Claire Danes And Matthew Rhys Star In Netflix Thriller The Beast In Me — Watch 'Bloodlust'-Filled Trailer

Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys teaming up for a heart-pounding thriller? OK, Netflix, you have our attention.

The two Emmy winners star in the eight-episode series The Beast in Me, which debuts Thursday, Nov. 13 on the streamer. On Thursday, Netflix released a new trailer, which you can watch above. In it, we get a little more detail about how much interaction Danes and Rhys' characters will have throughout the season — and how that connection may or may not be a good thing.

Danes plays celebrated author Aggie Wiggs, who has retreated from public life following the tragic death of her son. But when Rhys' character Nile Jarvis, a real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance, moves in next door, she discovers fresh inspiration and "finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth — chasing his demons while fleeing her own — in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly," per the official synopsis.

Howard Gordon, who worked with Danes on Homeland, serves as showrunner, with Gabe Rotter (The X-Files) serving as writer and creator. The supporting cast includes Brittany Snow (The Hunting Wives) and Natalie Morales (Grey's Anatomy), with guest appearances from Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad), David Lyons (Revolution, ER), Deirdre O'Connell (The Penguin) and Hettienne Park (The Last of Us), among others.

Scroll down to for additional first-look photos from The Beast in Me, and then tell us in the comments: Are you planning to watch?

