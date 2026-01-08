Cross Cheats Death And Chases A Female Serial Killer In Season 2 Trailer — Watch

"Cross" is back on the case... and he has a female serial killer in his sights.

Prime Video has released a trailer for Season 2 of the Prime Video crime drama — premiering Wednesday, Feb. 11 with the first three episodes — and in it, Aldis Hodge's D.C. detective Alex Cross finds himself in serious danger right away, slowly regaining consciousness after a nasty car wreck that left his car upside down. And who is that female voice taunting him?

We learn that Cross and his team are helping protect a rich guy (played by Matthew Lillard) who's been receiving death threats — including a box with severed fingers in it. "Someone's out for revenge," Cross decides, but it's a little more complicated than that when we find out the killer is actually a woman, played by Jeanine Mason. "We just need to find the right button and press it," Craig declares, to which Cross says: "Well, let's go press some buttons."

Based on James Patterson's bestselling Alex Cross book series, Cross stars Hodge (who also serves as an executive producer) as the title character. Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill all return for Season 2, along with new cast additions Lillard (Good Girls), Mason (Roswell, New Mexico) and Wes Chatham (The Expanse).

Debuting in November 2024, Cross became Prime Video's third most-watched original series in its first 20 days, drawing more than 40 million viewers globally. Ben Watkins serves as writer and showrunner.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Cross' return, and let us know what you hope to see in a comment below.