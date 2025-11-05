The Abandons Trailer: First Look At Lena Headey And Gillian Anderson As Dueling Matriarchs In Netflix Western

Cersei Lannister and Dana Scully are facing off in Netflix's new Western — and now we have a first look at their big showdown.

"The Abandons," starring Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson and hailing from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter, will premiere Thursday, Dec. 4 on the streamer. Headey and Anderson play the matriarchs of two very different families, "one of wealth and privilege bound by blood, the other a found family of orphans and outcasts bound by love and necessity," living in Washington Territory in 1854.

Fiona Nolan, played by Headey, and Constance Van Ness, played by Anderson, "find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath," according to the official synopsis. "The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots, in a place just beyond the reach of justice."

Watch the first trailer for "The Abandons" below:

Along with Headey and Anderson, the cast includes Nick Robinson ("Love, Simon"), Diana Silvers ("Space Force"), Lamar Johnson ("The Last of Us"), Natalia del Riego ("NCIS: Los Angeles") and Lucas Till ("MacGyver"), among others. Sutter serves as creator and executive producer.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at "The Abandons," then give us your first impressions in a comment below.