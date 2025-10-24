Malcolm In The Middle Revival: Everything We Know So Far

Life is about to get unfair all over again, but Frankie Muniz is still feeling the love for his "Malcolm in the Middle" family.

On Oct. 23, Muniz shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the Disney+ revival featuring his on-screen brothers Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield.

"I was told not to post this yet, but then I remembered the theme song," he wrote on X. "I'm just too excited for y'all to see the new episodes and I miss my brothers."

In December 2024, Disney+ announced it had ordered a four-episode revival of the "Malcolm in the Middle," which originally aired for seven seasons on Fox, from 2000 to 2006. The series starred Muniz as the titular middle child, Jane Kaczmarek as mom Lois and Bryan Cranston as dad Hal. The original cast also included Masterson as Malcolm's eldest brother Francis, Berfield as his other older brother Reese, and Erik Per Sullivan as little brother Dewey.

The show won seven Primetime Emmy Awards for writing and directing over the course of its run, as well as two for guest star Cloris Leachman. It received 26 additional nominations, with Kaczmarek and Cranston regularly earning nods for their performances.

Wondering what's on the horizon for your favorite dysfunctional family? Keep scrolling for up-to-date intel on the "Malcolm in the Middle" revival.