Outlander's Final Season Gets Premiere Date At Starz — Find Out When Jamie And Claire's Last Adventure Will Get Underway

Steel yerselves, Outlander faithful: We now have a premiere date for the time-travel drama's final season.

Season 8 of the Starz series will premiere on Friday, March 6, 2026, TVLine has learned.

As the final run of episodes gets underway, the official synopsis tells us, "Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser's Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they've left the war for America's freedom behind, their fight for Fraser's Ridge has only just begun."

Starz also released a new poster for the upcoming season, which you can see below. As Caitríona Balfe's Claire and Sam Heughan's Jamie draw each other near, it reads: "Outlander: The Final Season: Past. Present. Forever."

We first got a sense of what's to come in July, when Starz released the first "Outlander" final season trailer, which you can watch above. James Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser has cheated death more times than we can count, but still: The footage at the top of this post gives us serious pause.

"I've been reading Frank's book," Jamie says in the teaser trailer. What does it say, a worried-looking Claire asks? "War is coming to the back country," he replies gravely, "and that James Fraser dies in it."

Are there likely more than one James Frasers in America at the time? Probably! Has a historical document been wrong before in this series? Absolutely! Do either of those facts do anything to assuage our concern for Big Red as we head into the show's swan song? Nope, not a bit!

The exchange comes near the end of a video highlighting the series' decade-plus run on Starz. When series star Sam Heughan finished his final work on the season in March, he teased that "It's going to be quite, quite an emotional one" and promised fans "I know you're going to love it."

Do you have thoughts and feelings about the final season of "Outlander"? Let us know in the comments!