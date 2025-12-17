Kaley Cuoco Paris-Set Mystery Series Vanished To Premiere In February — See First Photos

A trip to the south of France will ultimately go very south for Kaley Cuoco, who stars in the upcoming mystery series "Vanished."

MGM+ has acquired the rights to the four-part thriller, which will premiere Sunday, Feb. 1. Created by David Hilton and Preston Thompson ("Kids in Love"), "Vanished" will find Cuoco ("The Big Bang Theory") and Sam Claflin ("Daisy Jones & the Six") playing Alice and Tom, a couple whose romantic getaway to Paris takes a dark turn after Tom suddenly disappears aboard a train to the south of France. From there, per the official logline, "Alice is plunged into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew."

Karin Viard ("Polisse"), Matthias Schweighöfer ("Oppenheimer"), Simon Abkarian ("Casino Royale"), and Dar Zuzovsky ("The Saints") co-star.

"We are thrilled to make MGM+ the home for 'Vanished' in the U.S.," Michael Wright, head of MGM+, said in a statement Wednesday. "This exciting and surprising mystery thriller features an exceptional cast, led by Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin, and unfolds against the stunning, cinematic backdrop of France. 'Vanished' is a perfect fit with the MGM+ brand that showcases classic Hollywood storytelling for a modern audience."

Cuoco is best known for her 12-season run as Penny on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," which wrapped in 2019. Since then, she has led the HBO Max thriller "The Flight Attendant" (which earned her two Emmy nominations), voiced the title character in the streamer's animated "Harley Quinn" series (which wrapped up its fifth season in March) and starred opposite Chris Messina in Peacock's "Based on a True Story" (which concluded its two-season run last November). She is also attached to HBO's "Kansas City Star," a half-hour comedy from "Hacks" masterminds Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky.

A trailer for will be added as soon it is made available.

