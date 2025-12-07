The Boys Final Season Gets Release Date At Prime Video — Watch Trailer

"The Boys" is soon coming to an end, but not without putting up a fight.

The satirical superhero saga will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, April 8, Prime Video announced on Saturday in conjunction with the show's panel at CCXP in Brazil. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly, with the series finale launching on May 20. The streamer also released a trailer from the new season, which you can watch above.

Per the official synopsis, the fifth and final season follows Homelander's world, which is "completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims."

"Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a 'Freedom Camp,'" the description continues. "Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen."

The final installment will reunite "Supernatural" trio Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins. The Season 5 cast also includes Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, and Valorie Curry.

In June 2024, series creator Eric Kripke announced that The Boys would end with Season 5.

"The truth is we knew that it was going to be a five-season story for years now," Kripke told TVLine shortly after the final-season announcement. "I mean, probably since writing the beginning of Season 3, we knew, and so we were already laying down track that was always heading in this direction. Honestly, [Amazon has] been great about letting us end it on our own terms. I'm really grateful."

As previously reported, Ackles and Aya Cash (who plays Stormfront) will headline the prequel spinoff "Voight Rising." A Spanish-language spinoff set in Mexico City is also in development.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments: Are you ready for the final season of "The Boys"?