WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Sunday: FROM And The Way Home Return, Krapopolis Wraps, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Sunday, April 19, 2026 MGM+

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Sunday: "FROM" kicks off its penultimate run, "Krapopolis" closes out Season 3, and It's the beginning of the end for "The Way Home."

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Showtimes for April 19, 2026

ET

WrestleMania 42

ESPN App NIGHT 2 OF 2

CM Punk battles Roman Reigns; Jade Cargill takes on Rhea Ripley; Sami Zayn faces Trick Williams.

ET

Call the Midwife

PBS

When tragedy strikes a local family, Dr. Turner's treatment comes under scrutiny; Trixie worries about the future of midwifery in Britain.

Krapopolis

Fox SPECIAL TIME

Season 3 finale: Deliria can't get her family to sit still for just one nice picture. 

Marshals

CBS

The Marshals go manhunting after receiving a tip that a dangerous fugitive is on the loose; Kayce and Cal struggle to reckon with their time at war when a former SEAL brother drifts back into their lives.

When Hope Calls

Great American Family

The new Reverend helps Nora teach the kids baseball; Debbie's new business gives Sam and Ronnie trouble.

ET

The Audacity

AMC

JoAnne squirms in Duncan's grasp; the press is on to a scandal; Orson has his heart stolen by someone with practice.

Euphoria

HBO

As Rue gets deeper enmeshed in Alamo’s business, a few of her high school friends reconnect.

FROM

MGM+

Season 4 premiere: A new arrival throws the town into chaos as Boyd grapples with the implications of Smiley’s return.

The Forsytes

PBS

Disaster strikes at Forsyte & Co. as Soames puts an end to Irene's Parisian dreams; Louisa faces a shock eviction.

Tracker

CBS

Colter is hired to find a teen girl who went missing from a friend’s house during a tragic triple homicide.

The Way Home

Hallmark Channel

Season 4 premiere: Kat and Alice are drawn back to the pond in search of Elliot’s family history; Del begins life as an empty nester.

ET

The Count of Monte Cristo

PBS

Edmond continues to infiltrate the lives of his betrayers, uncovering more dark secrets; Mercedes starts to suspect Edmond's true identity.

Rooster

HBO

Greg, Cristle, and Tommy attempt a return to normalcy after an embarrassing mishap; Katie deals with her evolving feelings for Archie.

Watson

CBS

Watson goes on medical leave to seek treatment, leaving Mary in charge of The Holmes Clinic as a notorious South American dictator demands Watson see to his mysterious autoimmune condition.

ET

The Comeback

HBO

Faced with a new and unqualified showrunner, Valerie does everything she can to save the day and keep her show afloat — even if it means making a deal with a very familiar devil from her past.

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