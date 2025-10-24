Malcolm In The Middle Revival: Everything We Know So Far
Life is about to get unfair all over again, but Frankie Muniz is still feeling the love for his "Malcolm in the Middle" family.
On Oct. 23, Muniz shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the Disney+ revival featuring his on-screen brothers Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield.
"I was told not to post this yet, but then I remembered the theme song," he wrote on X. "I'm just too excited for y'all to see the new episodes and I miss my brothers."
In December 2024, Disney+ announced it had ordered a four-episode revival of the "Malcolm in the Middle," which originally aired for seven seasons on Fox, from 2000 to 2006. The series starred Muniz as the titular middle child, Jane Kaczmarek as mom Lois and Bryan Cranston as dad Hal. The original cast also included Masterson as Malcolm's eldest brother Francis, Berfield as his other older brother Reese, and Erik Per Sullivan as little brother Dewey.
The show won seven Primetime Emmy Awards for writing and directing over the course of its run, as well as two for guest star Cloris Leachman. It received 26 additional nominations, with Kaczmarek and Cranston regularly earning nods for their performances.
Wondering what's on the horizon for your favorite dysfunctional family? Keep scrolling for up-to-date intel on the "Malcolm in the Middle" revival.
Who Is Returning to the Malcolm in the Middle Cast?
In addition to Muniz, Masterson and Berfield, Disney+ has confirmed that Kaczmarek (Lois) and Cranston (Hal) will also return as series regulars.
Who Is New to the Malcom in the Middle Revival?
As previously reported, Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey on Fox's early-aughts sitcom, will not be back; he'll be succeeded in the role by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark ("Wynonna Earp"), as seen above. TV mom Kaczmarek explained to Malcolm France last year that Per Sullivan "started ['Malcolm'] at 7, he ended at [age] 14," and "wasn't into acting, at all." Per Sullivan attends a "very, very prestigious American university," she added, where he is doing graduate work related to Victorian literature.
Rounding out the revival cast are Anthony Timpano ("Riverdale") as Malcolm's brother Jamie, Vaughan Murrae ("The Way Home") as youngest sibling Kelly, Kiana Madeira ("Trinkets") as Malcolm's girlfriend Tristan, and Keeley Karsten ("The Fabelmans") as Malcolm's daughter Leah.
Does the Malcolm in the Middle Revival Have a Release Date?
The four-episode revival does not yet have a release date. Production on the reboot began on April 13, and Muniz later announced that filming had wrapped on May 16.
"Just wrapped filming the 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot, and man, I'm still reeling," he wrote on X. "This experience was straight-up incredible — like stepping back into Malcolm's wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11. Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters, laughing [until] it hurt, and making new memories on set felt like a dream I didn't want to wake up from. It went by so fast, like a blur of perfect moments. I wish it could go on forever."
He continued: "I'm so happy to have gotten the chance to relive being on this show with a greater appreciation of what we were making knowing how many people around the world truly love Malcolm and his family. Another big thing I am taking away from this experience is how much I truly love being an actor. I never officially felt like that label fit me, but now I wear that label proudly and hope to do so much more of it in the future. I am so sad to have to say goodbye to my ['Malcolm in the Middle'] crew, I love each and everyone of you."
Is There a Trailer for the Malcom in the Middle Revival?
A trailer for the revival has not yet been released. Disney+ has only shared clips of Muniz, Cranston and Kaczmarek reacting to the revival news.
Where Can I Watch the Malcolm in the Middle Revival?
All four episodes of the "Malcolm in the Middle" revival will stream on Disney+. If you want to binge the original series ahead of the revival's release, you can do so over on Disney+ or Hulu.
LAST UPDATE: FRIDAY, OCT. 24