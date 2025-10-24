Victorious Sequel Series Starring Daniella Monet Moves To Netflix

"Hollywood Arts," the "Victorious" spinoff series starring Daniella Monet as her original character Trina Vega, is moving to Netflix.

The multi-camera sitcom, which was developed at Nickelodeon in early 2025, has been licensed to the streamer, Netflix announced Friday. The 26-episode series will begin production in October, aiming to premiere on Netflix in 2026. The spinoff will later get a second-window release on Nickelodeon and its sibling streamer, Paramount+.

Per the official logline, the series follows Trina as she "returns to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher, quickly finding herself both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood's most elite performing arts school."

In addition to Monet, the cast includes Alyssa Miles ("Hanging out with Alyssa and Xavier"), Emmy Liu-Wang ("Raven's Home"), Peyton Jackson ("Young Dylan"), Erika Swayze ("School Spirits") and Martin Kamm ("Unsung Hero"). Yvette Nicole Brown ("Community") is set to guest-star.

It's unclear if more of the original cast is returning for the project. The biggest name among the original players is, of course, Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Ariana Grande, who starred as Cat Valentine in "Victorious" and its initial 2013 spinoff "Sam & Cat." Victoria Justice, who headlined "Victorious" as Trina's sister, Tori Vega, is also not currently involved.

Monet not only returns as Trina, but also serves as executive producer alongside writer and EP Jake Farrow (who also wrote and exec-produced both "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat") and Samantha Martin. TVLine hears that "Victorious" creator Dan Schneider has no involvement with the spinoff, following a controversy-fueled exit from Nickelodeon in 2018.

"Victorious" aired from 2010 to 2013 and followed aspiring singer Tori Vega as she attended Hollywood Arts High School alongside Trina, who was a senior at the school. While there, she met André Harris (Leon Thomas III), Robbie Shapiro (Matt Bennett), Jade West (Elizabeth Gillies), Cat Valentine (Grande) and Beck Oliver (Avan Jogia).

Ready to go back to Hollywood Arts High? Drop your comments below.