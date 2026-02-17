The Mandalorian And Grogu Trailer Features As Much Pedro Pascal As The First Three Seasons Combined — Watch

For a guy honor-bound never to remove his helmet, we sure see a lot of Din Djarin's face in the full "The Mandalorian and Grogu" trailer.

Not that we're complaining! The "Star Wars" movie's new preview, which Disney released Tuesday, gives us a deeper look at what the helmeted hero and his little green sidekick will be up to when the film hits theaters on Wednesday, May 22. "We'll take out every bad guy in your deck of cards," Din tells someone as we see him and Grogu hunting down criminals, war lords and all types of scum and villainy.

We were pleasantly surprised to see so much of Pascal, who stars in the space side quest series but who — thanks to Din's Mandalorian code of keeping his head and face covered, as well as some excellent work by the actor's stunt double — has a face that is rarely seen on screen in the show.

The movie is based on Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" series. Per the official logline: "The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice, Grogu."