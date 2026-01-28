Ted Lasso Season 4 Sets Summer 2026 Premiere — See First-Look Photos

You better believe we're getting more "Ted Lasso."

Despite assumptions that Season 3 would be its last, Apple TV confirmed in March 2025 that the Jason Sudeikis comedy had, in fact, been renewed for Season 4.

"Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fan base all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV, said at the time. "Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show."

The renewal came nearly two years after the release of the acclaimed comedy's presumed series finale, which dropped on May 31, 2023. That episode shipped Ted back to Kansas but set the stage for a potential continuation: Roy was installed as head coach of AFC Richmond, while Keeley pitched Rebecca on a potential women's team.

Then on January 28, 2026, Apple TV announced a Season 4 premiere window. New episodes will arrive on the service this summer.

TVLine will continue to update this page as additional news trickles in about Lasso's return to the pitch. In the meantime, scroll down to review everything we know so far.