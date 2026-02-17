The Mandalorian And Grogu Trailer Features As Much Pedro Pascal As The First Three Seasons Combined — Watch
For a guy honor-bound never to remove his helmet, we sure see a lot of Din Djarin's face in the full "The Mandalorian and Grogu" trailer.
Not that we're complaining! The "Star Wars" movie's new preview, which Disney released Tuesday, gives us a deeper look at what the helmeted hero and his little green sidekick will be up to when the film hits theaters on Wednesday, May 22. "We'll take out every bad guy in your deck of cards," Din tells someone as we see him and Grogu hunting down criminals, war lords and all types of scum and villainy.
We were pleasantly surprised to see so much of Pascal, who stars in the space side quest series but who — thanks to Din's Mandalorian code of keeping his head and face covered, as well as some excellent work by the actor's stunt double — has a face that is rarely seen on screen in the show.
The movie is based on Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" series. Per the official logline: "The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice, Grogu."
Who else do we see in the trailer?
The trailer also gives us a good look at Oscar nominee Sigourney Weaver ("Alien," "Avatar"). Weaver first shared her casting with our sister site Deadline in August 2024. Though she kept mum about the details of her character, she answered, "Very," when asked if it's a fun role.
"I can't say much about it right now, but it's fun to bounce between all these different universes," she said at the time.
The cast also includes Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear") as Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta the Hutt, and Jonny Coyne, who will reprise his Imperial Warlord character from the streaming series.
Jon Favreau, showrunner of Disney+'s "The Mandalorian", directed the film and produced it alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni.
"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said via statement when the movie was announced. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."
Are you excited to watch "The Mandalorian and Grogu" on the big screen? Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your thoughts!