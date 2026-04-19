What To Watch Sunday: FROM And The Way Home Return, Krapopolis Wraps, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "FROM" kicks off its penultimate run, "Krapopolis" closes out Season 3, and It's the beginning of the end for "The Way Home."
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Showtimes for April 19, 2026
WrestleMania 42
CM Punk battles Roman Reigns; Jade Cargill takes on Rhea Ripley; Sami Zayn faces Trick Williams.
Call the Midwife
When tragedy strikes a local family, Dr. Turner's treatment comes under scrutiny; Trixie worries about the future of midwifery in Britain.
Krapopolis
Season 3 finale: Deliria can't get her family to sit still for just one nice picture.
Marshals
The Marshals go manhunting after receiving a tip that a dangerous fugitive is on the loose; Kayce and Cal struggle to reckon with their time at war when a former SEAL brother drifts back into their lives.
When Hope Calls
The new Reverend helps Nora teach the kids baseball; Debbie's new business gives Sam and Ronnie trouble.
The Audacity
JoAnne squirms in Duncan's grasp; the press is on to a scandal; Orson has his heart stolen by someone with practice.
Euphoria
As Rue gets deeper enmeshed in Alamo’s business, a few of her high school friends reconnect.
FROM
Season 4 premiere: A new arrival throws the town into chaos as Boyd grapples with the implications of Smiley’s return.
The Forsytes
Disaster strikes at Forsyte & Co. as Soames puts an end to Irene's Parisian dreams; Louisa faces a shock eviction.
Tracker
Colter is hired to find a teen girl who went missing from a friend’s house during a tragic triple homicide.
The Way Home
Season 4 premiere: Kat and Alice are drawn back to the pond in search of Elliot’s family history; Del begins life as an empty nester.
The Count of Monte Cristo
Edmond continues to infiltrate the lives of his betrayers, uncovering more dark secrets; Mercedes starts to suspect Edmond's true identity.
Rooster
Greg, Cristle, and Tommy attempt a return to normalcy after an embarrassing mishap; Katie deals with her evolving feelings for Archie.
Watson
Watson goes on medical leave to seek treatment, leaving Mary in charge of The Holmes Clinic as a notorious South American dictator demands Watson see to his mysterious autoimmune condition.
The Comeback
Faced with a new and unqualified showrunner, Valerie does everything she can to save the day and keep her show afloat — even if it means making a deal with a very familiar devil from her past.