season 9 of Netflix's dating series looked much like seasons past: A group of singles met potential partners in adjoined rooms — called pods — in hopes that they might fall in love without the distraction of physical appearance. But there was one a notable difference in the Denver-set season: Tons of people exited the experiment early, both before and after getting engaged.
From Anna and Blake leaving during the pod portion of the experience, to several couples calling it quits before walking down the aisle, it's clear Denver has an epidemic of cold feet! So let's revisit all our engaged couples to find out which duos said "I do" — well, actually, we're really recapping all the ones who said "I don't."
Kacie and Patrick
Patrick and Kacie's connection was weak from the start. He really hit things off with Anna, but she ghosted him before they could take things to the next level. If you've been keeping up with Season 9, you already know Kacie and Patrick broke up immediately after their engagement in Episode 6, but since we're recapping how every engaged couple ended up, they're included here.
Kalybriah and Edmond
Kalybriah and Edmond both seemed like good people, but they never felt like a true romantic match. Ultimately, Edmond said "I do" at the altar, but Kalybriah said she had to honor the doubt she felt by walking away from the relationship. While Edmond was extremely emotional in the wake of rejection, the pair proved its authentic bond after Kalybriah stayed at the altar to comfort and encourage her former partner. They walked back down the aisle together, leaving their wedding hand-in-hand despite being broken up. Afterward, Edmond tried to see if Kalybriah was open to trying something down the line, which she entertained at first but later implied that this might be their last time seeing each other. The most heartbreaking moment of the whole affair came when Edmond told his former teacher that this was his last chance, he felt like he's tried everything and he'll never find someone to spend his life with. I am rooting for Edmond and hope he shows up to the reunion in a relationship!
Nick and Annie
I didn't care one iota about whether or not Nick and Annie ended up together after they fell in love over their shared hope that their future unborn children wouldn't be gay. Thankfully, they parted ways in Episode 10, so I was relieved of watching their relationship continue to play out. In the end, their breakup was equally as absurd as their origin story: Nick abruptly called things off with Annie after she badgered him a few times saying she doubted he even liked her. He didn't really provide a reason, only that he wasn't happy and didn't want to marry her. OK, Nick!
Ali and Anton
Ali and Anton began as the annoying, overly affectionate couple, but things took a turn when they moved in together and discovered that their lifestyles did not align. Ali took issue with how much Anton drank, and Anton became annoyed by Ali's lack of cleanliness. Still, they did make it to the altar, where Anton said "I do," but Ali said that she did not feel like Anton showed her his true self in the pods. She basically said she felt duped, and left him standing up there all alone. Though his friends later called her a "cold-hearted f–kin' b–ch," Ali clearly made the right choice for both of them. I don't think her rejection was particularly heartless, either. She was honest and clear about why she was walking away, and she clearly struggled with the decision.
Madison and Joe
Joe called off his engagement with Madison in Episode 11 after having a breakdown during his tux fitting. He was pretty cold about the whole thing, seemingly not caring at all about Madison's feelings, but at least he was clear about where the two stood. There was no confusion: The relationship would not continue in a more casual way without an engagement. And I respect him for being honest! Sometimes it just isn't the right fit, and there's no point to prolong it with empty clichés about how great the other person is. Joe packed his bags and got out of there!
Sparkle Megan and Jordan
Though Sparkle Megan and Jordan shared a cute little vibe, it ultimately wasn't enough to make it the altar. Megan sat down with her pod partner before the wedding to tell him things just didn't feel right for her. She kept saying she wished she could love him the way he deserved, but it wasn't really clear what that meant. She cited their differences, calling Jordan a simple creature of habit with a picky food palate, and ultimately Megan decided those qualities were indicative of major incompatibilities. She also wondered if his having a kid would get in the way of the lifestyle she's used to living. Jordan seemed to be genuinely hurt by the things Megan said, and later shared in a confessional that he believed the wedding was called off because he simply didn't have enough money to make Megan sparkle. He ended his time on the show by saying his only regret was introducing the woman to his son. (Ouch, but fair!)
Were you surprised by any of the outcomes on "Love Is Blind" Season 9? Sound off in the comments!