Landman Season 2 Final Trailer Reveals Monty Was Hiding A Massive Secret (That Probably Killed Him)

"Landman" newly minted oil tycoon Cami might just have figured out why her husband was under fatal levels of work-related stress.

The Paramount+ drama's final season trailer, released Thursday, hints that former MTex owner Monty (R.I.P.) was covering up a huge secret about his company, which fell into his wife's hands after his death at the end of Season 1.

"I have gone through every email, every file, and I now know why Monty was so stressed," she says in the new preview, which then immediately brings up embezzlement, wire fraud and insurance fraud over images of MTex's corporate employees looking very worried. Gulp!

In early September, Paramount+ released the first footage of the upcoming season, which will kick off on Sunday, Nov. 16. That trailer shows Cami assuming leadership of MTex after Monty's death and warning some influential moneymen: "The only difference between me and my husband is: I'm meaner."

The Texas-set drama follows Thornton's Tommy Norris in the cutthroat world of oilfields in Texas, where "roughnecks and wildcat billionaires are fueling a boom so big it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics," per the official logline. The Season 1 finale found Tommy assuming leadership of the oil company he works for after the unexpected death of his boss, CEO Monty Miller (played by Jon Hamm). What's more, Monty's widow Cami (Demi Moore) charged Tommy with closing a high-risk/high-reward deal.

The Landman Season 2 cast consists of Thornton, Moore, Andy Garcia, Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

Landman is one of eight Sheridan shows streaming on Paramount+ — also home to 1883, 1923, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown (returning Oct. 26), Tulsa King and the upcoming spinoff, NOLA King (starring Samuel L. Jackson).

Are you looking forward to new episodes of Landman? Hit the comments with your hopes for Season 2.