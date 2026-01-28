Ted Lasso Season 4 Sets Summer 2026 Premiere — See First-Look Photos
You better believe we're getting more "Ted Lasso."
Despite assumptions that Season 3 would be its last, Apple TV confirmed in March 2025 that the Jason Sudeikis comedy had, in fact, been renewed for Season 4.
"Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fan base all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV, said at the time. "Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show."
The renewal came nearly two years after the release of the acclaimed comedy's presumed series finale, which dropped on May 31, 2023. That episode shipped Ted back to Kansas but set the stage for a potential continuation: Roy was installed as head coach of AFC Richmond, while Keeley pitched Rebecca on a potential women's team.
Then on January 28, 2026, Apple TV announced a Season 4 premiere window. New episodes will arrive on the service this summer.
TVLine will continue to update this page as additional news trickles in about Lasso's return to the pitch. In the meantime, scroll down to review everything we know so far.
What is Ted Lasso Season 4 about?
During a March 14, 2025 appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, Sudeikis confirmed that "Ted Lasso" Season 4 will revolve around Ted coaching a women's team.
Here's the official logline, courtesy of Apple TV:
Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.
Apple marked the start of principal photography on July 21, 2025 with the release of a first-look photo (see below) that features returning cast members Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins). It shows the foursome seated at a barbecue joint in Ted (and Sudeikis') hometown of Kansas City, Kan.; additional filming took place in London.
Who's returning for Ted Lasso Season 4?
The cast of "Ted Lasso" Season 4 will include returning series regulars Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Brendan Hunt (Willis Beard) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).
The cast list excludes previous series regulars Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), Nick Mohammed (Nathan "Nate" Shelley), Sarah Niles (Dr. Sharon Fieldstone), Anthony Head (Rupert Mannion), Toheeb Jimoh (Samuel "Sam" Obisanya), Cristo Fernández (Dani Rojas), Kola Bokinni (Isaac McAdoo), Billy Harris (Colin Hughes), and James Lance (Trent Crimm). No word yet on who may return in a guest capacity.
Who's new to Ted Lasso Season 4?
The cast of "Ted Lasso" Season 4 will include a new face in a familiar part: Grant Feely, best known to TV audiences for his turn as a young Luke Skywalker on "Obi-Wan Kenobi," will take over the role of Henry Lasso. He succeeds Gus Turner, who portrayed Ted and Michelle's son in Seasons 1-3.
Also new to the ensemble are Tanya Reynolds ("Sex Education," pictured below), Jude Mack ("I Hate Suzie"), Faye Marsay ("Andor," "Adolescence"), Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey ("Heirs of the Night"), and Abbie Hern ("My Lady Jane").
Behind the scenes, Emmy Award winner Jack Burditt ("Nobody Wants This," "Modern Family," "30 Rock") has been added as an executive producer. Sudeikis will continue to serve as an EP alongside fellow co-creators Hunt and Joe Kelly, and Goldstein and Bill Lawrence.
Does Ted Lasso Season 4 have a premiere date?
"Ted Lasso" Season 4 will premiere in Summer 2026. TVLine will keep you posted once a precise release date is confirmed and a trailer has been released.