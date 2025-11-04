A Man On The Inside Season 2 Trailer: Is Mary Steenburgen A Love Interest, Or A Suspect? (OK, Both)

"A Man on the Inside" is giving Charles a second chance at love and a new case to crack. And wouldn't you know it, those two things kind of overlap a bit.

Netflix has released a trailer for Season 2 of Ted Danson's heartwarming comedy, which returns for its sophomore run Thursday, Nov. 20 with all eight episodes. In the trailer, which you can watch above, private eye Charles is itching for a new case, telling his boss he wants to sink his teeth into something "juicy." Enter Max Greenfield ("The Neighborhood") as college president Jack Berenger, who announces he's lost his laptop... which is worth $400 million. That juicy enough for you?

Charles goes undercover as a new professor at the college to catch the thief, and everyone looks like a suspect... including music teacher Mona, played by Danson's real-life wife Mary Steenburgen. Charles finds himself falling for the free-spirited Mona, but his private eye instincts tell him she could be behind the laptop robbery. Mona's "zest for life awakens feelings he thought he'd buried after the passing of his wife," per the official synopsis. "Is he ready to open his heart again at this stage in his life? And more importantly, has he fallen for the very criminal he's been sent to unmask?"

Also joining the cast in Season 2: Gary Cole ("NCIS"); Jason Mantzoukas, who worked with Danson and series creator Michael Schur on "The Good Place"; Constance Marie ("George Lopez"); and David Strathairn ("Billions," "The Blacklist"). Press PLAY above to get a sneak peek at Season 2 of "A Man on the Inside," and tell us what you think Mona's up to in the comments.