Taylor Swift Reveals Eras Tour Secrets In New Trailer For Disney+ Docuseries — Watch

Swifties are about to get a major peek behind the curtain — or under the stage, in this case — of Taylor Swift's massive Eras Tour.

On Thursday, Disney+ released a new trailer for "The End of an Era," the upcoming six-episode docuseries that will chronicle how Swift and her creative team put together the record-breaking concert series.

In the promo embedded below, Swift elaborates on her initial concept for the Eras Tour, explaining that she "wanted to overserve the fans in terms of the amount of songs they were going to hear, and how far I was going to push myself." Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes footage reveals how Swift pulled off some of her fastest transitions between different eras during the concert, how she crafted mashup songs for the show's famed acoustic section, and how she recruited special guests like Ed Sheeran to join her on stage. (Naturally, Swift's then-budding relationship with now-fiancé Travis Kelce is also a focus.)

"The End of an Era" premieres on Disney+ with the first two episodes on Friday, Dec. 12; two new installments will drop every Friday, culminating in a Dec. 26 finale. Additionally, as revealed on Thursday, ABC will air Episode 1 of "The End of an Era" on Dec. 12 at 8/7c, followed by a one-hour presentation of "The Eras Tour: The Final Show" (which also drops, in full, on Disney+ that day).

"The Eras Tour: The Final Show" is a new concert film recorded in Vancouver, B.C., on Dec. 8, 2024. The special features the entire "Tortured Poets Department" set, which was added to the Eras Tour following the release of Swift's 2023 concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour."

Earlier this fall, Swift released her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," which set a record as her 15th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart (including her re-recorded "Taylor's Version" projects).

Watch the latest "End of an Era" trailer above, then tell us: Will you be canceling all plans on Dec. 12 to watch the premiere of Swift's docuseries and The Final Show in its entirety?