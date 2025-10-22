Love Is Blind Season 9: Who Said 'I Do'? And Who Broke Things Off At The Altar?

Warning: The following contains spoilers from "Love Is Blind" Season 9, Episode 12.

"Love Is Blind" Season 9 introduced us to yet another cast of singles, but this time around the experiment fell short in doing what it sets out to do: creating successful marriages. (Or even unsuccessful ones, for that matter!) Despite our contestants' lack of commitment, we vowed to see this thing through, so let's discuss how it all ended.

Season 9 of Netflix's dating series looked much like seasons past: A group of singles met potential partners in adjoined rooms — called pods — in hopes that they might fall in love without the distraction of physical appearance. But there was one a notable difference in the Denver-set season: Tons of people exited the experiment early, both before and after getting engaged.

From Anna and Blake leaving during the pod portion of the experience, to several couples calling it quits before walking down the aisle, it's clear Denver has an epidemic of cold feet! So let's revisit all our engaged couples to find out which duos said "I do" — well, actually, we're really recapping all the ones who said "I don't."