King Of The Hill Renewed At Hulu — 30 More Episodes Are On The Way

Yup, Hank Hill and his buddies will be hanging out in the alley a while longer: Hulu on Thursday announced that "King of the Hill" has been renewed for Seasons 16 and 17 — both of which will consist of 10 episodes.

The streaming service originally picked up the former Fox cartoon for two seasons: Season 14 premiered Aug. 4, and Season 15 (also 10 episodes) is due out in 2026.

All told, "King of the Hill" fans can look forward to (at least) 30 more episodes.

A revival of the animated comedy that ran from 1997 to 2009, Hulu's King of the Hill catches up with Texas suburbanites Hank and Peggy years later, with their teen son Bobby now all grown up. Original voice actors Mike Judge (Hank), Kathy Najimy (Peggy), Pamela Adlon (Bobby) and Stephen Root (Bill) all returned to reprise their roles. Johnny Hardwick returned, too, as Hank's bug exterminator friend Dale before his death, with Toby Huss taking over the role after that.

Fans were eager to catch up with them, too: King of the Hill debuted at #2 on the Nielsen streaming charts, with 1.28 billion minutes viewed in its first week. (Check out our review of the revival.)

Looking forward to cracking open another Alamo with Hank and company? Let us know what you think of the news in a comment below.